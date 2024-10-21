Raise a Glass to Mezcal: Celebrate National Mezcal Day in Miami’s Finest Spots

Desolas Mezcal , a Miami-based, female-founded brand, stands out for its unique approach to the traditional mezcal profile. Crafted from 100% Salmiana agave, also known as the "green giant," Desolas offers a fresh, agave-forward flavor with gentle smoke, making it an ideal mezcal for both aficionados and newcomers alike. The above-ground oven cooking process enhances its earthy, botanical qualities, while preserving the spirit’s authentic roots.

Desolas’ reputation is further bolstered by its impressive accolades. In 2024 alone, Desolas Mezcal Blanco secured a double gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC), alongside a platinum medal from the L.A. Spirits Awards. This mezcal has also won the coveted "Mezcal of the Year" title at the Bartender Spirit Awards in 2023, adding to its legacy as one of the finest mezcals available.