Culinary Stars Align at the Seventh Annual Visit Lauderdale Food & Wine Festival 2026

This year’s schedule is stacked with celebrated names. Richard Blais, the acclaimed chef and television personality, will headline The Grand Tasting with a cooking demonstration. Eddie Jackson, a Food Network star and former NFL player, joins both The Grand Tasting and Beachside Brunch alongside Nancy Fuller, who will host the brunch experience. The roster also features Jason Smith bringing Southern flair to BBQ at the Beach, Clarice Lam infusing artistry into Wok ‘n Roll, and rising stars Remy Powell and Dario Stephen leading interactive demos at Picnic in the Park.