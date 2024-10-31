Broken Yolk Cafe To Offer Free Pancakes To Veterans on November 11th

In honor of Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, Broken Yolk Cafe is showing appreciation to those who have served by offering a complimentary short stack of pancakes to all veterans and active-duty military personnel.

Available at participating locations nationwide, veterans and military members can simply present their active or inactive military ID in-store to enjoy this special offer as a “thank you” for their service. In DFW, Broken Yolk Cafe is located at 6651 Alma Rd Suite 250, McKinney, TX 75070, (214) 504-1672.