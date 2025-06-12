Pour One for Dad: 10 Refined Father’s Day Cocktails to Mix at Home

Celebrate Dad With Expertly Crafted Drinks From Smooth Classics to Summer Sippers
This Father’s Day, skip the tie and shake up something a little more memorable. Whether he’s a bourbon devotee, a rum traditionalist, or a tequila-forward adventurer, these cocktails—each thoughtfully crafted and entirely doable at home—offer a refined way to toast the occasion. We've curated ten cocktails that strike the balance between sophistication and creativity, with flavor profiles to suit every kind of dad. So, stock the bar, prep the garnish, and raise a glass to great taste.

1. St-Germain Frenchie Negroni

St-Germain Frenchie NegroniPhoto Courtesy of St-Germain

For the classic cocktail lover who’s open to a little twist

Ingredients:

  • ¾ oz St-Germain

  • ¾ oz MARTINI Riserva Speciale Bitter

  • ¾ oz MARTINI Rosso Sweet Vermouth

  • ¾ oz Bombay Sapphire Gin

  • Orange twist

Method:

Add all ingredients into a mixing glass filled with ice. Stir until perfectly diluted and chilled. Strain over ice in a rocks glass and garnish with an orange twist.

2. Manhattan 5

Manhattan 5Photo Courtesy of Sotol

A Manhattan with extra maturity, just like him

Ingredients:

Method:

Stir all ingredients with ice and strain into a coupe. Garnish with an orange twist.

3. Frozen Irish Coffee

Frozen Irish CoffeePhoto Courtesy of Teeling Whiskey

For the caffeine-lover who enjoys his whiskey cold

Large-batch recipe (yields 6 gallons):

Method:

Blend all ingredients together and serve frozen for a chill, boozy pick-me-up—perfect for Father’s Day gatherings.

4. Tequila Martini

Tequila MartiniPhoto Courtesy of Volcán De Mi Tierra / Moët Hennessy

A dry, herbal riff for the dad who prefers clean lines and sharper spirits

Ingredients:

Method:

Shake tequila, vermouth, and bitters over ice until chilled. Double strain into a cocktail glass and garnish with a citrus twist.

5. Paradise Pops

Paradise PopsPhoto Courtesy of Teeling Whiskey

Easy, fun, and summer-ready—with a whiskey backbone

Ingredients:

Method:

In a Collins glass filled with ice, pour Teeling Whiskey, top with soda water and pineapple juice. Garnish with fresh pineapple slices.

6 Refined New York Restaurants Offering Father’s Day Dining Worth the Reservation

6. Cazcanes No.7 Paloma

Cazcanes No.7 PalomaPhoto Courtesy of Cazcanés Tequila

A fresh take on a backyard favorite, with optional flair

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Cazcanes No.7 Blanco Tequila

  • 0.5 oz fresh lime juice

  • Pinch of sea salt

  • Grapefruit soda (like Squirt), to top

  • Ice

  • Grapefruit slice for garnish

  • Tajín rim (optional)

Method:

Rim the glass with Tajín if desired. Add tequila, lime juice, and salt into a highball glass filled with ice. Top with grapefruit soda and stir. Garnish with a grapefruit slice.

7. Ocho Old Fashioned

Ocho Old FashionedPhoto Courtesy of Bacardi Limited

Rum replaces whiskey in this smart, smooth upgrade

Ingredients:

Method:

Add all ingredients into a rocks glass over ice. Stir until cold and integrated. Garnish with an orange twist.

8. Reverse Manhattan

Reverse ManhattanPhoto Courtesy of Angel’s Envy

For the father who appreciates a touch of sweetness and heritage

Ingredients:

Method:

Stir all ingredients over ice for 20–25 seconds. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with your choice of peel or cherry.

9. Green Desert

Green DesertPhoto Courtesy of Tequila Fortaleza

A smoky, vegetal cocktail with depth and edge

Ingredients:

Method:

Muddle cucumber with lime and agave. Add spirits and ice, then shake vigorously. Double strain into a salt-rimmed old fashioned glass. Garnish with a cucumber spear.

10. El Alevado (“The Elevated One”)

El Alevado (“The Elevated One”)Photo Courtesy of Cazcanes Tequila

Complex and layered, perfect for dads who appreciate nuance

Ingredients:

  • 2 oz Cazcanes No.10 Blanco

  • 0.35 oz agave nectar

  • 0.75–1 oz fresh lemon juice

  • 0.15–0.25 oz Yellow Chartreuse

  • 1 dash (~6–8 drops) orange bitters

  • 1 drop saline solution

  • Garnish: expressed orange peel and orange wheel

Method:

Build directly into an old fashioned glass over ice. Stir gently to combine. Garnish with an orange wheel and expressed peel.

Raise the Glass, Raise the Bar

This Father’s Day, swap the standard bottle handoff for a cocktail that’s been considered, crafted, and raised in his honor. Whether it’s stirred, shaken, frozen, or poured, each of these recipes offers a toast as unique and memorable as the man himself.

