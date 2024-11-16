A Taste of Lebanon: Amal Miami’s Winter Offerings

This November, Amal brings the Lebanese Olive Harvest Festival to Miami, showcasing the beauty and flavor of Lebanon’s annual olive season. Drawing from the nation’s deep connection to its olive groves, Amal’s dinner specials spotlight authentic Lebanese olive oil, imported directly for this seasonal celebration.

Seasonal Menu Highlights

Labneh with Marinated Olives : Creamy labneh topped with marinated olives, fresh mint, and olive oil, served alongside Amal’s signature freshly baked pita.

Savory Lamb Ouzi : Tender braised lamb paired with fragrant spiced basmati rice, crunchy cashews, and cooling cucumber yogurt for a dish that perfectly balances warmth and freshness.

Olive Oil Cake: A delicate dessert infused with orange blossom syrup, vanilla, and a refreshing hint of mint, offering a sweet nod to the season’s bounty.

These dishes are a tribute to the time-honored traditions of Lebanese cuisine, reimagined for the discerning palate.