Raise a Glass to Mezcal: Celebrate National Mezcal Day in Miami’s Finest Spots

As October 21st approaches, mezcal enthusiasts and cocktail lovers alike prepare to toast to National Mezcal Day. Known for its smoky allure and deep connection to Mexican heritage, mezcal is more than just a drink—it’s an experience. In Miami, the celebration takes on a whole new level of sophistication with some of the city’s finest establishments offering their own unique twists on this time-honored spirit. From Koko and Bakan’s expansive mezcal selections to Desolas Mezcal’s botanical elegance, here’s where you should sip and savor the best mezcal cocktails in town.
“Mezcal is truly one of the most authentic spirits, having been produced in Mexico since pre-Hispanic times. It's unique in that it still follows the same traditional, labor-intensive process today. Unlike mass-produced spirits, mezcal’s small-scale production allows each step to remain essential and ancestral, preserving its rich heritage. The natural fermentation, without any added agents to accelerate the process, makes mezcal one of the purest beverages you can drink. For someone new to mezcal, I’d recommend starting with one from Oaxaca, where the diverse types of agave create a broad range of flavors to explore.” – Lalo Durazo, Partner at Bakan and Koko in Miami.
One of the must-try cocktails at Koko is the Figure It Out, a bold yet balanced concoction of mezcal, fig, and ginger puree, finished with a bright splash of lemon juice. The combination of the smoky mezcal and the sweet fig is a perfect introduction to the spirit for newcomers.
The Oaxacan Old Fashioned is another fan favorite. This drink blends reposado tequila, mezcal, and Mexican xocolat bitters with guajillo cinnamon syrup, creating a smoky and spicy twist on a classic cocktail.
As Durazo puts it, "Six years ago, Bakan was one of the first restaurants in Miami to make mezcal the centerpiece of our beverage program, and today we boast one of the state's largest selections. Over the years, we've seen mezcal grow significantly here in Miami, even rivaling tequila, as more people discover its unique and diverse qualities.”
Durazo further explains, “Mezcal is truly one of the purest spirits you can drink, offering a smooth, high-vibe experience without the harsh after-effects. It can be an acquired taste, but once you connect with its depth, you'll find yourself coming back for more. There are so many varieties—each from different plants, regions, or ceremonial styles—so we find that our customers want to try more and more varieties of Mezcal. Every pour is a new experience."
Both Koko and Bakan offer an impressive range of mezcal cocktails that highlight the spirit’s versatility and depth.
, a Miami-based, female-founded brand, stands out for its unique approach to the traditional mezcal profile. Crafted from 100% Salmiana agave, also known as the "green giant," Desolas offers a fresh, agave-forward flavor with gentle smoke, making it an ideal mezcal for both aficionados and newcomers alike. The above-ground oven cooking process enhances its earthy, botanical qualities, while preserving the spirit’s authentic roots.
Desolas’ reputation is further bolstered by its impressive accolades. In 2024 alone, Desolas Mezcal Blanco secured a double gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC), alongside a platinum medal from the L.A. Spirits Awards. This mezcal has also won the coveted "Mezcal of the Year" title at the Bartender Spirit Awards in 2023, adding to its legacy as one of the finest mezcals available.
For National Mezcal Day, enjoy Desolas at with their signature cocktail, La Cura. This delightful drink marries the mezcal’s smoky-botanical depth with hibiscus, pink peppercorn, St. Germain, ginger, honey, and lemon, creating a refreshing yet complex sip. Each ingredient plays a key role: hibiscus adds floral notes, pink peppercorn brings a subtle spiciness, and ginger provides a zesty kick. Honey smooths out the drink’s texture, while lemon juice ties everything together for a bright, citrusy finish.
To recreate a Desolas mezcal experience at home, buy HERE and try their Agua Fresca Margarita recipe:
1.75oz Desolas Mezcal
1oz Watermelon juice
0.25oz Agave nectar
0.25oz Campari
0.75oz Lime juice
4 drops Hellfire bitters
Garnish: Watermelon slice
Glass: Rocks
Instructions: Shake & strain over ice cubes.
For those looking to expand their mezcal horizons, here are three standout mezcal-based cocktails from some of Miami’s best spots:
0.75 oz. Siete Leguas reposado
0.75 oz. Abasolo whiskey
0.5 oz. Ojo de Tigre mezcal
0.25 oz Ancho Reyes
0.25 oz. Nixta corn liqueur
0.50 oz. piloncillo syrup
3 dashes chocolate mole bitters
1 dash Scrappy’s Firewater
Directions: Combine all ingredients in shaker tin, add ice. Stir & strain on 1 large ice cube. Serve in Etched Rocks glass. Garnish with orange twist (trimmed) & grated dark chocolate.
Queen Miami Beach
1.5 oz mezcal
0.75 oz select aperitif
1.25 oz Szechuan & Hibiscus Cordial
1.5 oz grapefruit juice
Directions: Add all ingredients into a tin shaker with ice. Shake and strain into a Collins glass with Collins ice. Garnish with a mini flower.
Red Rooster Overtown
2 oz Union Mezcal
1 oz Red Wine
1 oz Red Wine Reduction
0.5 oz Lime Juice
Directions: Combine all ingredients into a shaker tin, filled with ice. Shake and strain into a wine glass over cubed ice. Top with grapefruit soda, garnish with a dehydrated lime wheel, grapes and serve.
National Mezcal Day offers the perfect opportunity to explore the rich, complex flavors of this extraordinary spirit. From the artisanal selections at Koko and Bakan, to the award-winning Desolas Mezcal served at Kaori, Miami’s mezcal scene is brimming with creativity and tradition.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!