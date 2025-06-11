6 Refined New York Restaurants Offering Father’s Day Dining Worth the Reservation

Father’s Day lands on Sunday, June 15 this year, and New York’s dining scene is rising to the occasion with specials that go beyond the standard steak dinner. From dry-aged ribeyes and seafood-studded Surf & Turf to lobster rolls on the waterfront and refined riffs on diner brunch classics, these six restaurants have curated menus that pair quality ingredients with thoughtful presentation—making them ideal settings to toast the father figures in your life. Whether you're booking a Midtown brasserie or escaping to the coast, each destination delivers a moment worth savoring.