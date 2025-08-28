Terroir in Every Pour: How Wyoming Whiskey Is Defining Western Bourbon

A

My first experience with Wyoming Whiskey was back home in British Columbia. I was on the hunt for a wheated bourbon and came across Wyoming Whiskey—a brand I hadn’t heard of at the time. I did a bit of research before opening the bottle and discovered that the founders had brought in Steve Nally, formerly of Maker’s Mark, to help establish the distillery in Kirby, Wyoming. I also learned that Nancy Fraley was the blender, and as a longtime admirer of her work, I was eager to dive in. From the first nose, I was drawn in. Caramel, orange, vanilla, and a hint of candied pecan. It stood out in all the right ways. Opening a distillery in rural Wyoming was a bold and deliberate choice. The founders’ passion, the thoughtful care Steve put into crafting the mash bill, and the precision of Nancy’s blending expertise really appealed to me.