A Taste of Lebanon: Amal Miami’s Winter Offerings
Located in the heart of Coconut Grove, Amal Miami is a culinary gem that celebrates the art of Lebanese dining. This season, the restaurant pays homage to Lebanon’s rich cultural heritage with exciting new offerings that promise to elevate your winter dining experience. From honoring the country’s cherished olive harvest to introducing a refined afternoon tea service, Amal invites guests to savor its signature blend of tradition and modernity, curated by Executive Chef Wissam Baki and inspired by INK Entertainment Group CEO Charles Khabouth’s Lebanese roots.
Celebrate Lebanon’s Olive Harvest at Amal
This November, Amal brings the Lebanese Olive Harvest Festival to Miami, showcasing the beauty and flavor of Lebanon’s annual olive season. Drawing from the nation’s deep connection to its olive groves, Amal’s dinner specials spotlight authentic Lebanese olive oil, imported directly for this seasonal celebration.
Seasonal Menu Highlights
Labneh with Marinated Olives: Creamy labneh topped with marinated olives, fresh mint, and olive oil, served alongside Amal’s signature freshly baked pita.
Savory Lamb Ouzi: Tender braised lamb paired with fragrant spiced basmati rice, crunchy cashews, and cooling cucumber yogurt for a dish that perfectly balances warmth and freshness.
Olive Oil Cake: A delicate dessert infused with orange blossom syrup, vanilla, and a refreshing hint of mint, offering a sweet nod to the season’s bounty.
These dishes are a tribute to the time-honored traditions of Lebanese cuisine, reimagined for the discerning palate.
Afternoon Elegance: Amal’s High Tea Service
Amal transforms the weekday lunch hour into a luxurious retreat with its new Afternoon Tea Service. Priced at $38 per person, this indulgent experience features a dazzling tower of savory and sweet Lebanese treats, making it a delightful escape for solo diners, friendly gatherings, or family affairs.
A Tower of Lebanese Delights
Sweet Treats: Baklava, ashta, and delicate lady fingers add a touch of sweetness to the experience.
Sipping Selections: Choose from robust Turkish coffee, a curated selection of teas, or elevate the moment with Moët & Chandon Imperial Brut Champagne ($60 per person).
Whether you prefer the cozy indoor ambiance or the breezy charm of Amal’s outdoor patio, this afternoon ritual is the perfect way to unwind, reset, and savor the day.
A Seasonal Escape in Coconut Grove
Amal’s commitment to honoring Lebanese culture while embracing Miami’s dynamic energy makes it a must-visit destination this winter. Reserve your table at Amal and let the flavors of Lebanon transport you to a world of refined culinary artistry.
