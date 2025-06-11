6 Refined New York Restaurants Offering Father’s Day Dining Worth the Reservation

Father’s Day lands on Sunday, June 15 this year, and New York’s dining scene is rising to the occasion with specials that go beyond the standard steak dinner. From dry-aged ribeyes and seafood-studded Surf & Turf to lobster rolls on the waterfront and refined riffs on diner brunch classics, these six restaurants have curated menus that pair quality ingredients with thoughtful presentation—making them ideal settings to toast the father figures in your life. Whether you're booking a Midtown brasserie or escaping to the coast, each destination delivers a moment worth savoring.
At Harta, the New American brasserie inside the Grayson Hotel, Father’s Day is marked with a classically indulgent special: filet mignon paired with colossal shrimp, served alongside roasted broccolini and silky béarnaise ($64). Just steps from Bryant Park, Harta offers both indoor dining and streetside patio seating, balancing sleek city energy with relaxed refinement. The beverage program, anchored by seasonal cocktails and a tight wine list, rounds out the experience in a way Dad is sure to appreciate.
Set within the landmark Vanderbilt Hall, Grand Brasserie brings elegance and ease to Father’s Day dining. Executive Chef Guillaume Thivet’s specials include filet mignon carpaccio with truffle vinaigrette ($32), a grilled shrimp salad ($30), a double pork chop in charcutière sauce ($56), and a 32oz dry-aged porterhouse ($155) made for sharing. Pair it with a bourbon Old Fashioned, carefully crafted by Beverage Director David Orellana, for a celebration that feels as iconic as the space itself.
Inside Arlo Williamsburg, Sungold is leaning into the occasion with a menu that spotlights hearty, seasonal fare. Grassfed Bavette Steak Frites and a decadent Guinness Chocolate Cake headline the Father’s Day offerings, while two specialty cocktails—the bourbon-forward “The Gentleman” and the cheeky “Father & jameSON”—bring personality to the table. With handmade pastas, wood-fired pizzas, and a mix of intimate nooks and a sunlit patio, Sungold blends rustic soul with urban polish.
On Long Island’s East End, Claudio’s Waterfront offers a charming backdrop for Father’s Day—and National Lobster Day. The historic 1870 institution is serving up a traditional Lobster Bake ($59) with a 1.5lb lobster, corn on the cob, and coleslaw. Prefer your lobster in sandwich form? Choose from three house specialties: warm butter-poached Connecticut style, chilled Maine with lemon aioli, or Cajun-spiced. Just steps from the water, Claudio’s is a laid-back destination with a legacy that’s as flavorful as the food.
This year, NoMad Diner is celebrating Father’s Day with an updated menu from Chef Michael King and a brunch special designed to linger. Dads receive 90 minutes of unlimited mimosas, Bloody Marys, and select beers with any entrée ($25). Standouts include Babka French Toast with chocolate crumble and maple whipped cream ($17) and the latke-based Eggs Benedict ($20)—a savory nod to the chef’s award-winning Jewish comfort food. The setting may be casual, but the flavors are anything but.
Located on the Brighton Beach boardwalk, Breva blends classic brasserie style with coastal energy. This Father’s Day, Executive Chef Travis McGinty is offering a menu that celebrates both land and sea: flame-grilled oysters with strawberry mignonette, a 14oz Ribeye Oscar topped with lobster and béarnaise, and a Summer Stone Fruit Cobbler with vanilla gelato. Sip an Old Pal—Angel’s Envy Rye with Campari and vermouth—while enjoying boardwalk views and a vodka list that spans 75 labels.
Whether you're celebrating with a wood-fired steak in Williamsburg, oysters in Brighton Beach, or a post-train porterhouse in Midtown, each of these restaurants offers a distinct way to say thank you—with flavor, setting, and style that reflect just how much Dad means.