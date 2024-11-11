‘Press On’: A Coffee Collaboration in Support of Veterans

Truluck’s is saluting those who have served and sacrificed so much, and they recognize that for many veterans, the fight continues long after they’ve returned home. To support these heroes year-round on their journey to healing, Truluck’s has teamed up with two amazing partners, and invite guests to sip, savor, and show their solidarity. For every cup of French press coffee ($6.75) or Espresso Martini ($18) sold in any Truluck’s location, $1 of the proceeds will go back to the PTSD Foundation of America, helping provide crucial services to veterans and their families suffering from the effects of combat-related post-traumatic stress.

This promotion will launch on Veterans Day, Monday, November 11, with no planned end date, as Truluck's lasting commitment to those who have given so much for our freedom. This initiative was inspired by their partners at Katz Coffee, who are long-time supporters of the organization’s work at Camp Hope, an interim and transitional housing facility for veterans in Houston, TX.