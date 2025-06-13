BIATCH® Tequila Takes Center Stage at Jamie Foxx’s BET Awards “Ultimate Icon” After-Party
A Toast to the Ultimate Icon
The 2025 BET Awards delivered no shortage of unforgettable moments, but few resonated like Jamie Foxx’s acceptance of the Ultimate Icon Award. Recognized for his decades-spanning influence across film, music, and philanthropy, Foxx used the stage to pay homage to his roots in Rockdale, Texas, while reflecting on the creative evolution that brought him here. It was a speech that struck both gratitude and gravitas—and served as the perfect prelude to the after-party that followed.
That celebration, held at Gravitas, a members-only hideaway in Beverly Hills, offered a sleek, invite-only backdrop where industry titans and cultural tastemakers came together in true Los Angeles fashion. At the heart of the event? BIATCH® Tequila—the evening’s exclusive spirits partner and an embodiment of the energy Foxx brings to every room.
BIATCH® Brings the Heat to Beverly Hills
Known for its unapologetic personality and luxe finish, BIATCH® Tequila took over the bar with a full pour of its Rosa Blanco and Reposado expressions, offered neat or mixed into signature cocktails like the Spicy BIATCH® and Foxxy BIATCH®. Crafted by celebrity mixologists, each drink balanced bold flavor with refined detail—a match for the occasion and the man being honored.
Guests queued up to sip, pose, and raise their glasses. The room was packed with artists, entertainment executives, and influencers—each drawn to the atmosphere of effortless cool and high-style hospitality. As founder and CEO Sue “Aunt” Hrib put it:
“At BIATCH® Tequila, we’re all about bold moves and unforgettable moments, and no one embodies that spirit more than Jamie Foxx. We’re beyond proud to raise a bottle with him as he receives the BET Ultimate Icon Award.”
Sue “Aunt” Hrib, BIATCH® Tequila CEO
More Than a Party—A Statement
While Foxx mingled with guests well into the night, the celebration served as more than a post-ceremony wind-down. It was a nod to shared values: legacy, confidence, and championing community. For BIATCH®, that means more than premium tequila. As a 100% women-owned lifestyle brand, BIATCH® is on a mission to build a movement around empowerment—dedicated to supporting women’s causes and growing a network of women millionaires.
In an industry that often sidelines female founders, BIATCH®’s presence at one of entertainment’s biggest nights was no small statement. It was an announcement.
Whether poured into a perfectly spiced cocktail or sipped straight with intention, BIATCH® Tequila made its mark at one of Los Angeles' most exclusive gatherings—celebrating Jamie Foxx’s legacy with unapologetic flair.