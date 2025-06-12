COTE Butcher's Feast
COTE Butcher's FeastPhoto Courtesy of COTE Miami

30 Elevated Miami Dining Experiences to Celebrate Father’s Day 2025 in Style

From Waterfront Brunches to Prime Tomahawks and Rare Whisky Pairings, These South Florida Restaurants Offer Unforgettable Ways to Honor Dad This Father’s Day

Father’s Day falls on Sunday, June 15th this year, and Miami’s most acclaimed restaurants are marking the occasion with thoughtful menus, bespoke cocktails, and curated culinary experiences fit for the modern gentleman. Whether you're raising a glass with a Macallan pairing dinner, enjoying sushi and Champagne along the riverfront, or carving into a wood-grilled tomahawk by the beach, these 30 standout destinations across South Florida deliver elevated ways to toast the father figures in your life. Each one offers something distinctly tailored—be it refined, relaxed, or wildly indulgent—for dads who appreciate exceptional food, great company, and a little luxury.

1. Ten Palms at Gulfstream Park

Forte the FOY
Forte the FOY Photo Credit: G. Sonny Hughes

Hallandale Beach | Brunch with a Side of Live Racing

Overlooking the iconic Gulfstream Park racetrack, Ten Palms offers a Father’s Day brunch that blends elevated dining with thrilling entertainment. Starting at 11 AM, the $85++ buffet includes prime views of the races and a complimentary Old Forester Old Fashioned—a refined pairing for dads who appreciate bourbon and horsepower.

2. Prime 54 at Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Prime 54 Interior Dining Atmosphere
Prime 54 Interior Dining Atmosphere Photo Courtesy of Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Miami Beach | Four-Course Whisky Dinner with Cigar Finish

At Prime 54, elegance meets indulgence in a $175 prix fixe dinner curated by Executive Chef Michael Paley and paired with Johnnie Walker’s finest labels. Available from 6 to 10 PM, the evening ends with a rare Blender’s Lab experience—letting Dad craft his own whisky blend—and a complimentary Kingmaker’s cigar to match.

3. Michael’s Genuine

Crispy Rosti With Smoked Salmon and Poached Egg
Crispy Rosti With Smoked Salmon and Poached EggPhoto Courtesy of Michael’s Genuine

Miami Design District | BBQ Brunch Done Right

James Beard Award winner Michael Schwartz and Executive Chef Randy Zuniga bring the heat with hearty BBQ specials like Chipotle Glazed Bone-In Short Rib and “The Whole Shebang”—a $99 feast of house favorites. A roaming Maker’s Mark tasting cart and a bespoke cigar station round out the Father's Day festivities, making brunch at Michael’s Genuine both interactive and indulgent.

4. MAASS

Wagyu Perfection with Charred Onion and Seasonal Sauces
Wagyu Perfection with Charred Onion and Seasonal SaucesPhoto Courtesy of MAASS

Sunset Harbour | Macallan & Prime Rib, Elevated

With only twelve seats, MAASS’ Macallan pairing dinner is one of the city’s most exclusive toasts to fatherhood. At $225 per guest, the communal outdoor tasting on June 15 promises intimate storytelling and rare pours. Earlier in the day, a luxe brunch and à la carte dinner feature standouts like Smoked Prime Rib with Bone Marrow Jus—available with a side of Chef’s Counter theatrics, should Dad desire.

5. Zuma

Crispy Sushi Tacos with Spicy Tuna
Crispy Sushi Tacos with Spicy TunaPhoto Courtesy of Zuma

Downtown Miami | River Views and Japanese Brunch Bliss

Zuma Miami celebrates with its signature izakaya-style brunch, enhanced by Champagne and caviar for a Father’s Day worthy of indulgence. Packages range from $98 to $358, the latter featuring Dom Pérignon and a lavish spread of sushi, robata-grilled items, and hot entrées—all set against panoramic waterfront views that turn every bite into a moment.

6. Pink Steak

Pink Steak Escargot
Pink Steak EscargotPhoto Courtesy of Pink Steak

West Palm Beach | Classic Meets Swanky

Pink Steak brings cheeky charm and serious flavor to Father’s Day. A complimentary “Pink Daddy” bourbon cocktail greets each dad at brunch, while dinner unveils a $89 three-course prix fixe with luxe options like Truffle Butter Filet and Warm White Chocolate Matcha Cake. Expect a touch of old-school swagger with modern culinary confidence.

7. Café Avanti

Colorful Summer Spritzes Ready for Toasting at the Bar
Colorful Summer Spritzes Ready for Toasting at the BarPhoto Courtesy of Cafe Avanti

Miami Beach | Steak, Scotch, and Family Legacy

This longtime local gem brings more than just Italian classics to the table. On June 15, Café Avanti offers a special Scotch & Steak pairing amid a heartfelt backdrop—original founder Luis Fuentes’ daughter, Jess Fuentes, now leads the family-owned restaurant with the same warmth and integrity. Here, Father’s Day feels personal, delicious, and enduring.

8. CATCH Miami Beach

Father's Day Tablescape
Father's Day Tablescape Photo Courtesy of Catch Restaurants

South of Fifth | Rooftop Brunch with a Decadent Twist

CATCH Miami Beach hosts an expansive rooftop brunch ($99) with seafood-forward stations and Father’s Day exclusives like Snow Crab Claws and Korean Fried Chicken & Waffles. A sweet finale awaits with a Devil’s Food Cake glazed in bourbon caramel—ideal for dads who believe dessert is non-negotiable.

9. Area 31

Area 31 Rooftop Experience
Area 31 Rooftop Experience Photo Courtesy of Area 31

Downtown Miami | Whiskey, Wagyu & Sky-High Views

Perched atop the Kimpton EPIC, Area 31’s brunch (8 AM–2 PM) is a grill-lover’s dream. Think Wagyu Pastrami, 40oz Prime Tomahawk, and a Surf & Turf that lands lobster tail next to NY striploin. A Smoked Old-Fashioned Cart and cigar roller seal the deal. Dinner extends the same luxe offerings without the live action, perfect for a sunset celebration.

10. COTE Miami

COTE Miami Entrance
COTE Miami Entrance Photo Courtesy of COTE Miami

Design District | Michelin-Starred Korean Steakhouse for the Modern Dad

COTE Miami melds Korean barbecue energy with American steakhouse precision, creating a dynamic setting for stylish Father’s Day dining. Michelin-starred and James Beard-nominated, it’s where marbled cuts meet meticulous tableside grilling—ensuring an experience that’s as rare (and well done) as Dad himself.

11. Chateau ZZ’s

Chateau ZZ’s Solarium
Chateau ZZ’s SolariumPhoto Credit: Kris Tamburello

Brickell | Majestic Setting, Mexican Sophistication

Set inside a grand Brickell manor, Chateau ZZ’s is Major Food Group’s elegant debut into Mexican cuisine. For Father’s Day evening (5:30–10 PM), the à la carte menu shines with dishes like Tableside Guacamole, Ribeye al Pastor, and Wagyu Truffle Tostadas—all served in the lush solarium or garden. The ambiance is refined, the flavors bold, and the experience tailored for dads who appreciate the finer things.

12. Theos Estiatorio

Theos Estiatorio Signature Greek Dishes
Theos Estiatorio Signature Greek Dishes Photo Courtesy of Theos Estiatorio

Fort Lauderdale | Greek Spirit, Steakhouse Heart

At Theos Estiatorio, celebrate with coastal flair and a robust holiday special: a 24oz grilled Cowboy Steak accompanied by peppercorn sauce and silky mashed potatoes ($125). Tucked in East Sunrise Blvd., this chic spot blends Greek hospitality with contemporary luxury—offering an ideal setting to toast Dad over bold flavors and Mediterranean warmth.

13. Toro Toro

Toro Toro Tomahawk Steak
Toro Toro Tomahawk SteakPhoto Courtesy of Toro Toro

Downtown Miami | A Latin Steakhouse Fit for Kings

Chef Richard Sandoval’s Toro Toro channels Pan-Latin decadence with a Father’s Day menu designed for celebration. From 12 PM to 10 PM, indulge in dry-aged Strip Steaks, Prime Hanger cuts, and even a $410 Porterhouse—all complemented by bone marrow butter, chimichurri, and bold sides. Evening guests are treated to live guitar, while a Smokey Tequila Old Fashion sets the tone for the day.

14. Nikki Beach

Samari Platter
Samari PlatterPhoto Courtesy of Nikki Beach

Miami Beach | Oceanfront Brunch, Elevated

Father’s Day goes tropical at Nikki Beach with their signature “Amazing Sundays Brunch” from 11 AM to 4 PM. Expect stations galore—from sushi and omelets to salt-crusted salmon and grilled picanha—alongside house-made desserts and craft cocktails. With sand between your toes and a DJ spinning nearby, this beachfront feast offers a laid-back yet luxe way to honor Dad.

15. Bourbon Steak

Bourbon Steak Fresh Oysters
Bourbon Steak Fresh Oysters Photo Courtesy of Bourbon Steak

Aventura | A Steakhouse That Honors the Classics

Inside JW Marriott Miami Turnberry, Bourbon Steak delivers a Father’s Day dinner steeped in tradition and excellence. The Michael Mina-led kitchen features hormone-free, wood-grilled prime cuts alongside show-stopping Japanese A5 Wagyu. For dads who value impeccable technique and time-tested flavors, this award-winning experience more than satisfies.

COTE Butcher's Feast
6 Refined New York Restaurants Offering Father’s Day Dining Worth the Reservation

16. Claudie

Wagyu Skirt Steak
Wagyu Skirt SteakPhoto Credit: Ruben Pictures

Brickell | Côte d’Azur Style with Steakhouse Substance

At Claudie, Father’s Day is infused with the sun-kissed charm of the South of France. Chef’s favorites like Wagyu Skirt Steak and Pâtes Aux Langoustes are served in a chic setting with live acoustic music, offering a breezy yet elevated vibe. Between the Mediterranean flavors and the al fresco ambiance, it’s a sophisticated tribute to Dad with a coastal twist.

17. Bayshore Club

Bayshore Club Cooler
Bayshore Club CoolerPhoto Credit: Grove Bay Hospitality

Coconut Grove | Waterfront Dining with a Smoky Edge

Bayshore Club goes big with the Dad’s Tomahawk and Beer Tempura Whole Lobster as their Father’s Day showstoppers. Each tank beer purchase earns a complimentary cigar, making this laid-back yet upscale venue ideal for waterfront toasts. Whether dockside or dining under the palms, it’s the perfect mix of grill, chill, and grill again.

18. Mayfair Grill

Mayfair Grill Table Spread
Mayfair Grill Table Spread Photo Courtesy of Mayfair Grill

Coconut Grove | Argentine Parilla for the Whole Table

Chef Giorgio Rapicavoli’s Mayfair Grill celebrates Father’s Day “Parilla Style” with a $160 feast for four that includes skirt steak, chorizo, empanadas, and flan. Those seeking something more curated can opt for the $55 prix fixe tasting menu, available through July 31, highlighting wood-fired meats and rich seasonal accompaniments. With lush greenery and culinary precision, it’s a stylish homage to fire and family.

19. Snapper’s Key Largo

Jet Ski Arrivals at Snapper’s, a Waterfront Favorite in Key Largo
Jet Ski Arrivals at Snapper’s, a Waterfront Favorite in Key LargoPhoto Credit: Mad Room Hospitality

Key Largo | Island Vibes & Caja China Pig Roast

For dads who prefer conch shells over cufflinks, Snapper’s hosts a no-frills, high-flavor afternoon with a complimentary Caja China pig roast (1–4 PM) when paired with any Captain Morgan cocktail. This historic waterfront favorite serves up bold Caribbean flavors, island-inspired cocktails, and a breezy attitude perfect for celebrating Dad in true Key Largo fashion.

20. Uchiko Miami Beach

Warm Lighting and Refined Details at Uchiko Miami
Warm Lighting and Refined Details at Uchiko MiamiPhoto Courtesy of Uchiko Miami Beach

Miami Beach | A Curated Culinary Experience for Two

Uchiko turns Father’s Day into a gastronomic journey with a special $400 menu for two, artfully weaving fire-driven dishes like duck in lemongrass chili jam and confit mushrooms with wakame crème fraîche. The experience ends with a take-home jar of Szechuan salts—a fitting gift for grill aficionados. It’s refined, imaginative, and deeply personal—just like the man you’re honoring.

21. Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Perry’s Burger with Cocktail and Fries
Perry’s Burger with Cocktail and FriesPhoto Courtesy of Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille

Coral Gables | Prime Rib, Pecan Fire, and Pour Decisions

Perry’s Steakhouse opens early on June 15 with a full-day lineup of signature offerings. The 22oz Bone-In Caramelized Prime Rib ($69), crusted over pecan wood and finished with Truffle Merlot Demiglace, headlines the day. Add to that their Three-Course Pork Chop Sunday Supper ($49) or brunch cocktails like Rosé Sangria and Bloody Marys for a celebration that’s both polished and satisfying.

22. Carbone Vino

Carbone Vino Interior Dining Atmosphere
Carbone Vino Interior Dining Atmosphere Photo Courtesy of Carbone Vino

Coconut Grove | Italian Icons Meet Father’s Day Flair

Carbone Vino offers a dynamic, à la carte experience anchored by Carbone’s famous Spicy Rigatoni Vodka and Mario’s Meatballs—plus luxe additions like Pumpkin Agnolotti and Zuppa di Mussels. With a premium wine-by-the-glass program and old-school charm in Coconut Grove, this is the kind of Italian Sunday meal that turns into a tradition.

23. Edan Bistro

Txuleta Burger
Txuleta BurgerPhoto Courtesy of Edan Bistro

North Miami | Blue Crab Pasta & Basque Cheesecake To-Go

Father’s Day at Edan Bistro is all about subtle elegance. Dine-in guests can enjoy a bottle of cava ($50) and a special Malloreddus Pasta with sweet corn cream and blue crab ($22), while at-home celebrants can order the restaurant’s famed Basque cheesecake—15% off for the occasion. Whether seated indoors or celebrating in your backyard, the flavors are fresh, and the gesture is thoughtful.

24. L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon

La Mousse de Poivron Cerise L'Atelier
La Mousse de Poivron Cerise L'AtelierPhoto Credit: The Bastion Collection

Miami Design District | Michelin-Starred Father’s Day Experience

If Dad has an appreciation for precision and craft, there’s no better seat than the open kitchen counter at L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon—Miami’s only two Michelin-starred restaurant. Under Executive Chef James Friedberg, this refined dining journey combines culinary performance with timeless Robuchon classics, perfect for fathers who seek a bit of spectacle with their sophistication.

25. LT Steak & Seafood

LT Steak & Seafood Exterior
LT Steak & Seafood Exterior Photo Credit: Rey Lopez

Miami Beach | Jazz, Wagyu, and Ocean Drive Ease

Inside the artsy Betsy Hotel, LT Steak & Seafood pairs live jazz with an elevated brunch menu featuring the 8oz Wagyu “Boucher” Burger and Brioche French Toast topped with marmalade and whipped ricotta. After brunch, guests can stroll over to the Ocean Drive Promenade Music series—making this Father’s Day a sensory celebration from plate to promenade.

26. Amara at Paraiso

Amara at Paraiso Table Spread
Amara at Paraiso Table SpreadPhoto Courtesy of Amara at Paraiso

Edgewater | A Waterfront Brunch Worth the Hype

Chef Michael Schwartz’s waterfront jewel, Amara at Paraiso, pulls out all the stops for Father’s Day with a Latin-inspired buffet ($89 adults, $48 kids) set to a live Cuban band. Expect oysters, ceviche, truffle rigatoni, and salt-baked salmon—plus an optional $200 “Soirée” drink package with unlimited Dom Pérignon. For the dad who loves a view with his vintage, this is paradise served on a plate.

27. a’Riva at Harbour Club

a'Riva Brunch Tablescape
a'Riva Brunch TablescapePhoto Credit: Jordan Frey

Sunset Harbour | Brunch Buffet with Italian Warmth

Inside the Harbour Club, a’Riva invites families to gather for a $75 buffet brunch filled with seasonal fare and hearty favorites. The $25 upgrade for bottomless Mimosas, Bellinis, and Bloody Marys ensures a proper toast, while Chef Michele Esposito's refined Italian Mediterranean touch keeps the menu heartfelt and refined.

28. Cleo

Cleo_Miza Dips + Mezze Spread + Greek Salad + Watermelon & Feta Salad
Cleo_Miza Dips + Mezze Spread + Greek Salad + Watermelon & Feta SaladPhoto Courtesy of Cleo

Miami Beach | Mezze, Kebabs & Father’s Day Flavor Tour

For a globe-trotting palate, Cleo channels Greece, Morocco, and the Levant with family-style dishes that are as generous as they are flavorful. Celebrate with Wagyu Skirt Steak Kebabs, Grilled Branzino, and signature dips—all best enjoyed in the charming courtyard with a happy hour lineup featuring $5 Mythos beers and half-off wine.

29. Sadelle’s at Kith Miami Design District

Lox Bagel at Sadelle’s
Lox Bagel at Sadelle’sPhoto Courtesy of Sadelle’s

Miami Design District | Brunch, Bagels & Deli-Inspired Decadence

Set on the second floor of Kith’s flagship, Sadelle’s is a brunch institution. This Father’s Day, enjoy house-sliced salmon, stacked bagels, and their famed French Toast and Blueberry Pancakes. With nods to New York’s iconic deli culture and a fashion-forward setting, this is the move for stylish dads who like their lox with a side of design.

30. MILA

MILA Outdoor Dining
MILA Outdoor DiningPhoto Courtesy of MILA

South Beach | Prime Ribeye and Elevated Ambiance

MILA celebrates Father’s Day with a special 14oz Prime Ribeye that complements its signature blend of Mediterranean and Japanese influences. Set within a rooftop oasis that feels miles away from South Beach’s bustle, this is where modern elegance meets relaxed indulgence—ideal for honoring Dad with both flavor and flair.

Whether your Father’s Day plans call for an early brunch, a multi-course dinner, or something in between, Miami’s dining scene rises to the occasion with experiences as unique and memorable as the men we’re celebrating. From iconic institutions to new culinary gems, these restaurants prove that treating Dad can—and should—be done in impeccable taste.
Read More Father’s Day Celebrations Worth Savoring
Miami
Drinks
Food
Holidays
Insider News
Resident Magazine
resident.com