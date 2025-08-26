Heineken 0.0 Serves Up “0.0 Reasons, 0.0 Judgment” at the US Open
Source: Heineken
Reported By: Caroline Dalal
As the US Open electrifies New York City, Heineken 0.0 is stepping onto center court with a message as refreshing as its brew: moderation deserves a spotlight, without stigma. Today marks the nationwide rollout of the brand’s limited-edition L0VE.L0VE cans—first seen at last year’s tournament where they sold out in just a week—paired with the launch of “0.0 Reasons, 0.0 Judgment,” a campaign designed to normalize alcohol-free moments on and off the court.
Serving Moderation with Confidence
The initiative, led by actor and content creator Benito Skinner—better known as “Benny Drama”—brings the conversation about choice and inclusivity into one of tennis’ most prestigious events.
“Heineken’s commitment to fostering an inclusive, no-judgment, atmosphere is something I’m really excited to support at the US Open this year.”
Benito Skinner aka "Benny Drama"
He continued, “I really admire their dedication to ensuring that being part of the moment is always an option – whether or not you choose to drink alcohol! Heineken 0.0 proves that whether you’re on the court or off (me), no reason is needed to spread 100% confidence with 0.0% judgment – all fueled by Heineken 0.0 and its limited-edition L0VE.L0VE cans.”
The campaign’s name—“L0VE.L0VE”—is a nod to the tennis score of 0-0, cleverly tying the brand’s alcohol-free positioning to the tournament’s high-energy spirit.
“0.0 Refs” Bring the Message to the Streets
Launching August 25 at Grand Central Terminal, Heineken 0.0’s whimsical “0.0 Refs” will be spotted in towering tennis line judge chairs across the city. The initiative continues August 26 at Hudson Yards from 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., and August 27 at Pier 17 from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Joined by personalities Aimee Kelly, Tiffany Baira, and Isaac Hindin-Miller, Skinner’s team will hand out ice-cold Heineken 0.0 and US Open tickets, alongside their specialty: delivering compliments and encouragement to New Yorkers.
“In a world full of critics, Heineken 0.0 is tackling stigma head-on during the US Open—normalizing moments of togetherness without alcohol. It’s about great taste, zero compromises, and ensuring everyone can enjoy the moment on their own terms; because the best connections come with 0.0 judgment and 100% good energy.”
Alison Payne, CMO of HEINEKEN USA
Where to Find L0VE.L0VE
For the first time, the L0VE.L0VE cans are hitting store shelves nationwide, available at select retail and grocery outlets during the US Open. Commuters and tournament-goers can also sample them at Grand Central Station throughout the event. On-site at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, fans will find Heineken 0.0, Heineken, and Heineken Silver served at the Red Star Patio Cafe, Louis Armstrong Stadium Bar, and other key locations.
The brand’s presence extends beyond Flushing Meadows: for the second consecutive year, Heineken Silver was offered on draught during US Open Fan Week, giving select New York City consumers a taste of its crisp, low-calorie profile ahead of the tournament.
A Rallying Point for Inclusion
The campaign’s research underscores its relevance: 45% of Gen Z and 32% of Millennials report feeling unable to be their authentic selves due to fear of judgment, and over one-third of Gen Z feel pressure to drink in social situations. By merging its iconic tennis sponsorship with a cultural push for choice, Heineken 0.0 is making alcohol-free moments not only acceptable but celebrated.
As the “0.0 Refs” make their rounds and the L0VE.L0VE cans find their way into hands nationwide, Heineken 0.0 is showing that in tennis, and in life, you can win the set without playing by old rules.
