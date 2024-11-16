Casa Gianna to Open at Gale Miami Hotel & Residences: A Culinary Experience Rooted in Italian Heritage

Casa Gianna, a vibrant Italian dining concept will open its doors on November 18, 2024 at the newly opened Gale Miami Hotel & Residences in Downtown Miami. In partnership with world-renowned entertainment and lifestyle hospitality company, Zouk Group, this launch marks the debut of the property's first dining venue and the newest addition to the growing culinary scene of Downtown Miami. Casa Gianna will seamlessly transition from a cozy morning café serving Italian-inspired breakfast to a charming dining space perfect for evening cocktails and delectable dishes aiming to serve the community as a neighborhood spot that feels like home.
“We are incredibly excited to introduce Casa Gianna to Miami. This opening marks a major milestone for Gale Miami, setting us apart as one of the most sought-after new properties in the city, especially being neighbors to the iconic Miami Worldcenter. Our consultant partnership with Zouk Group has been invaluable, leveraging their vast industry expertise to help shape Casa Gianna and the future dining concepts at Gale Miami. Together, we aim to create a space that not only offers exceptional cuisine but also fosters a sense of community, perfectly complementing the overall Gale experience.”
Russell Galbut, Owner Representative of Gale Miami Hotel & Residences.
Helmed by Executive Chef David Caceres, Casa Gianna will offer a diverse selection of new and nostalgic Italian dishes that honor authentic Italian cuisine while embracing contemporary twists. The menu highlights signature dishes including the Pappardelle Alla Rosa De Ricotta with brown butter sage; Crusted Pistachio Chilean Seabass with tomato puttanesca, olives, capers, and fennel salad; Short Rib Fagottini made with a parmesan sauce and short rib au jus; and Gnocchi Caccio e Peppe. Casa Gianna will also offer artisanal pizzas made in-house, with dough and sauces crafted daily and baked in a custom Wood & Stone pizza oven. Signature pizzas include AI Funghi e Tartufata with black truffle cream, grana padano, oyster mushrooms and shaved black truffles; Vegetariana with roasted seasonal vegetables, pesto tomato sauce, mozzarella. Gluten-free and vegetarian options will also be available, ensuring Casa Gianna welcomes all guests with the same sense of hospitality that defines Italian dining.
“Our menu at Casa Gianna tells a story—each dish is a blend of traditional Italian flavors with modern flair, and we can’t wait to share it with our guests. Every ingredient is chosen with care, and we aim to create a dining experience that not only satisfies the palate but also evokes a sense of nostalgia for the authentic flavors of Italy.”
Executive Chef David Caceres
Designed by Laseu Studio, a New York-based design firm specializing in creating imaginative and thoughtful spaces, Casa Gianna reimagines the classic Italian trattoria, blending modern and nostalgic Italian charm. The 9,000-square-foot restaurant boasts high ceilings, layered custom lighting, warm wood accents, and rich hues, featuring a 360º bar that extends into the lush outdoor Terrazza. The outdoor space offers a vibrant homage to the Italian summer lifestyle, providing guests with a communal space for al fresco dining and socializing. In addition to its inviting communal spaces, Casa Gianna will provide a convenient and welcoming spot for passersby to enjoy quick bites and beverages on the go. Inspired by Miami’s traditional Cuban ventanitas, Café Gianna will serve an authentic taste of Italy’s rich culinary heritage, offering classic Italian pastries and espresso.
“Casa Gianna is an exciting new chapter for us at Zouk Group, and we’re honored to be a part of its journey at Gale Miami. Our goal is to create an experience that embodies the modern soul of Italian dining, while integrating the energy and vibrancy of Downtown Miami.”
Joe Lopez, Vice President of Zouk Group Americas.
Casa Gianna will also feature a thoughtfully curated wine list, highlighting Italy’s finest vineyards, alongside a selection of craft cocktails designed to complement the menu’s rich and dynamic flavors. Signature cocktails include Sunset in Sicily made with Amaretto, fresh orange juice, Aperol; Tuscan Mule made with vodka, limoncello, ginger beer, and fresh lime; Moderno Negroni; and Limoncello Spritz. Just steps from the Kaseya Center, the restaurant’s signature Aperitivo Hour will offer guests the opportunity to enjoy drinks and small bites for pre-game meetups and post-event celebrations.
Casa Gianna goes beyond the food—it’s a gathering place where locals and visitors can connect, celebrate, and savor every moment. With its blend of approachability and refinement, Casa Gianna is designed to offer a warm, welcoming experience. From its hand-made pastas and artisanal pizzas to its lively Aperitivo Hour, Casa Gianna promises an experience where culinary creativity meets timeless tradition.
Casa Gianna will open seven days a week. Hours of operation are breakfast 7am-11am, lunch 11am-3pm, dinner Sun-Thur 5pm-10pm and Fri & Sat 5pm-11pm, with brunch to launch next month. Cafe Gianna’s hours are 7am-6pm daily. Guests can look forward to a diverse selection of live entertainment, music, and unique activations throughout the week. Nightly programming and special larger-scale weekly events will roll out in the coming months. Opening in early 2025, Gale Miami Hotel & Residences is excited to welcome a Bodega Taqueria y Tequila outpost, along with two additional food and beverage concepts, further expanding their culinary footprint in Miami. Casa Gianna is located at 601 NE 1st Ave. Miami FL, 33132. For more information please visit casagianna.com and galehotelmiami.com. Follow Casa Gianna on social @casagiannamiami.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!