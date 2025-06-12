Pour One for Dad: 10 Refined Father’s Day Cocktails to Mix at Home

This Father’s Day, skip the tie and shake up something a little more memorable. Whether he’s a bourbon devotee, a rum traditionalist, or a tequila-forward adventurer, these cocktails—each thoughtfully crafted and entirely doable at home—offer a refined way to toast the occasion. We've curated ten cocktails that strike the balance between sophistication and creativity, with flavor profiles to suit every kind of dad. So, stock the bar, prep the garnish, and raise a glass to great taste.