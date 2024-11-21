Iconic Colombian Restaurant Andrés Carne de Res Opens First U.S. Location in Miami Beach

It’s official: the iconic , Colombia’s beloved cultural and culinary phenomenon, has arrived in Miami Beach. Taking over a stunning space on Lincoln Road, this marks the first U.S. location of the celebrated restaurant, known for its colorful atmosphere, authentic cuisine, and show-stopping entertainment.
Founded in 1982 by Andrés Jaramillo and María Stella Ramirez in Chía, Colombia, what began as a small roadside eatery has grown into a household name synonymous with Colombian pride. For over 40 years, Andrés Carne de Res has redefined the dining experience, blending bold flavors with a uniquely immersive ambiance. With its Miami debut, the restaurant is set to deliver the same magic that has earned it a spot in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants guide.
“We are thrilled to bring the soul of Andrés Carne de Res to Miami. For over forty years, we’ve celebrated Colombian culture through food, music, and art. With its vibrant Latin community and appreciation for diverse flavors, Miami feels like the perfect place to start our U.S. journey. We’re excited to share the spirit of Colombia with our guests here, creating an unforgettable experience that combines the warmth of our culture with the energy of this amazing city.”
Andrés Jaramillo, founder and visionary of Andrés Carne de Res.
The menu at Andrés Carne de Res Miami is a love letter to Colombia’s culinary heritage, offering everything from leisurely lunches to late-night bites. Each dish is a sensory journey:
Lomo al Trapo: Char-grilled beef tenderloin wrapped in cloth for a smoky, tender finish.
Chicharrón: Perfectly crispy pork belly, golden and flavorful.
Hamburguesa Campesina: A Colombian twist on the classic burger, topped with gooey mozzarella, bacon, and caramelized onions.
Vegetarian Burger: Packed with flavor and proving plant-based can still be indulgent.
Caribbean Shrimp Ceviche: Fresh, zesty, and served alongside crispy patacón (fried plantains).
Shrimp Encocado: A coastal favorite featuring shrimp in a rich coconut sauce paired with fragrant coconut rice.
Traditional Arepas and Empanadas offer bites of comfort, while the kids’ menu serves up hearty, family-friendly options like spaghetti or chicken. Every dish is thoughtfully plated, making the food as visually striking as it is delicious.
The cocktail menu is as bold as the cuisine, with concoctions that capture Colombia’s vibrant flavors. Using fresh ingredients and exotic fruits, the bartenders create masterpieces that pair perfectly with the menu. Add to that a curated selection of Colombian beers, wines, and non-alcoholic drinks, and every sip becomes part of the celebration.
Andrés Carne de Res isn’t just a restaurant—it’s an experience. The Miami Beach location spans an impressive 10,000 square feet across four floors:
Main Dining Room: A lively space filled with energy, featuring a stage for live music and performances.
Mezzanine: An intimate, elevated space ideal for private gatherings and cocktail hours.
Pick-Up Spot: A convenient option for takeout lovers who want to bring Andrés Carne de Res home.
Rooftop Terrace: A chic retreat where guests can sip cocktails while soaking in the Miami Beach skyline.
The design pays homage to Colombian craftsmanship, with wood furnishings, metal accents, and hand-painted murals that create a warm yet dynamic atmosphere.
At Andrés Carne de Res, every evening turns into a celebration. Live music fills the air, from traditional Colombian rhythms like cumbia and vallenato to upbeat salsa tracks. Performers—stilt walkers, dancers, and musicians—move through the space, creating an immersive environment that invites diners to join the fun. By the end of the night, you’re not just dining; you’re dancing.
Before you leave, stop by the on-site gift shop, where colorful, handcrafted treasures await. From artisanal jewelry and pottery to textiles and whimsical souvenirs, it’s a chance to take home a tangible piece of the Andrés Carne de Res experience.
Andrés Carne de Res Miami is located at 455 Lincoln Road, Miami, FL 33139, and offers something for everyone:
Sundays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays: Open noon to 11 p.m.
Thursday through Saturday: Open noon to 2 a.m.
Reservations are available via .
Follow @AndresCarneDeRes_Miami or visit www.andrescarnederes.com for updates.
Join Our Journey on Instagram!
Immerse yourself in the world of luxury living. Follow RESIDENT Magazine on Instagram for stunning visuals, exclusive stories, and daily inspiration. Join the story today!
Become a RESIDENT Insider!
Unlock the door to unparalleled luxury with RESIDENT Magazine. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter and gain VIP access to the latest in upscale lifestyle trends, high-end real estate opportunities, exclusive travel destinations, and so much more. Step into a world where luxury is a way of life!
Partner with RESIDENT Magazine
Looking to showcase your brand to an elite audience? Contact us to explore premium advertising opportunities. Let's collaborate to elevate your brand to new heights!