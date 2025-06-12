Pour One for Dad: 10 Refined Father’s Day Cocktails to Mix at Home

This Father’s Day, skip the tie and shake up something a little more memorable. Whether he’s a bourbon devotee, a rum traditionalist, or a tequila-forward adventurer, these cocktails—each thoughtfully crafted and entirely doable at home—offer a refined way to toast the occasion. We've curated ten cocktails that strike the balance between sophistication and creativity, with flavor profiles to suit every kind of dad. So, stock the bar, prep the garnish, and raise a glass to great taste.
¾ oz St-Germain
¾ oz MARTINI Riserva Speciale Bitter
¾ oz MARTINI Rosso Sweet Vermouth
¾ oz Bombay Sapphire Gin
Orange twist
Add all ingredients into a mixing glass filled with ice. Stir until perfectly diluted and chilled. Strain over ice in a rocks glass and garnish with an orange twist.
1 oz sweet vermouth
2 dashes Angostura bitters
Orange twist
Stir all ingredients with ice and strain into a coupe. Garnish with an orange twist.
2 qts melted soft serve
1¼ qts coffee liqueur
½ qt whole milk
½ qt water
Blend all ingredients together and serve frozen for a chill, boozy pick-me-up—perfect for Father’s Day gatherings.
2.5 oz Blanco Tahona Tequila
0.5 oz dry vermouth
2–3 dashes grapefruit bitters (optional)
Citrus twist
Shake tequila, vermouth, and bitters over ice until chilled. Double strain into a cocktail glass and garnish with a citrus twist.
2 oz soda water
1 oz pineapple juice
In a Collins glass filled with ice, pour Teeling Whiskey, top with soda water and pineapple juice. Garnish with fresh pineapple slices.
0.5 oz fresh lime juice
Pinch of sea salt
Grapefruit soda (like Squirt), to top
Ice
Grapefruit slice for garnish
Tajín rim (optional)
Rim the glass with Tajín if desired. Add tequila, lime juice, and salt into a highball glass filled with ice. Top with grapefruit soda and stir. Garnish with a grapefruit slice.
¼ oz simple syrup
2 dashes Angostura bitters
Orange peel twist
Add all ingredients into a rocks glass over ice. Stir until cold and integrated. Garnish with an orange twist.
2 oz Noilly Prat Rouge Vermouth
4 dashes Angostura bitters
Garnish: cherry, orange, or lemon peel
Stir all ingredients over ice for 20–25 seconds. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with your choice of peel or cherry.
1 oz lime juice
½ oz agave syrup
1 oz Ancho Reyes Rojo
2 cucumber slices (to muddle)
Garnish: salt rim and cucumber spear
Muddle cucumber with lime and agave. Add spirits and ice, then shake vigorously. Double strain into a salt-rimmed old fashioned glass. Garnish with a cucumber spear.
0.35 oz agave nectar
0.75–1 oz fresh lemon juice
0.15–0.25 oz Yellow Chartreuse
1 dash (~6–8 drops) orange bitters
1 drop saline solution
Garnish: expressed orange peel and orange wheel
Build directly into an old fashioned glass over ice. Stir gently to combine. Garnish with an orange wheel and expressed peel.
This Father’s Day, swap the standard bottle handoff for a cocktail that’s been considered, crafted, and raised in his honor. Whether it’s stirred, shaken, frozen, or poured, each of these recipes offers a toast as unique and memorable as the man himself.