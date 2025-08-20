The Portrait Bar’s LIRR-Inspired Summer Menu Brings Long Island’s Coastal Flavors to Manhattan
The Portrait Bar at The Fifth Avenue Hotel has unveiled a summer menu that captures the nostalgia of Long Island Rail Road getaways with a refined twist. Available through September 21, this limited-edition experience pairs Bar Director Darryl Chan’s transportive cocktails with Chef Andrew Carmellini’s seasonal seafood dishes, each showcasing locally sourced ingredients from Long Island.
A Summer Journey in Glass and on the Plate
Inside The Portrait Bar’s art-filled, library-inspired setting, the mood is effortlessly stylish yet comfortable—perfect for a date night where the food, cocktails, and company all feel equally unforgettable. The space itself feels like a destination, and with the new menu, guests are invited on a sensory journey without ever leaving Manhattan.
Bar Director Darryl Chan, a Long Beach native, has infused the cocktail list with regional pride. Each drink is named after a Long Island Rail Road branch, reimagining classics with a coastal influence:
Long Beach Branch – A refreshing beer shandy with Barrier Brewing IPA, Planteray Pineapple Rum, pineapple and fresh watermelon juice, Velvet Falernum, and tepache spice, garnished with a watermelon slice.
Babylon Branch – A Long Island Iced Tea grown up into a Manhattan-inspired blend of Pine Barrens Single Malt Whisky, Appleton Estate Rum, Patrón Reposado Tequila, Pine Barrens Aged Gin, Grand Marnier, Rockey’s Botanical Liqueur, and Ransom Sweet Vermouth, crowned with a Dr. Pepper “cherry.”
Oyster Bay Branch – A multilayered gin and tonic with Fear City Botanical Gin, Chartreuse Elixir Vegetal, and Fever-Tree Mediterranean Tonic, garnished with micro flowers, juniper berries, salty fingers, and a lemon spiral.
Ronkonkoma Branch – A floral twist on the Aviation with LIV Nautical Gin, Elysian Fields Lavender Gin, crème de violette, Luxardo Bitter Bianco, lemon oleosaccharum, topped with tonic water.
Montauk Branch – A smoky, mint-forward julep with Pine Barrens Cherrywood Smoked Single Malt Whisky and Matchbook Daytrip Strawberry Amaro, served with a bouquet of fresh mint leaves.
When I visited, I ordered the Long Beach Branch—its watermelon slice infused with rum was a playful, unexpected touch that became a table favorite.
Coastal Bites from Chef Andrew Carmellini
Complementing the drinks is Captain AC’s Seafood Parlor, a trio of dishes that nod to Long Island’s maritime heritage:
Peconic Gold Oysters on the half shell with cucumber mignonette.
Fluke Ceviche “Hog Neck Bay Style”, marinated with avocado, chilies, and watermelon, served alongside tortilla chips.
Classic Lobster Roll with tarragon aioli and celery on a buttery toasted roll.
I sampled the lobster roll, ceviche, and a shared plate of oysters—each one a clean, fresh expression of the sea. The flavors were bright yet balanced, making them ideal companions to the cocktail lineup.
A Taste of Long Island in the Heart of Manhattan
The Portrait Bar’s LIRR-inspired summer menu is more than a clever concept—it’s a celebration of craftsmanship, locality, and the ritual of summer escapes. The whimsical tri-fold menu design, reminiscent of vintage train schedules, adds a playful sense of travel to the evening.
As I left, I couldn’t help but think: this is the kind of night out that lingers in memory—where a rum-soaked watermelon wedge becomes a conversation starter, where seafood tastes like it came straight off the dock, and where you just might find yourself planning a second date before dessert.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter