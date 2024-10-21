GG Mirvis on Revolutionizing the Mezcal Industry: The Vision Behind Desolas Mezcal
GG Mirvis, the visionary founder behind Desolas Mezcal, is transforming the way consumers experience mezcal. With a keen eye for opportunity and a deep-rooted passion for agave spirits, GG has created a brand that breaks away from traditional smoky profiles, offering a refreshing, agave-forward taste that stands out in the growing mezcal category. In this exclusive interview, GG shares her journey from discovering mezcal during her travels to Mexico to launching a rapidly growing brand that is already making waves in the U.S. and beyond. She also reflects on the challenges she faced as a woman in a male-dominated industry and offers valuable advice for aspiring female entrepreneurs.
Early Inspirations and Overcoming Challenges:
Could you share the early inspirations that fueled your passion for agave spirits and the unique challenges you faced as an entrepreneur navigating these transitions?
Since I was young, I always found missed opportunities or ideas that could be enhanced if I put my mind to it. I would envision something in my head that would "make something better" than what I saw and craft it in a way that would make other people excited about it. It was never just about starting "something" of my own; it was more about envisioning an idea and being certain that I would execute it in reality.
I have been enjoying Mezcal for the past eight years. During my frequent visits to Mexico City, I observed a shift from tequila to Mezcal as the preferred choice of drink. This piqued my curiosity, leading me to explore the world of Mezcal and gain a deeper understanding of its various types of agaves and flavor profiles. I found that I particularly enjoy the fresher, subtly smoky Mezcals due to their agave-forward taste. I noticed that I feel better when I drink Mezcal compared to other liquors, which further fueled my interest in this spirit.
After visiting the family I had worked with in Tequila for my previous project, they shared with me a mezcal made from the Salmiana agave of their family members in San Luis Potosi. From the first sip, I fell in love. It was bright, complicated, and had an earthy smoothness to it. This mezcal had not been bottled yet, and I knew I had to be the one to bottle it and share it.
I encountered several unique challenges when starting an alcohol brand while still in college. I was really thrown into this industry, especially because my family is not involved in the liquor industry. To be honest, I think that's one of the reasons why I was so intrigued to start and work within this industry. I love challenges, and I enjoy discovering the unknown. It keeps me excited.
How did these experiences shape your approach to business and leadership as a woman?
Through the process of starting Desolas and everything that led to it, I began to comprehend my strengths and weaknesses. I also discovered new talents and passions that surprised me. I have worked in almost all aspects of my business, which I believe has given me a well-rounded understanding of how to be a leader in various situations. Now, I understand the effort involved in every step, from sales to design.
Advice to Aspiring Female Entrepreneurs
Throughout your life and career, you’ve broken barriers and set new standards in the spirits industry. What advice would you give to other women who are pursuing their entrepreneurial dreams, especially in sectors traditionally dominated by men? How can they leverage their unique perspectives and strengths to drive innovation and success?
I believe that being a woman is a strength within male-dominated businesses. We have the ability to see things from different perspectives. My advice to other women pursuing their entrepreneurial dreams is to simply dive in and not let doubt hold you back. If you feel very passionate about it and your gut tells you to do it, just go for it. With perseverance, confidence, and proper planning, anything is possible.
The Genesis of Desolas Mezcal
Desolas Mezcal stands out for its unique approach to showcasing mezcal’s agave-forward taste, steering away from the typical profile. Can you take us through the moment or series of events that led to the birth of Desolas?
Mezcal is often mistakenly referred to as "smoky Tequila," but this is not accurate. There are many misconceptions about Mezcal. To clarify, Tequila is a type of Mezcal, but Mezcal is not a type of Tequila. Mezcal is much more than just smoke. Surprisingly, smoke is not the most important aspect of Mezcal. It's about the production process, the type of plant, the story behind its production, and the unique terrain that give Mezcal its distinct and beautiful characteristics.
During my time in Mexico, while sampling various mezcals, I discovered the wide range of flavors that different plants can produce. It was a fortunate coincidence that the family I used to work with connected me to the producers of the salmiana agave. It felt like all these different elements, people, and experiences came together to inspire me to bottle Desolas.
What inspired you to partner with a family of mezcaleros with such a rich history in the industry, and how did this collaboration influence Desolas’ vision and product?
Since the beginning of my career in the alcohol industry, one of the key individuals who supported and guided me was the producer and owner of the tequila factory where I first started. When she realized that I was a young female creating a liquor, she immediately offered to help and guide me through the process. This is one of the reasons why I still work with her and her family today. The trust and respect I have for her have fueled my desire to continue working with her family and to create Desolas.
Recognition and Awards
Since its founding in 2020, Desolas has quickly positioned itself as a premium, non-smoky mezcal staple in the U.S., even garnering recent awards. What do these accolades mean to you and your team?
I'm really excited about all the awards we've won this year. It's been a team effort, and honestly, I was surprised myself. It's been validating to see that all our wins have been naturally awarded. All I do is ship a bottle to all the competitions, and Desolas does the rest. It means a lot to me that people are starting to appreciate the complexities of the taste of Mezcal, especially beyond smoky profiles, and understanding that there is beauty in different types of agaves other than Espadin.
How do they reflect your commitment to quality, tradition, and innovation in the mezcal industry?
Our awards and accolades reflect our commitment to quality, tradition, and innovation in the Mezcal industry. Mezcal as a category is growing in the United States and around the world, and it’s exciting to be at the forefront of its rising popularity while offering a one-of-a-kind spirit.
One of the biggest challenges I faced at the beginning of Desolas Mezcal was comments from some people in the industry claiming that "this doesn't taste like mezcal." Some people would say that "people only like mezcal because it is smoky." I had always thought differently. I believed that if more people were exposed to different types of Mezcal and different flavors, especially Desolas, they would fall in love.
And I was right! Now, Desolas is recognized as one of the most awarded Mezcals of the year, proving that those challenges we faced a few years back about "not being smoky" were wrong.
Thriving In Chaos
Balancing a demanding career as CEO, your creative pursuits as a DJ, and your personal life is no small feat. What strategies or philosophies help you thrive amid life’s chaos?
One of the most important things I believe is necessary to stay sane is to not get caught up in all the chaos. Another important thing is that you can’t control everything. Naturally, as founders and CEOs, we are perfectionists. Learning where to give yourself leeway and being kind to yourself is part of the journey of being an entrepreneur with a multifaceted life
How do you maintain focus and energy to pursue your passions and professional goals?
I believe in the value of moderation, but also in the occasional indulgence. I strive to maintain a balanced lifestyle, enjoying myself while also prioritizing my health through diet and exercise. I aim to stay organized while embracing new experiences. I regularly reflect on how I can improve myself, my business, and support those around me.
Having a consistent routine is crucial for me, especially as an entrepreneur with a remote work lifestyle. Mornings are the most predictable part of my day and help me stay on track.
Future Expansion and Visions
Looking ahead, what are your plans for expanding Desolas Mezcal’s presence both in the U.S. and internationally?
Our primary goals are to concentrate on the current markets we are in and to grow them effectively. These key markets include Colorado, New York, Florida, California, Texas, and Georgia. As a company, we prioritize supporting each of our accounts and communities to establish a strong foundation for the culture surrounding Desolas.
Desolas Mezcal is being served at prestigious locations in Miami, NYC, California, the Hamptons, Aspen, and more. This includes exclusive mezcal nights at Miami’s Casa Tua, seasonal events at the Surf Lodge in the Hamptons and the Snow Lodge in Aspen, as well as unique cocktails at renowned establishments from Sant Ambroeus to Casa Lever in New York. Tastemakers across the country are discovering Desolas’ distinctive flavor profile, characterized by its low smoke, agave-forward taste, and fresh botanical notes.
We are already available in Canada and are currently working on entering a few new international markets that have shown a strong interest in Desolas Mezcal and make strategic sense. Desolas Mezcal is rapidly becoming the preferred spirit for those seeking uncompromising quality.
Are there new initiatives or collaborations you’re excited about?
We are constantly seeking new collaborations and initiatives that are in line with our brand, values, and messaging.
Recently, we teamed up with to raise funds for job training opportunities for women in the Democratic Republic of Congo through the sale of its new Desolas Mezcal brand collection.
This collaboration brought together playful designs that highlight our brand's strong identity with subtle elegance. Congo Clothing Company utilizes the power of fashion to support women who are survivors of sexual violence in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). Ten percent of the profits directly contribute to job training for women, helping them become self-sufficient. With support from MIT's innovation ecosystem, their innovative impact framework turns consumerism into a force for good.
The Desolas Mezcal collection with Congo Clothing will directly contribute to 200 days of job training for women as part of the partnership. This partnership embodies the essence of the agave spirits brand and its commitment to social responsibility.
One initiative we are eagerly working on is the launch of Desolas Mezcal Repasado. We will be the first and only Repasado to come out of the Salmina region.
How do you envision evolving the category of mezcal to embrace an even broader selection of agave taste profiles and consumer experiences?
I want to revolutionize the mezcal category, particularly with our new repasado development. We are proud to be the first and only Repasado from the Salmina region, offering a unique experience for our consumers.
My goal for Desolas is to showcase the diverse aspects of mezcal and educate consumers about it. I aim to present mezcal in a new light, beyond its "smokey" stereotype.
My overall mission for Desolas is to bring joy and unity to those around me. The alcohol industry allows me to use my creativity to create enjoyable experiences and collaborate with amazing people, from creatives to locals of San Luis Potosi. Desolas enables me to be the connector and bring people together.
I envision Desolas transforming the Mezcal category in the US and becoming the preferred nonsmoky option. Mezcal offers a wide range of agaves and taste profiles, but the US market has historically associated it with a strong smoky flavor, unlike the preference in places like Mexico City. However, the category is now growing at a rate of 50% a year, with new consumers shifting from vodka to explore new tastes and varieties. In 10 years, the mezcal category will be much larger with a broader selection of agave taste profiles. Desolas can play a key role in driving and shaping that evolution. I aim for it to become the spirit of choice for new consumers entering the category.
Can you share a recipe and a mixology tip for our readers for National Mezcal Day?
The Gigi
2 oz Desolas Mezcal
2 oz fresh lime juice
Shake and pour over ice in rocks glass
Top with ginger beer (2oz)
Mixology Tip:
I love my drinks with no sugar or Agave and on the rocks glasses. I really feel you can taste the spirit more :-)
Add a splash of Yuzu juice to the Gigi for an extra tangy kick that I love.
As GG Mirvis continues to expand Desolas Mezcal’s reach, her innovative approach and dedication to quality are helping reshape the mezcal industry. With new collaborations, exciting product launches, and a commitment to social responsibility, Desolas is not only setting a new standard for agave spirits but also inspiring a new generation of mezcal enthusiasts. GG’s passion, vision, and entrepreneurial spirit are sure to leave a lasting impact on both the spirits industry and the broader business landscape.
