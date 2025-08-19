Rolling Out Tradition: Donna Mare’s Pasta and Pizza-Making Experience with Chef Luigi Iannuario

Priced at $85 per person—or $125 with a wine pairing—the 60-minute class goes well beyond a cooking demonstration. Guests are greeted with a glass of prosecco before rolling up their sleeves to hand-mix, shape, and cut their own pasta. Each class spotlights an Italian classic, such as pillowy pesto ricotta gnocchi or silky tagliatelle alla Bolognese.

For me, the hands-on workshop was both fun and humbling. Chef Luigi’s friendly nature and knowledgeable staff ensured that even when I struggled at first, I quickly found my rhythm. The highlight came when I tried the Tagliatelle Bolognese myself—cooked perfectly al dente and paired with an extremely flavorful sauce.

Chef Luigi emphasized that the sessions are designed for all skill levels: