New York’s Hottest Table: Sushi, Cocktails, and Epicurean Bars Redefine the City’s Culinary Landscape

If you’re in search of a cocktail experience unlike any other, Monkey Thief in Hell’s Kitchen is your next stop. Brought to life by the team behind Greenpoint’s beloved Sama Street, this bar and small-plates haven takes inspiration from the vast, flavorful expanse of Southeast Asia.

The cocktails at Monkey Thief push the boundaries of creativity. Head Bartender David Muhs has crafted a menu that’s anything but typical. Standout options like the 7 Long Years, a sesame oil-infused spicy margarita, and the Major Tom, a clever reimagining of the classic Thai coconut soup, Tom Kha, in cocktail form, are designed to surprise and delight. The playful Holy Trini-tini, a riff on a martini that highlights the bold flavors of garlic, ginger, and scallions, adds an extra punch to the already vibrant lineup.

To complement these inventive drinks, the food menu leans into bold Asian flavors as well. Highlights include Fries with chaat masala, Fried Chicken with cumin and Sichuan peppercorn, and a surprising Thai Tea Basque Cheesecake that is as rich in flavor as it is in texture. Together, these dishes and drinks create an immersive, sensory journey through Asia, right in the heart of Manhattan.