A Regal Pour: Silent Pool Gin Crowned Official Gin of Royal Ascot
Source: Silent Pool Gin
Reported By: Caroline Dalal
In a fitting union of British heritage and refined craft, Silent Pool Gin has been named the Official Gin Supplier of both Ascot and Royal Ascot under a new three-year agreement. The partnership marries the historic prestige of one of the world’s most iconic racing events with one of the UK’s most acclaimed artisanal spirits, elevating the sipping experience for racegoers and globetrotters alike.
An Ultra-Premium Debut at Ascot
Silent Pool Gin’s entrance onto the Royal Ascot stage is more than a branding exercise—it’s a full-bodied expression of British craftsmanship. Beginning this summer, the Surrey-based distiller will have a permanent bar in the Ascot Grandstand and multiple bars throughout the grounds during Royal Ascot, ensuring their award-winning spirit is within reach of every elegant toast.
The highlight of the collaboration? The Royal Ascot Blush, a refreshing cocktail that has quickly claimed its place as the event’s best-selling Signature Serve. Delicate yet uplifting, it blends Silent Pool Gin with raspberries and lemon cordial, topped with lemonade and finished with a fresh strawberry slice. It's the kind of cocktail designed not just for warm June afternoons in the royal enclosure but for travelers seeking a taste of English elegance at its most approachable.
Ingredients:
1 part Silent Pool Gin
½ part Raspberries & Lemon Cordial
Top up with Lemonade
Garnish: Strawberry slice
Method:
Pour Silent Pool Gin and Raspberries & Lemon Cordial in a collins glass, over ice
Top up with lemonade and garnish with a strawberry slice
Sipping the Spirit of the Surrey Hills
Handcrafted in the picturesque Surrey Hills, Silent Pool Gin is produced using 24 botanicals, many sourced locally in the village of Albury. These include floral notes like elderflower, lavender, and chamomile, as well as linden—all contributing to a gin with remarkable clarity, complexity, and freshness.
Since its founding in 2015 by Ian McCulloch and a team of friends, Silent Pool has grown from a passion project into a globally recognized spirit. Housed on the Duke of Northumberland’s Albury Estate, the distillery pays homage to its surroundings: the signature bottle, with its copper embellishments and teal hue, mirrors the iconic waters of the Silent Pool spring itself.
Travel Retail Takes Off
This new partnership will also take flight through Silent Pool Gin’s presence at London Heathrow and Gatwick airports, offering international travelers a preview—or encore—of the Royal Ascot experience. These travel retail activations highlight the growing crossover between premium spirits and luxury lifestyle travel, catering to a clientele that values both provenance and presentation.
A Heritage Venue Meets Contemporary Craft
Ascot Racecourse, founded in 1711 by Queen Anne, is no stranger to prestige. Today it hosts 26 race days annually, with Royal Ascot standing as its crown jewel. Drawing over 300,000 guests across five days and broadcast to more than 200 territories, the event balances the weight of history with the energy of fashion, racing, and social splendor.
“Silent Pool’s commitment to quality and their quintessential English influence fits perfectly with our own values and the experience that we want to give our customers at Ascot and Royal Ascot.”
Chloë Hamlett, Head of Partnerships at Ascot Racecourse
“As an ultra-premium handcrafted gin with its distillery located in Surrey, Silent Pool Gin is the perfect partner for the quintessential English luxury of Ascot."
Ian McCulloch, Silent Pool Gin’s Founder
More Than a Cocktail
This collaboration goes beyond bar menus and branded activations. It’s a celebration of what happens when legacy venues embrace the innovation of modern craft. The Royal Ascot Blush may be the official drink, but the real pairing here is between tradition and evolution.
For those attending Royal Ascot or simply seeking a taste of its elegance, Silent Pool Gin offers a pour of English luxury—distilled with care, served with ceremony.