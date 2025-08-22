Knaus Berry Farm Announces New Location And Ownership In Miami
Beloved South Florida Bakery And Produce Market To Open In A Larger, More Efficient Space This Fall

Since 1956, Knaus Berry Farm has been a cherished South Florida tradition, drawing locals and visitors alike for its fresh-baked cinnamon buns, indulgent milkshakes, and farm-fresh produce. This fall, the legendary destination is turning a new page—welcoming a change in ownership and moving just a few miles from its original Homestead site to a larger, more efficient home in Miami.

Famous Knaus Berry Farm Cinnamon Rolls Cooling In Large Batches
Famous Knaus Berry Farm Cinnamon Rolls Cooling In Large BatchesPhoto Courtesy of Knaus Berry Farm

A Legacy in New Hands

While the address will change, the heart of Knaus Berry Farm remains firmly rooted in its history. The Knaus family will stay on as consultants, with longtime General Manager Thomas Blocher serving as Kitchen Consultant to ensure the beloved flavors and quality remain untouched.

“The Knaus family is beyond grateful for all the years of loyal support from the community of South Florida and beyond! We will miss your familiar faces and similar stories of previous generations that frequented our store. The tradition will continue in capable new hands and we look forward to future generations enjoying the simple pleasures that made Knaus Berry Farm a popular destination for so many.”

Thomas Blocher, Kitchen Consultant of Knaus Berry Farm

Handwritten Chalkboard Menu Showcasing Farm’s Iconic Baked Goods
Handwritten Chalkboard Menu Showcasing Farm’s Iconic Baked GoodsPhoto Courtesy of Knaus Berry Farm
Maintaining Tradition with Modern Touches

The new ownership team, led by General Manager Joel White alongside hospitality, healthcare, and technology executive Sunil Bhatt and other local investors, is committed to preserving the farm’s essence.

“We are looking forward to carrying on the tradition the Knaus family has built with fresh handmade cinnamon buns, milkshakes, and produce. We will be using the same recipes, bakery equipment, and techniques. Even the water will have the same pH to ensure the product is delivered to our customers just as they know and love.”

Joel White, General Manager of Knaus Berry Farm

In a move sure to delight longtime patrons, the new location will offer modern conveniences without compromising authenticity. For the first time, Knaus Berry Farm will be open on Sundays and will accept credit card payments. To address the famously long lines for its cinnamon buns, an additional oven will be installed to increase capacity—though White notes that patience may still be part of the experience.

Freshly Baked Cinnamon Rolls Glazed With Caramel Topping
Freshly Baked Cinnamon Rolls Glazed With Signature Caramel ToppingPhoto Courtesy of Knaus Berry Farm

A New Setting for Seasonal Favorites

Set on the property of Sam S. Accursio & Sons Farms, a family-run agricultural operation with nearly 70 years in South Florida, the new site offers expanded capacity, more parking, and a seasonal selection of produce straight from the fields. Customers can expect farm-fresh green beans, green and yellow squash, okra, pickling cucumbers, grape and round tomatoes, strawberries, and watermelon, with U-Pick strawberries planned for the future.

Street Sign Marking The Original Knaus Berry Farm Location
Street Sign Marking The Original Knaus Berry Farm Homestead LocationPhoto Courtesy of Knaus Berry Farm

While the exact opening date will be announced in the coming months, the farm is slated for a late-fall debut. In the meantime, fans can follow @KnausBerryFarm on Instagram for updates—and rest assured, the cinnamon buns are exactly as they’ve always been.

New Location: 16790 SW 177th Ave, Miami, FL 33187
Directions from Old Location: From 15980 SW 248th St, head west on Coconut Palm Drive to Krome Avenue (SR 997), then north to SW 168th Street.

