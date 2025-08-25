Grey Goose Elevates US Open 2025 with Grand Central’s Last Serve Bar and the Iconic Honey Deuce
As the US Open ignites New York with its signature energy, Grey Goose is extending the celebration far beyond the tennis court. Returning for its 19th year as the tournament’s official spirits partner, the French vodka brand is debuting the Last Serve Bar—a limited-time pop-up in Grand Central Terminal’s Vanderbilt Hall—while renewing its stylish partnership with American tennis star Frances Tiafoe.
A Star-Studded US Open Kickoff at Grand Central
This week in New York City, Grey Goose and Frances Tiafoe set the tone for the tournament with a high-profile US Open kickoff celebration inside the Vanderbilt Tennis Club at Grand Central Terminal. Tiafoe was joined by girlfriend Ayan Broomfield, tennis WAG and influencer Morgan Riddle, comedian Hannah Berner, and other notable guests for an evening that combined sport, style, and signature serves.
The event commemorated Grey Goose’s 19-year partnership with the US Open and offered a preview of the forthcoming Last Serve Bar—a refined pop-up set to open August 27–29 in Vanderbilt Hall, where fans can enjoy one last Honey Deuce before heading home after a match.
Guests enjoyed an intimate toast as Tiafoe raised a Grey Goose Honey Deuce, the official cocktail of the US Open, to celebrate the start of the tournament season. Private lessons from Tiafoe and his coach, David Witt, added an interactive element, giving attendees the rare chance to volley with one of the sport’s top players. Berner brought her trademark wit to an on-site interview with Tiafoe, while glasses clinked with Honey Deuces, Espresso Martinis, and Le Zoé Spritzes in honor of the upcoming Last Serve Bar opening and nearly two decades of Grey Goose’s US Open legacy.
A Grand Central Toast to Tennis Season
From August 27–29, the east side of Vanderbilt Hall will transform into the Last Serve Bar, a sleek escape for tennis fans and city commuters alike. Open from 5–8 p.m. and again from 10 p.m.–1 a.m., the experience invites guests to pause the rush of city life with complimentary “tiny ‘tini” pours of the US Open’s legendary Grey Goose Honey Deuce and the brand’s equally celebrated Espresso Martini. The concept taps into Grand Central’s unique role in the tournament journey—over 60% of US Open attendees travel via mass transit, many passing through this architectural icon on their way to or from Arthur Ashe Stadium.
Grey Goose plans to unveil the bar with a spectacle befitting its name. Guests can follow @greygoose for details on the official reveal.
The Honey Deuce: From Concession Stand to Cultural Icon
Crafted from Grey Goose vodka, fresh lemonade, raspberry liqueur, and topped with tennis-inspired honeydew melon balls, the Honey Deuce has transcended its origins to become a hallmark of US Open culture. In 2024 alone, more than 556,000 were sold, generating $12.8 million in sales—a 23.5% year-over-year increase according to the USTA. Today, it’s more than a cocktail—it’s a collectible accessory spotted in celebrity hands, airport lounges, high-profile bars, and even aboard international flights.
Fans at this year’s tournament can find the Honey Deuce at branded cocktail bars in the Food Village, Grandstand, Louis Armstrong Stadium concourse, and Arthur Ashe Stadium promenade level.
Frances Tiafoe Returns for a Second Serve
Tiafoe’s charismatic style and dynamic presence make him the perfect ambassador for Grey Goose’s joyful, celebratory spirit.
The feeling at the US Open is electric—the crowds, the passion, the style. It’s an energy unlike any other Grand Slams tournament and one that could only come from New York City, and I’m excited to keep it going with GREY GOOSE again this year. The GREY GOOSE Honey Deuce® cocktail has become a symbol of that joyful spirit. It’s part of the culture, the look, and the celebration of the tournament”.
Frances Tiafoe, Professional Tennis Player
Bringing the Open Home
For fans watching from afar, Grey Goose’s Honey Deuce Express delivers the signature cocktail—now in canned form—to doorsteps in New York, Chicago, and for the first time, Miami. Available exclusively during the tournament through Uber Eats and Cocktail Courier, it offers a taste of Arthur Ashe Stadium without leaving home.
A New York Moment Worth Savoring
“With our new Last Serve Bar at Grand Central Terminal, we are inviting fans to take a moment from their busy days to make time wait and savor the spirit of the tournament even after the last point is won”.
Aleco Azqueta, Global Vice President of Marketing for Grey Goose Vodka
This year’s activation proves that at the US Open, the match doesn’t end with match point—it lingers in the clink of a glass, the signature blush of a Honey Deuce, and the shared energy of New York in its grandest sporting moment.
