Grey Goose Elevates US Open 2025 with Grand Central’s Last Serve Bar and the Iconic Honey Deuce

From August 27–29, the east side of Vanderbilt Hall will transform into the Last Serve Bar, a sleek escape for tennis fans and city commuters alike. Open from 5–8 p.m. and again from 10 p.m.–1 a.m., the experience invites guests to pause the rush of city life with complimentary “tiny ‘tini” pours of the US Open’s legendary Grey Goose Honey Deuce and the brand’s equally celebrated Espresso Martini. The concept taps into Grand Central’s unique role in the tournament journey—over 60% of US Open attendees travel via mass transit, many passing through this architectural icon on their way to or from Arthur Ashe Stadium.