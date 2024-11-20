The Bedford Stone Street: Where Maritime Legacy Meets Modern Indulgence

Nestled within the historic charm of Manhattan’s Stone Street, The Bedford Stone Street is more than just a bar—it's a sophisticated celebration of epicurean adventure, elevated cocktails, and the maritime legacy of New York City’s Seaport District. Recently opened by Harry’s Restaurant Group in collaboration with Atomic Hospitality Group, The Bedford Stone Street offers an experience that honors the rich past of its cobblestone-lined neighborhood while introducing a new era of elevated American seafood and artfully curated libations.
The Bedford Stone Street exudes elegance through its thoughtfully designed interior. Drawing inspiration from the grand ocean liners of the early 20th century, the bar features nautical decor, from antique ship memorabilia to paintings and artifacts that pay homage to maritime history. This is not just a visual treat; the interior design includes elements reminiscent of luxury yachts, providing an ambiance that’s both immersive and refined.
The bar’s expertly crafted cocktail program by José María Dondé is a journey in itself. With around 40 artisanal rums from ports worldwide and 80 varieties of tequilas and agave spirits from across Mexico, each drink reflects the spirit of global exploration. Among the standout creations is the Mole Corn Painkiller, a Mexican-inspired twist on the classic Piña Colada. It brings a complex smoky and earthy richness from mole fat-washed rum and masa-based atole, making it a true embodiment of The Bedford’s dedication to unique flavors. The inventive cocktail menu also features intriguing drinks like the Rey Bucanero, a neon-green Paloma twist, and the Caribbean Queen, a rum-spiked take on the Espresso Martini.
Beyond its impressive cocktail offerings, The Bedford Stone Street takes pride in a seafood-focused menu that celebrates fresh, locally sourced ingredients. With dishes like blue crab beignets and griddled sea bass, the menu effortlessly blends sophistication with approachable flavors to enjoy with the exquisite bar menu. Each dish is crafted from scratch, reflecting the team’s commitment to quality and artistry, and offers a fitting tribute to the Seaport’s culinary heritage.
Stone Street’s history dates back to the days of New Amsterdam, and this new addition gives the historic street the elevated yet relaxed venue it deserves. With an ambiance that grows livelier as the evening progresses, The Bedford Stone Street has transformed this iconic district into a must-visit destination, bridging New York’s storied past with the modern indulgence of Manhattan’s finest culinary experiences. The Bedford Stone Street has instantly elevated Stone Street and will set the standard for the renewed sophistication of this historic destination.
