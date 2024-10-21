GG Mirvis on Revolutionizing the Mezcal Industry: The Vision Behind Desolas Mezcal

A

Since I was young, I always found missed opportunities or ideas that could be enhanced if I put my mind to it. I would envision something in my head that would "make something better" than what I saw and craft it in a way that would make other people excited about it. It was never just about starting "something" of my own; it was more about envisioning an idea and being certain that I would execute it in reality.

I have been enjoying Mezcal for the past eight years. During my frequent visits to Mexico City, I observed a shift from tequila to Mezcal as the preferred choice of drink. This piqued my curiosity, leading me to explore the world of Mezcal and gain a deeper understanding of its various types of agaves and flavor profiles. I found that I particularly enjoy the fresher, subtly smoky Mezcals due to their agave-forward taste. I noticed that I feel better when I drink Mezcal compared to other liquors, which further fueled my interest in this spirit.

After visiting the family I had worked with in Tequila for my previous project, they shared with me a mezcal made from the Salmiana agave of their family members in San Luis Potosi. From the first sip, I fell in love. It was bright, complicated, and had an earthy smoothness to it. This mezcal had not been bottled yet, and I knew I had to be the one to bottle it and share it.

I encountered several unique challenges when starting an alcohol brand while still in college. I was really thrown into this industry, especially because my family is not involved in the liquor industry. To be honest, I think that's one of the reasons why I was so intrigued to start and work within this industry. I love challenges, and I enjoy discovering the unknown. It keeps me excited.