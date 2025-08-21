Grey Goose Honey Deuce Brings the US Open’s Signature Serve to Miami and Palm Beach
The 2025 US Open has returned with world-class tennis—and the return of its most celebrated cocktail, the Grey Goose Honey Deuce. This year, South Florida fans don’t need to be courtside to savor it. For the first time in the tournament’s history, the Honey Deuce Express will make its way to Miami and Palm Beach, delivering the US Open’s most famous serve straight to doorsteps.
The Courtside Experience, Delivered
Launched in South Florida just in time for the tournament, the Honey Deuce Express offers same-day delivery of the ready-to-drink cocktail, perfectly chilled and prepared to enjoy. Whether fans plan to toast every point from home, gather friends for a watch party, or sip by the beach, the service ensures that the taste of the US Open arrives with match-ready precision.
Available now through September 8, the Honey Deuce Express can be ordered via UberEats or Cocktail Courier. Pricing starts at $36 for a 2-pack, with 4-packs at $72 and 8-packs at $144. Each 8 oz can contains one full Honey Deuce cocktail.
A Signature Sip with a Winning Finish
First introduced courtside at the US Open in 2007, the Honey Deuce has become as synonymous with the tournament as championship points and roaring crowds. The pre-made canned version features Grey Goose vodka, fresh lemonade, and raspberry liqueur, topped with the cocktail’s signature garnish, two honeydew melon “tennis balls” that give it its playful nod to the game.
Miami and Palm Beach now join New York City and Chicago as part of the limited market rollout, marking a milestone in bringing the US Open’s hospitality beyond the stadium gates.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter