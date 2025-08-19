Culinary Stars Align at the Seventh Annual Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival 2026
Source: Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival
Reported By: Caroline Dalal
Fort Lauderdale is preparing to welcome the return of one of Florida’s most celebrated culinary showcases. The Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival (VLFWF) will mark its seventh edition January 19–25, 2026, transforming the city into a culinary destination that blends world-class talent with oceanfront charm. Partnering with Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, the festival brings together Michelin-recognized restaurants, James Beard-nominated chefs, and Food Network personalities for a week of tastings, demonstrations, and dynamic dining events.
A Lineup of Celebrity Chefs and Culinary Icons
This year’s schedule is stacked with celebrated names. Richard Blais, the acclaimed chef and television personality, will headline The Grand Tasting with a cooking demonstration. Eddie Jackson, a Food Network star and former NFL player, joins both The Grand Tasting and Beachside Brunch alongside Nancy Fuller, who will host the brunch experience. The roster also features Jason Smith bringing Southern flair to BBQ at the Beach, Clarice Lam infusing artistry into Wok ‘n Roll, and rising stars Remy Powell and Dario Stephen leading interactive demos at Picnic in the Park.
“Year after year, Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival continues to grow, drawing more fans and chefs from around the world.”
Stacy Ritter, President and CEO of Visit Lauderdale
She continued, “This seventh annual celebration is our biggest yet, highlighting the incredible talent, flavors, and creativity that make the destination a premier culinary hub. Accompanied by national celebrity talent, the festival continues to showcase what makes Greater Fort Lauderdale unique.”
The Grand Tasting: The Festival’s Crown Jewel
On Saturday, January 24, Las Olas Oceanside Park hosts The Grand Tasting, a lively centerpiece of the week. Guests can indulge in over 100 tastings, sip curated cocktails, and enjoy live entertainment while watching cooking demonstrations by Richard Blais, Eddie Jackson, and Ron “Captain Ron” Dimpflmaier in shaded viewing tents.
General Admission ($180; Early Bird $90): Access from 1–4 p.m., unlimited tastings, a commemorative glass, and all demos.
VIP Experience ($350; Early Bird $175): Early entry at noon, express access, and exclusive offerings in the Delta VIP Lounge, a shaded retreat overlooking the lawn with curated bites and beverages.
Signature Events: A Week of Flavorful Highlights
Wok ‘n Roll – Thursday, January 22
Hosted by Clarice Lam at the Las Olas Intracoastal Promenade, this evening pairs Asian-inspired cuisine with live music for a high-energy, flavor-driven experience.
BBQ at the Beach – Friday, January 23
Hosted by Jason Smith with Ron Dimpflmaier, this beachfront celebration serves smoky favorites and crowns the 2026 BBQ champion.
Picnic in the Park – Sunday, January 25
A free family-friendly event at Las Olas Oceanside Park with food trucks, artisan vendors, live entertainment, and kid-focused demos by Remy Powell and Dario Stephen.
Beachside Brunch – Sunday, January 25
Nancy Fuller hosts with special guest Eddie Jackson, featuring elevated brunch fare prepared by Greater Fort Lauderdale’s top chefs.
“The Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival was created to shine a spotlight on our local restaurants, hotels, chefs, and mixologists.”
Phil Marro, Co-Founder of Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival
He continued, “Each event is designed to showcase what makes Greater Fort Lauderdale special, from our beautiful beaches to our dynamic downtown and arts districts. This year, with James Beard-nominated talent, Michelin-recognized restaurants, and national celebrity personalities returning to the lineup, the festival continues to elevate our culinary scene and celebrate the extraordinary flavors and experiences of the region.”
Community Impact with Every Ticket
Beyond its culinary prestige, VLFWF underscores its commitment to the community by donating a portion of proceeds to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital, ensuring every indulgence contributes to a greater cause.
A Flavorful Finale by the Sea
Closing weekend blends sophistication with approachability. Guests may opt for a refined brunch by the ocean or a family outing at the park, but either way, the festival ensures the perfect ending to a week of culinary exploration. As the seventh annual celebration sets the stage, Fort Lauderdale once again proves itself a rising culinary hub where national talent and local innovation converge.
