Joia Beach Restaurant & Beach Club Launches Two New Weekly Music Nights

Beloved Waterfront Venue Joia Beach Debuts Vinyl & Vines and Unplugged Fridays: Two Intimate Music Nights for Guests to Wind Down and Reconnect
Joia Beach Dining Room
Joia Beach Dining RoomPhoto Credit: Joia Beach

Joia Beach Restaurant & Beach Club, the vibrant day-to-night oasis on Watson Island, has introduced two exciting weekly music nights—Vinyl & Vines and Unplugged Fridays—created to help guests relax and reconnect with friends after a long week. Offering a refreshing alternative to Miami’s clubbing and nightlife scene, these new music nights provide a laid-back escape where locals can unwind after work and enjoy an intimate atmosphere just minutes from the bustling city.

Vinyl & Vines, held every Thursday from 6-9 pm, brings a smooth, nostalgic vibe to Joia Beach. Guests can relax to soulful vinyl rhythms while enjoying a curated selection of half-priced bottles of wine. For wine enthusiasts and lovers of classic tunes alike, this night strikes the perfect balance of flavor and melody, creating a relaxed yet sophisticated atmosphere under the stars.

Drinks at Joia Beach
Drinks at Joia BeachPhoto Credit: Joia Beach

Unplugged Fridays offers a vibrant live music experience featuring a rotating lineup of local musicians. Every Friday from 6-10 pm, these talented artists infuse familiar hits with Latin, Afro, and funk influences, delivering acoustic performances in the Beach Lounge. Guests can savor cocktails and crisp glasses of wine in a laid-back, intimate setting—an ideal way to kick off the weekend.

Serving as both a restaurant and a beach club, Joia Beach offers guests the unique opportunity to dine with their toes in the sand, enjoying a European-inspired menu crafted with freshly sourced seasonal ingredients.

Palapa Section
Palapa SectionPhoto Credit: Joia Beach

Dates & DJs

  • November 14 - Diego Ciaramella (@Diego_Ciaramella)

  • November 21 - Dave Sol (@DJDaveSol)

  • November 28 - Diego Ciaramella

  • December 5 - DJ D.Luxe (@DJDluxe)

  • December 12 - Dave Sol

  • December 19 - DJ D.Luxe

Unplugged Fridays

  • November 15 - @AuraEntertainment will be providing live musicians 

  • November 21 - Javier Garcia (@javigmusic

  • November 28 - Aura Entertainment 

Joia Beach, The Beach Club
Joia Beach, The Beach ClubPhoto Credit: Joia Beach

Location

Joia Beach (1111 Parrot Jungle Trail, Miami, FL 33132)

