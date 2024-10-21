New York’s Hottest Table: Sushi, Cocktails, and Epicurean Bars Redefine the City’s Culinary Landscape

New York’s restaurant landscape is ever-evolving, a pulsating reflection of the city's diverse cultural tapestry and insatiable appetite for innovation. The latest additions to the scene bring forth a compelling mix of tradition, creativity, and bold flavors, making these must-visit spots for anyone craving something beyond the ordinary. Here’s a taste of what’s new.
If you’re in search of a cocktail experience unlike any other, Monkey Thief in Hell’s Kitchen is your next stop. Brought to life by the team behind Greenpoint’s beloved Sama Street, this bar and small-plates haven takes inspiration from the vast, flavorful expanse of Southeast Asia.
The cocktails at Monkey Thief push the boundaries of creativity. Head Bartender David Muhs has crafted a menu that’s anything but typical. Standout options like the 7 Long Years, a sesame oil-infused spicy margarita, and the Major Tom, a clever reimagining of the classic Thai coconut soup, Tom Kha, in cocktail form, are designed to surprise and delight. The playful Holy Trini-tini, a riff on a martini that highlights the bold flavors of garlic, ginger, and scallions, adds an extra punch to the already vibrant lineup.
To complement these inventive drinks, the food menu leans into bold Asian flavors as well. Highlights include Fries with chaat masala, Fried Chicken with cumin and Sichuan peppercorn, and a surprising Thai Tea Basque Cheesecake that is as rich in flavor as it is in texture. Together, these dishes and drinks create an immersive, sensory journey through Asia, right in the heart of Manhattan.
In Greenwich Village, Trattoria One Fifth—helmed by celebrated chef Marc Forgione—is already a neighborhood favorite. Now, it’s about to get even better with the launch of its exclusive Pizza Collaboration series, where Marc teams up with top chefs and friends to put their unique twist on his beloved pizzas.
The first of these special pies is The Little Piggy, a creation by James Beard Award-winning chef Stephanie Izard. True to Izard’s signature style, this pizza features a playful blend of Sichuan Pork Sausage, Mozzarella, Cheddar, Pickled Peppers, Crunchy Spice Mix, Maple, and Scallions. The result? A vibrant, sweet-and-spicy masterpiece that takes you on a flavor journey from the heart of China to the Midwest. Forgione and Izard’s collaboration is just the beginning, with future pizzas promised from big names like Ludo Lefebvre, Elvis Duran, and Billy Durney.
The collaboration series offers a fresh take on New York’s classic slice, blending the time-honored traditions of pizza-making with inventive, globally inspired toppings that you won’t find anywhere else.
Recently opened in Nomad, Sendo brings an Edo-era-inspired sushi experience with an innovative twist. With its sleek 10-seat sushi counter, Sendo stands out as the first restaurant fully designed using AI technology. The ambiance exudes a modern yet warm vibe, with rich walnut woods framing the intimate setting, offering guests a front-row seat to watch masterful sushi crafting unfold.
But it’s the menu that’s truly enticing. Sendo delivers exceptional sushi sets and kaisendons at a price point that seems almost too good to be true. With offerings like the Hokkaido Set featuring ten nigiri, three handrolls, and two kaisendons, and handroll-only sets including delicacies like toro and scallop, Sendo redefines accessible luxury. For those looking to indulge, the Sendo Don offers a decadent mix of toro, salmon, ikura, scallop, shrimp, and uni, all crowned with a warm sea bream broth midway through the dish. It’s a flavorful journey that harks back to sushi's street food origins, elevated by ingredients sourced from the finest purveyors in Japan.
In an ever-evolving sushi scene, Sendo's commitment to quality and affordability, coupled with its unique design approach, makes it a standout among the city’s many sushi counters.
Adding to the dynamic mix of New York City’s restaurant scene is The Bedford Stone Street, a newly opened "epicurean bar" in the Financial District. This venture represents a nostalgic yet modern reunion of hospitality legend Harry Poulakakos and several protégés he mentored over the years. After honing their skills in his establishments, these now-successful restaurateurs have joined forces with Poulakakos to breathe new life into Stone Street, a historic area central to the city’s culinary renaissance.
Led by Master Mixologist José María Dondé—whose impressive résumé includes stints at Maison Premiere, Claro, and Cosme—The Bedford Stone Street’s cocktail program is a celebration of world travel. It emphasizes artisanal spirits from sustainable, producer-owned brands, with a particular focus on tequila, mezcal, and a global selection of rums. Signature cocktails like the Mole Corn Painkiller, a Mexican Piña Colada twist with mole fat-washed rum, and the La Isla Bonita, a mezcal and rum milk punch with clarified rooibos tea, promise to impress even the most seasoned cocktail connoisseurs.
The food menu is equally ambitious, with standout dishes like Oysters Charleston Style, charbroiled with house-made shallot butter, and the Crab and Tomato Water Bucatini, a fresh pasta creation that blends blistered tomatoes with black garlic and house-made tomato water. True to the spirit of this elevated dining destination, every dish showcases meticulously crafted, in-house ingredients, including bread baked fresh daily and aiolis prepared from scratch.
Beyond its food and drink offerings, The Bedford Stone Street is steeped in history. Located on Stone Street—one of the oldest streets in Manhattan, dating back to New Amsterdam’s founding—the bar is part of the Stone Street Historic District, where the spirit of old New York thrives alongside modern culinary innovation.
Whether you’re craving meticulously crafted sushi, bold and creative cocktails, or an elevated pizza experience, these new openings on the New York restaurant scene promise to deliver something extraordinary. Each venue brings its own flavor, figuratively and literally, ensuring that even the most discerning diner will find something to love. With affordable luxury at Sendo, global influences at Monkey Thief, and a playful approach to pizza at Trattoria One Fifth, there’s no shortage of options for those looking to savor the best that New York’s culinary scene has to offer.
As the city continues to welcome new and exciting dining experiences, these restaurants set a high bar for what’s possible when tradition, innovation, and creativity come together on the plate.
