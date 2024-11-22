Armand de Brignac Honors David Rockwell and Daniel Boulud

Armand de Brignac honored two of today’s global pioneers on Tuesday, November 19 in New York City, to commemorate a special friendship and the legendary careers of the undisputed leaders in architecture, design and the culinary world.
The iconic champagne label hosted an exclusive fireside chat with founder and president of Rockwell Group, David Rockwell, and Michelin Starred Chef Daniel Boulud, for an eclectic audience at Le Jardin sur Madison in Manhattan, set against spectacular views of the city. Invitees nestled in the one-of-a-kind 6,200-square-foot event space, designed by Rockwell, for an intimate conversation on the careers and long-time friendship held between the two industry titans, moderated by Surface Media’s Jenna Adrian Diaz. The evening culminated with a Blanc De Noir Magnum Vintage 2015 bottle of Armand de Brignac champagne gifted to both gentlemen, individually inscribed as one of only 1,258 bottles produced worldwide.
Guests enjoyed hors d'oeuvres curated by Boulud, including Wagyu Beef Brochette with Bearnaise Aioli, Wild Mushroom Quiche with Taleggio, Chickpea Panisse with Garlic and Herb Coulis and Mille-Feuille of Smoked Salmon and Cream Cheese on Pumpernickel. To complement the canapes served, guests sipped on Armand de Brignac ‘Ace of Spades’ Blanc de Blanc and Armand de Brignac ‘Ace of Spades’ Demi-Sec.
