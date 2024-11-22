Joia Beach Restaurant & Beach Club Launches Two New Weekly Music Nights

Joia Beach Restaurant & Beach Club , the vibrant day-to-night oasis on Watson Island, has introduced two exciting weekly music nights—Vinyl & Vines and Unplugged Fridays—created to help guests relax and reconnect with friends after a long week. Offering a refreshing alternative to Miami’s clubbing and nightlife scene, these new music nights provide a laid-back escape where locals can unwind after work and enjoy an intimate atmosphere just minutes from the bustling city.

Vinyl & Vines, held every Thursday from 6-9 pm, brings a smooth, nostalgic vibe to Joia Beach. Guests can relax to soulful vinyl rhythms while enjoying a curated selection of half-priced bottles of wine. For wine enthusiasts and lovers of classic tunes alike, this night strikes the perfect balance of flavor and melody, creating a relaxed yet sophisticated atmosphere under the stars.