Heineken 0.0 Serves Up “0.0 Reasons, 0.0 Judgment” at the US Open

As the US Open electrifies New York City, Heineken 0.0 is stepping onto center court with a message as refreshing as its brew: moderation deserves a spotlight, without stigma. Today marks the nationwide rollout of the brand’s limited-edition L0VE.L0VE cans—first seen at last year’s tournament where they sold out in just a week—paired with the launch of “0.0 Reasons, 0.0 Judgment,” a campaign designed to normalize alcohol-free moments on and off the court.