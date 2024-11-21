Iconic Colombian Restaurant Andrés Carne de Res Opens First U.S. Location in Miami Beach

It’s official: the iconic Andrés Carne de Res , Colombia’s beloved cultural and culinary phenomenon, has arrived in Miami Beach. Taking over a stunning space on Lincoln Road, this marks the first U.S. location of the celebrated restaurant, known for its colorful atmosphere, authentic cuisine, and show-stopping entertainment.

Founded in 1982 by Andrés Jaramillo and María Stella Ramirez in Chía, Colombia, what began as a small roadside eatery has grown into a household name synonymous with Colombian pride. For over 40 years, Andrés Carne de Res has redefined the dining experience, blending bold flavors with a uniquely immersive ambiance. With its Miami debut, the restaurant is set to deliver the same magic that has earned it a spot in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants guide.