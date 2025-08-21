Cans of Grey Goose Honey Deuce with cocktail glass, tennis racket and balls
Grey Goose Honey Deuce Brings the US Open’s Signature Serve to Miami and Palm Beach

The Iconic Tennis Cocktail Now Available via Same-Day Delivery with the Honey Deuce Express

The 2025 US Open has returned with world-class tennis—and the return of its most celebrated cocktail, the Grey Goose Honey Deuce. This year, South Florida fans don’t need to be courtside to savor it. For the first time in the tournament’s history, the Honey Deuce Express will make its way to Miami and Palm Beach, delivering the US Open’s most famous serve straight to doorsteps.

The Courtside Experience, Delivered

Launched in South Florida just in time for the tournament, the Honey Deuce Express offers same-day delivery of the ready-to-drink cocktail, perfectly chilled and prepared to enjoy. Whether fans plan to toast every point from home, gather friends for a watch party, or sip by the beach, the service ensures that the taste of the US Open arrives with match-ready precision.

Available now through September 8, the Honey Deuce Express can be ordered via UberEats or Cocktail Courier. Pricing starts at $36 for a 2-pack, with 4-packs at $72 and 8-packs at $144. Each 8 oz can contains one full Honey Deuce cocktail.

A Signature Sip with a Winning Finish

First introduced courtside at the US Open in 2007, the Honey Deuce has become as synonymous with the tournament as championship points and roaring crowds. The pre-made canned version features Grey Goose vodka, fresh lemonade, and raspberry liqueur, topped with the cocktail’s signature garnish, two honeydew melon “tennis balls” that give it its playful nod to the game.

Miami and Palm Beach now join New York City and Chicago as part of the limited market rollout, marking a milestone in bringing the US Open’s hospitality beyond the stadium gates.

With the Honey Deuce Express, the excitement of tennis season extends beyond the court, letting South Florida fans serve up an icon of the sport without leaving their seat. From celebrating a tiebreak victory to savoring the taste of summer in a glass, this is the sip that delivers a match point every time.
