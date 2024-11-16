Celebrate Thanksgiving at the Old Stove Pub

Enjoy a 4 Course Dinner with Friends
Old Stove Pub
Old Stove Pub Susie Dempsey

Please join the Old Stove Pub for a Thanksgiving celebration on Thursday, November 28th, 2024.

Old Stove Pub will offer a special prix fixe Thanksgiving menu for $65 per person, which includes 4 courses and a complimentary glass of wine or beer.  The traditional dinner menu featuring their legendary steak and Greek offerings will be available as well.

Please contact 631-537-3300 for Reservations

WHO: Old Stove Pub 

WHAT: Thanksgiving Dinner 

               4 Courses

               1 Complimentary Beverage

               $65 pp

WHERE: Old Stove Pub, 3516 Montauk Hwy, Sagaponack, NY 11962

WHEN: Thursday, November 28, 2024, 5pm - 9pm

About the Old Stove Pub

The iconic Hamptons restaurant, now in its 55th year, is best known for its glowing neon sign, bucking horse statue, porch front piano, and the slogan “When You’re Fed Up with the Chic, Come to the Greek.”  Originally an 1820 farmhouse, the property became an Irish pub in 1967, a Greek restaurant and steakhouse in 1969, and the rest is history.   Now known best for its famous dedicated patrons, live music nights, and classic Greek and steak menu, the Old Stove Pub is open year -round for dinner and weekend brunch, and private events.

Social Media:

Instagram: @theoldstovepub

Facebook: @theoldstovepub

Hours: 

Open for dinner Thursday - Saturday

Pub Night Specials Thursday& Friday - $12 Apps, Burger, and Drink Specials

Take Out Available, Live Music Every Weekend

Please contact 631-537-3300 for Reservations

