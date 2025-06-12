30 Elevated Miami Dining Experiences to Celebrate Father’s Day 2025 in Style

Father’s Day falls on Sunday, June 15th this year, and Miami’s most acclaimed restaurants are marking the occasion with thoughtful menus, bespoke cocktails, and curated culinary experiences fit for the modern gentleman. Whether you're raising a glass with a Macallan pairing dinner, enjoying sushi and Champagne along the riverfront, or carving into a wood-grilled tomahawk by the beach, these 30 standout destinations across South Florida deliver elevated ways to toast the father figures in your life. Each one offers something distinctly tailored—be it refined, relaxed, or wildly indulgent—for dads who appreciate exceptional food, great company, and a little luxury.
Overlooking the iconic Gulfstream Park racetrack, Ten Palms offers a Father’s Day brunch that blends elevated dining with thrilling entertainment. Starting at 11 AM, the $85++ buffet includes prime views of the races and a complimentary Old Forester Old Fashioned—a refined pairing for dads who appreciate bourbon and horsepower.
At Prime 54, elegance meets indulgence in a $175 prix fixe dinner curated by Executive Chef Michael Paley and paired with Johnnie Walker’s finest labels. Available from 6 to 10 PM, the evening ends with a rare Blender’s Lab experience—letting Dad craft his own whisky blend—and a complimentary Kingmaker’s cigar to match.
James Beard Award winner Michael Schwartz and Executive Chef Randy Zuniga bring the heat with hearty BBQ specials like Chipotle Glazed Bone-In Short Rib and “The Whole Shebang”—a $99 feast of house favorites. A roaming Maker’s Mark tasting cart and a bespoke cigar station round out the Father's Day festivities, making brunch at Michael’s Genuine both interactive and indulgent.
With only twelve seats, MAASS’ Macallan pairing dinner is one of the city’s most exclusive toasts to fatherhood. At $225 per guest, the communal outdoor tasting on June 15 promises intimate storytelling and rare pours. Earlier in the day, a luxe brunch and à la carte dinner feature standouts like Smoked Prime Rib with Bone Marrow Jus—available with a side of Chef’s Counter theatrics, should Dad desire.
Zuma Miami celebrates with its signature izakaya-style brunch, enhanced by Champagne and caviar for a Father’s Day worthy of indulgence. Packages range from $98 to $358, the latter featuring Dom Pérignon and a lavish spread of sushi, robata-grilled items, and hot entrées—all set against panoramic waterfront views that turn every bite into a moment.
Pink Steak brings cheeky charm and serious flavor to Father’s Day. A complimentary “Pink Daddy” bourbon cocktail greets each dad at brunch, while dinner unveils a $89 three-course prix fixe with luxe options like Truffle Butter Filet and Warm White Chocolate Matcha Cake. Expect a touch of old-school swagger with modern culinary confidence.
This longtime local gem brings more than just Italian classics to the table. On June 15, Café Avanti offers a special Scotch & Steak pairing amid a heartfelt backdrop—original founder Luis Fuentes’ daughter, Jess Fuentes, now leads the family-owned restaurant with the same warmth and integrity. Here, Father’s Day feels personal, delicious, and enduring.
CATCH Miami Beach hosts an expansive rooftop brunch ($99) with seafood-forward stations and Father’s Day exclusives like Snow Crab Claws and Korean Fried Chicken & Waffles. A sweet finale awaits with a Devil’s Food Cake glazed in bourbon caramel—ideal for dads who believe dessert is non-negotiable.
Perched atop the Kimpton EPIC, Area 31’s brunch (8 AM–2 PM) is a grill-lover’s dream. Think Wagyu Pastrami, 40oz Prime Tomahawk, and a Surf & Turf that lands lobster tail next to NY striploin. A Smoked Old-Fashioned Cart and cigar roller seal the deal. Dinner extends the same luxe offerings without the live action, perfect for a sunset celebration.
COTE Miami melds Korean barbecue energy with American steakhouse precision, creating a dynamic setting for stylish Father’s Day dining. Michelin-starred and James Beard-nominated, it’s where marbled cuts meet meticulous tableside grilling—ensuring an experience that’s as rare (and well done) as Dad himself.
Set inside a grand Brickell manor, Chateau ZZ’s is Major Food Group’s elegant debut into Mexican cuisine. For Father’s Day evening (5:30–10 PM), the à la carte menu shines with dishes like Tableside Guacamole, Ribeye al Pastor, and Wagyu Truffle Tostadas—all served in the lush solarium or garden. The ambiance is refined, the flavors bold, and the experience tailored for dads who appreciate the finer things.
At Theos Estiatorio, celebrate with coastal flair and a robust holiday special: a 24oz grilled Cowboy Steak accompanied by peppercorn sauce and silky mashed potatoes ($125). Tucked in East Sunrise Blvd., this chic spot blends Greek hospitality with contemporary luxury—offering an ideal setting to toast Dad over bold flavors and Mediterranean warmth.
Chef Richard Sandoval’s Toro Toro channels Pan-Latin decadence with a Father’s Day menu designed for celebration. From 12 PM to 10 PM, indulge in dry-aged Strip Steaks, Prime Hanger cuts, and even a $410 Porterhouse—all complemented by bone marrow butter, chimichurri, and bold sides. Evening guests are treated to live guitar, while a Smokey Tequila Old Fashion sets the tone for the day.
Father’s Day goes tropical at Nikki Beach with their signature “Amazing Sundays Brunch” from 11 AM to 4 PM. Expect stations galore—from sushi and omelets to salt-crusted salmon and grilled picanha—alongside house-made desserts and craft cocktails. With sand between your toes and a DJ spinning nearby, this beachfront feast offers a laid-back yet luxe way to honor Dad.
Inside JW Marriott Miami Turnberry, Bourbon Steak delivers a Father’s Day dinner steeped in tradition and excellence. The Michael Mina-led kitchen features hormone-free, wood-grilled prime cuts alongside show-stopping Japanese A5 Wagyu. For dads who value impeccable technique and time-tested flavors, this award-winning experience more than satisfies.
At Claudie, Father’s Day is infused with the sun-kissed charm of the South of France. Chef’s favorites like Wagyu Skirt Steak and Pâtes Aux Langoustes are served in a chic setting with live acoustic music, offering a breezy yet elevated vibe. Between the Mediterranean flavors and the al fresco ambiance, it’s a sophisticated tribute to Dad with a coastal twist.
Bayshore Club goes big with the Dad’s Tomahawk and Beer Tempura Whole Lobster as their Father’s Day showstoppers. Each tank beer purchase earns a complimentary cigar, making this laid-back yet upscale venue ideal for waterfront toasts. Whether dockside or dining under the palms, it’s the perfect mix of grill, chill, and grill again.
Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli’s Mayfair Grill celebrates Father’s Day “Parilla Style” with a $160 feast for four that includes skirt steak, chorizo, empanadas, and flan. Those seeking something more curated can opt for the $55 prix fixe tasting menu, available through July 31, highlighting wood-fired meats and rich seasonal accompaniments. With lush greenery and culinary precision, it’s a stylish homage to fire and family.
For dads who prefer conch shells over cufflinks, Snapper’s hosts a no-frills, high-flavor afternoon with a complimentary Caja China pig roast (1–4 PM) when paired with any Captain Morgan cocktail. This historic waterfront favorite serves up bold Caribbean flavors, island-inspired cocktails, and a breezy attitude perfect for celebrating Dad in true Key Largo fashion.
Uchiko turns Father’s Day into a gastronomic journey with a special $400 menu for two, artfully weaving fire-driven dishes like duck in lemongrass chili jam and confit mushrooms with wakame crème fraîche. The experience ends with a take-home jar of Szechuan salts—a fitting gift for grill aficionados. It’s refined, imaginative, and deeply personal—just like the man you’re honoring.
Perry’s Steakhouse opens early on June 15 with a full-day lineup of signature offerings. The 22oz Bone-In Caramelized Prime Rib ($69), crusted over pecan wood and finished with Truffle Merlot Demiglace, headlines the day. Add to that their Three-Course Pork Chop Sunday Supper ($49) or brunch cocktails like Rosé Sangria and Bloody Marys for a celebration that’s both polished and satisfying.
Carbone Vino offers a dynamic, à la carte experience anchored by Carbone’s famous Spicy Rigatoni Vodka and Mario’s Meatballs—plus luxe additions like Pumpkin Agnolotti and Zuppa di Mussels. With a premium wine-by-the-glass program and old-school charm in Coconut Grove, this is the kind of Italian Sunday meal that turns into a tradition.
Father’s Day at Edan Bistro is all about subtle elegance. Dine-in guests can enjoy a bottle of cava ($50) and a special Malloreddus Pasta with sweet corn cream and blue crab ($22), while at-home celebrants can order the restaurant’s famed Basque cheesecake—15% off for the occasion. Whether seated indoors or celebrating in your backyard, the flavors are fresh, and the gesture is thoughtful.
If Dad has an appreciation for precision and craft, there’s no better seat than the open kitchen counter at L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon—Miami’s only two Michelin-starred restaurant. Under Executive Chef James Friedberg, this refined dining journey combines culinary performance with timeless Robuchon classics, perfect for fathers who seek a bit of spectacle with their sophistication.
Inside the artsy Betsy Hotel, LT Steak & Seafood pairs live jazz with an elevated brunch menu featuring the 8oz Wagyu “Boucher” Burger and Brioche French Toast topped with marmalade and whipped ricotta. After brunch, guests can stroll over to the Ocean Drive Promenade Music series—making this Father’s Day a sensory celebration from plate to promenade.
Chef Michael Schwartz’s waterfront jewel, Amara at Paraiso, pulls out all the stops for Father’s Day with a Latin-inspired buffet ($89 adults, $48 kids) set to a live Cuban band. Expect oysters, ceviche, truffle rigatoni, and salt-baked salmon—plus an optional $200 “Soirée” drink package with unlimited Dom Pérignon. For the dad who loves a view with his vintage, this is paradise served on a plate.
Inside the Harbour Club, a’Riva invites families to gather for a $75 buffet brunch filled with seasonal fare and hearty favorites. The $25 upgrade for bottomless Mimosas, Bellinis, and Bloody Marys ensures a proper toast, while Chef Michele Esposito's refined Italian Mediterranean touch keeps the menu heartfelt and refined.
For a globe-trotting palate, Cleo channels Greece, Morocco, and the Levant with family-style dishes that are as generous as they are flavorful. Celebrate with Wagyu Skirt Steak Kebabs, Grilled Branzino, and signature dips—all best enjoyed in the charming courtyard with a happy hour lineup featuring $5 Mythos beers and half-off wine.
Set on the second floor of Kith’s flagship, Sadelle’s is a brunch institution. This Father’s Day, enjoy house-sliced salmon, stacked bagels, and their famed French Toast and Blueberry Pancakes. With nods to New York’s iconic deli culture and a fashion-forward setting, this is the move for stylish dads who like their lox with a side of design.
MILA celebrates Father’s Day with a special 14oz Prime Ribeye that complements its signature blend of Mediterranean and Japanese influences. Set within a rooftop oasis that feels miles away from South Beach’s bustle, this is where modern elegance meets relaxed indulgence—ideal for honoring Dad with both flavor and flair.