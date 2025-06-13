A Regal Pour: Silent Pool Gin Crowned Official Gin of Royal Ascot

Silent Pool Gin’s entrance onto the Royal Ascot stage is more than a branding exercise—it’s a full-bodied expression of British craftsmanship. Beginning this summer, the Surrey-based distiller will have a permanent bar in the Ascot Grandstand and multiple bars throughout the grounds during Royal Ascot, ensuring their award-winning spirit is within reach of every elegant toast.

The highlight of the collaboration? The Royal Ascot Blush, a refreshing cocktail that has quickly claimed its place as the event’s best-selling Signature Serve. Delicate yet uplifting, it blends Silent Pool Gin with raspberries and lemon cordial, topped with lemonade and finished with a fresh strawberry slice. It's the kind of cocktail designed not just for warm June afternoons in the royal enclosure but for travelers seeking a taste of English elegance at its most approachable.