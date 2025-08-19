Rolling Out Tradition: Donna Mare’s Pasta and Pizza-Making Experience with Chef Luigi Iannuario
Miami’s dining scene is synonymous with innovation, but every so often an experience comes along that bridges luxury with authenticity in a way that feels truly special. At Donna Mare Italian Chophouse, adjacent to the iconic Cadillac Hotel & Beach Club, guests are invited to do more than dine. They are welcomed into the kitchen itself through immersive pasta and pizza-making classes led by Executive Chef Luigi Iannuario.
A Chef’s Journey from Milan to Miami
“I’m from Italy, from Milan, born and raised. I went to school for culinary in Italy, traveled many, many countries, and many years later, here I am in Miami. We just relaunched this restaurant back in January with a new concept—an Italian Chophouse with a very heavy influence of Italian dishes and fresh-made pastas.”
Luigi Iannuario, Executive Chef at Donna Mare
That foundation of experience is what elevates the Donna Mare workshops. With decades of culinary expertise, Chef Luigi not only brings the soul of Italy to Miami Beach but also creates an approachable, engaging environment where even beginners can master the art of pasta-making.
Inside the Pasta-Making Experience
Priced at $85 per person—or $125 with a wine pairing—the 60-minute class goes well beyond a cooking demonstration. Guests are greeted with a glass of prosecco before rolling up their sleeves to hand-mix, shape, and cut their own pasta. Each class spotlights an Italian classic, such as pillowy pesto ricotta gnocchi or silky tagliatelle alla Bolognese.
For me, the hands-on workshop was both fun and humbling. Chef Luigi’s friendly nature and knowledgeable staff ensured that even when I struggled at first, I quickly found my rhythm. The highlight came when I tried the Tagliatelle Bolognese myself—cooked perfectly al dente and paired with an extremely flavorful sauce.
Chef Luigi emphasized that the sessions are designed for all skill levels:
“Guests can expect to learn the authentic way to make pasta and enjoy a savory and sweet three-course menu paired with it.”
Luigi Iannuario, Executive Chef at Donna Mare
More Than Just a Class
What makes this offering truly luxurious is the full-circle dining experience. After the workshop, participants are treated to a curated three-course meal: a seasonal appetizer or salad, their handmade pasta as the entrée, and a rich dessert to finish. It is, as I found, well worth the price—not only do you walk away with your own pasta to take home, but you also enjoy a restaurant-quality dinner that captures the essence of coastal Italy with a Miami twist.
Chef Luigi sees it as more than just entertainment for hotel guests or locals.
“We thought it was a great addition to our offering. With so many people traveling through the hotel, staying for several days, we wanted to give them something extra and different to do.”
Luigi Iannuario, Executive Chef at Donna Mare
Details for Attending
The classes run on select Thursdays through December 18 at 6:30 p.m., with complimentary valet parking provided. Private classes are also available for up to 12 guests, making it an ideal choice for birthdays, corporate gatherings, or intimate celebrations.
Upcoming dates include:
Thursday, August 28
Thursday, September 11
Thursday, September 25
Thursday, October 16
Thursday, October 30
Thursday, November 13
Thursday, December 18
A Culinary Memory Worth Keeping
Miami is filled with dining experiences, but few combine the joy of learning, the satisfaction of cooking, and the indulgence of fine dining the way Donna Mare’s pasta and pizza-making workshops do. As I left with my own handmade pasta in hand and the memory of an exquisite meal still lingering, it was clear why this experience stands out.
Learning to cook under the guidance of a Milan-born chef, surrounded by the energy of Miami Beach, is more than just a class—it is an immersion into Italy’s culinary heritage. For locals seeking something new or travelers looking to enrich their stay, Chef Luigi’s pasta-making experience is a deliciously worthwhile addition to Miami’s luxury lifestyle landscape.
