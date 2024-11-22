Joia Beach Restaurant & Beach Club Launches Two New Weekly Music Nights

Joia Beach Restaurant & Beach Club the vibrant day-to-night oasis on Watson Island, has introduced two exciting weekly music nights—Vinyl & Vines and Unplugged Fridays—created to help guests relax and reconnect with friends after a long week. Offering a refreshing alternative to Miami’s clubbing and nightlife scene, these new music nights provide a laid-back escape where locals can unwind after work and enjoy an intimate atmosphere just minutes from the bustling city.
Vinyl & Vines, held every Thursday from 6-9 pm, brings a smooth, nostalgic vibe to Joia Beach. Guests can relax to soulful vinyl rhythms while enjoying a curated selection of half-priced bottles of wine. For wine enthusiasts and lovers of classic tunes alike, this night strikes the perfect balance of flavor and melody, creating a relaxed yet sophisticated atmosphere under the stars.
Unplugged Fridays offers a vibrant live music experience featuring a rotating lineup of local musicians. Every Friday from 6-10 pm, these talented artists infuse familiar hits with Latin, Afro, and funk influences, delivering acoustic performances in the Beach Lounge. Guests can savor cocktails and crisp glasses of wine in a laid-back, intimate setting—an ideal way to kick off the weekend.
Serving as both a restaurant and a beach club, Joia Beach offers guests the unique opportunity to dine with their toes in the sand, enjoying a European-inspired menu crafted with freshly sourced seasonal ingredients.
November 14 - Diego Ciaramella (@Diego_Ciaramella)
November 21 - Dave Sol (@DJDaveSol)
November 28 - Diego Ciaramella
December 5 - DJ D.Luxe (@DJDluxe)
December 12 - Dave Sol
December 19 - DJ D.Luxe
November 15 - @AuraEntertainment will be providing live musicians
November 21 - Javier Garcia (@javigmusic)
November 28 - Aura Entertainment
Joia Beach (1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami, FL 33132)
