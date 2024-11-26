Kaori’s New Menu Elevates Modern Asian Dining in Brickell

Kaori’s latest menu additions are a masterclass in creativity and technique, each dish designed to surprise and delight. Among the highlights:

Sesame Sour : A sophisticated cocktail featuring Suntory Toki whisky, salted sesame orgeat, vanilla, yuzu curaçao, lemon, and egg white. This velvety blend balances rich, nutty undertones with citrusy brightness.

Honeydew Crudo : Local fish cured in spices pairs elegantly with honeydew nuoc cham, compressed honeydew, lemongrass, and Makrut lime gel, creating a dish that dances between sweet, tangy, and umami.

Crispy Duck Salad : A vibrant medley of crispy confit duck, red and green cabbage, mango, roasted cashews, radish, and larb dressing, delivering a symphony of textures and flavors.

Indo Fried Rice : This elevated classic combines chicken oysters, a fried egg, baby bok choy, sambal, spiced sweet soy, and scallions, served sizzling in a hot stone bowl.

Tokyo Key Lime: A dessert that reimagines the traditional Key lime pie with avocado yuzu curd, sorbet, meringue, and honey crumble, offering a refreshing finale to the meal.

These dishes join Kaori’s beloved staples, including the indulgent Wagyu & Foie Gras Gyozas and the umami-packed Spicy Udon Noodles, solidifying its reputation as a destination for culinary excellence.