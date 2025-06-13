BIATCH® Tequila Takes Center Stage at Jamie Foxx’s BET Awards “Ultimate Icon” After-Party

The 2025 BET Awards delivered no shortage of unforgettable moments, but few resonated like Jamie Foxx’s acceptance of the Ultimate Icon Award. Recognized for his decades-spanning influence across film, music, and philanthropy, Foxx used the stage to pay homage to his roots in Rockdale, Texas, while reflecting on the creative evolution that brought him here. It was a speech that struck both gratitude and gravitas—and served as the perfect prelude to the after-party that followed.