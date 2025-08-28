Terroir in Every Pour: How Wyoming Whiskey Is Defining Western Bourbon
Each September, bourbon lovers raise a glass in celebration of National Bourbon Heritage Month, a toast to America’s native spirit and the craftsmanship, history, and cultural legacy that have shaped it for centuries. While Kentucky still dominates the spotlight, a quieter movement is unfolding in the American West, where land, climate, and community come together to create something altogether different.
For me, this story is personal. I grew up in West Yellowstone, just over the Montana border, where my parents ran a fly-fishing shop and spent their days guiding clients through rivers that cut across this same terrain. Wyoming has always felt like home, wide skies, honest work, and a deep connection to the land. So, when I first encountered Wyoming Whiskey, it wasn’t just the spirit in the glass that caught my attention, it was the place behind it.
I’ll admit, I’m not a big drinker. I’m not someone who collects rare bottles or rattles off tasting notes at dinner. But when I do drink, I want it to be exceptional, something with a story, a sense of place, and a little soul behind it. Wyoming Whiskey’s Small Batch bourbon may just be my new favorite. It’s smooth, layered, and grounded in the landscape I know and love. The flavor notes, caramel, orange, and vanilla aren’t just marketing fluff; they’re spot on. I’ve only just scratched the surface, but I’m already excited to try the rest of the lineup.
That sense of place is exactly what sets Wyoming Whiskey apart and what drew me deeper into its story.
From the Heart of the West: Wyoming Whiskey’s Origin Story
In the wide-open, wind-cut plains of Kirby, Wyoming, where sagebrush stretches to the horizon and temperature swings can reach 50 degrees in a day, a small distillery is quietly redefining what bourbon can be. Wyoming Whiskey, the state’s first legal distillery, was founded in 2006 by fourth-generation ranchers Brad and Kate Mead, along with their friend David DeFazio. Their goal wasn’t just to make bourbon; it was to make a craft bourbon that belonged to Wyoming as deeply as they did.
Built on family ranchland and committed to sourcing everything locally, from grains grown in the Big Horn Basin to water drawn from a mile-deep aquifer, the distillery was a bold experiment from the beginning. And yet, nearly two decades later, it’s become one of the most respected small-batch producers in the country, known for its rugged authenticity, climate-driven character, and commitment to the land it calls home.
“We wanted to create a product that would be identified with Wyoming so people knew this is where it was made.”
Brad Mead, Co-Founder of Wyoming Whiskey
Bourbon with a Sense of Place: Climate, Craft, and Terroir
While the word terroir is more often reserved for wine, it applies just as naturally to what happens in a Wyoming Whiskey barrel. High elevation, dry air, and radical temperature shifts create an aging environment unlike any other in the bourbon world.
These extremes don’t just shape the whiskey, they define it. The spirit expands and contracts with the seasons, drawing character from the oak in a way that’s deeply tied to place. That sense of place runs through the entire lineup, from the flagship Small Batch to the rye-forward Outryder and the sherry-kissed Double Cask. Even the National Parks Series, created in partnership with conservation groups, reflects a desire to bottle not just flavor but landscape.
At Wyoming Whiskey, the environment isn’t a backdrop. It’s an active ingredient.
“We age our whiskey by summers, not just years.”
Brendan Cook, Master Blender
A New Chapter Begins
Brendan Cook joined Wyoming Whiskey as Master Blender in late 2023, bringing a quiet shift in approach that’s already being felt in the glass. Living full-time in Kirby, he’s immersed in the environment, monitoring barrels daily and working closely with the climate that shapes them. Rather than reinventing the brand, Cook is refining it. His first release, Independence Rock, offered a bolder expression of the distillery’s character, and with recent projects like Buffalo Bill Cody, he’s signaling a new creative direction rooted in place, precision, and possibility.
Meet Brendan Cook: The Master Blender Shaping the Next Chapter
To learn more about his blending philosophy, his first impressions of Wyoming Whiskey, and where he sees the brand heading next, I caught up with Brendan Cook, Master Blender, climate watcher, and proud new resident of Kirby.
Let’s start with your background. You’ve worked with respected spirits programs, from brewing at Driftwood in British Columbia to blending Scotch at GlenDronach, BenRiach, and Glenglassaugh with Brown-Forman. What drew you to Wyoming Whiskey in particular, and how did its terroir-driven approach speak to your values as a blender?
My first experience with Wyoming Whiskey was back home in British Columbia. I was on the hunt for a wheated bourbon and came across Wyoming Whiskey—a brand I hadn’t heard of at the time. I did a bit of research before opening the bottle and discovered that the founders had brought in Steve Nally, formerly of Maker’s Mark, to help establish the distillery in Kirby, Wyoming. I also learned that Nancy Fraley was the blender, and as a longtime admirer of her work, I was eager to dive in. From the first nose, I was drawn in. Caramel, orange, vanilla, and a hint of candied pecan. It stood out in all the right ways. Opening a distillery in rural Wyoming was a bold and deliberate choice. The founders’ passion, the thoughtful care Steve put into crafting the mash bill, and the precision of Nancy’s blending expertise really appealed to me.
“Made of Wyoming” isn’t just branding; it feels like a guiding philosophy. From your perspective, how do you translate the soul of this landscape into the whiskey itself?
You hit the nail on the head—Made of Wyoming is more than just a tagline. Our grains are grown by Brent Rageth, a true master of his craft in Byron, Wyoming. Our water comes from an ancient aquifer a mile beneath the Madison Formation, and everything is distilled and matured right here on-site in Kirby, Wyoming. Our unique climate creates a maturation environment unlike any other. In the cold winters, the spirit interacts less with the wood, resulting in a surprisingly delicate profile. That’s why we age our whiskey by summers, not just years. A five-year-old cask isn’t ready until it’s had five full summers of interaction. This approach ensures our distillery character shines through in every bottle.
Wyoming’s climate is famously intense with its high elevation, dry air, and wild temperature swings. Now that you’ve moved to Kirby full-time and oversee daily cask monitoring, how has living and working so closely with the barrels shaped the way you evaluate whiskey and approach blending?
Being on-site and experiencing the dramatic climate swings firsthand has been invaluable. Our warehouses can reach 115°F at the top while, at the same time, the bottom of the warehouse is 68°F during the summer. This temperature variance creates distinct flavor profiles, which we define as our pillars of flavor: Caramel Orange Vanilla, Dark Dried Fruits, and Spice. By carefully selecting casks from specific warehouse zones, we can craft unique and expressive whiskeys.
Signature Releases and Flavor Pillars
Your first major release as Master Blender was Independence Rock. Can you tell us a bit about how that blend came together? What story does it tell, and how does it reflect your vision for Wyoming Whiskey going forward?
Independence Rock is part of our Wyoming-only series. The previous year’s release, Integrity, aligned beautifully with our Caramel, Orange, and Vanilla pillar. With Independence Rock, I wanted to explore something bolder. Named after the iconic granite landmark that guided pioneers westward, this release mirrors that spirit, bold yet approachable. It highlights our Dark Dried Fruits pillar, offering another lens through which to experience Wyoming Whiskey. This year’s release, Buffalo Bill Cody, leans into our Spice pillar with notes of leather and tobacco. Each release is designed to celebrate our distillery character and help consumers find the flavor profile that speaks to them.
Nancy Fraley helped shape the brand’s identity with her meticulous approach and deep reverence for the craft. I imagine it’s both inspiring and challenging to follow someone with that legacy. How do you carry her influence forward while introducing your own signature as Master Blender?
I’ve admired Nancy for many years, so stepping into her shoes is a genuine honor. She’s been incredibly supportive, not just of me, but also of our lead blender, Nichole Martens. Nancy recognized Nichole’s exceptional sensory abilities early on and began mentoring her in 2023 and she now plays an invaluable role on our Blending Team. Throughout my career, I’ve had the privilege of learning from some of the all-time greats in our industry, who’ve passed on a wealth of skills and insights. As a Blender, you’re a custodian of the brand, responsible for ensuring that today’s work lays the foundation for tomorrow’s success. I aim to honor the character of our distillery and the remarkable people who’ve helped shape it.
Conservation and the National Parks Series
Wyoming Whiskey has a deep connection to conservation, especially through the National Parks Series. How does blending a whiskey tied to a specific place, like Yellowstone or Acadia, differ from your core lineup?
Wyoming Whiskey’s commitment to preserving wild spaces is something I’m deeply proud of. Creating blends for these causes allows us to share a piece of Wyoming’s natural beauty with our consumers. Take Old Faithful, for example. We wanted to capture the essence of the geyser in a glass. On the nose, you get peach, orange, and nectarine—reminiscent of the soft golden hues that are synonymous with the park. Then comes a burst of spice, echoing the geyser’s eruption, followed by a return to those soft fruit notes on the finish.
Is there a particular expression in the lineup, such as Small Batch, Outryder, or Double Cask, that you feel most personally connected to? Or one you’re especially excited to evolve?
Each expression offers something unique. Small Batch was my introduction to the brand and immediately drew me in. Outryder has a one-of-a-kind story and flavor profile—I highly recommend watching the Outryder in Conversation chat with Steve Nally and co-founder David DeFazio. With my background in sherry cask maturation and our parent company Edrington’s (Macallan, Highland Park, Glenrothes) access to world-class casks, I’m especially excited about Double Cask. It’s a great opportunity to integrate that cask mastery into our portfolio.
A Taste of the West: How to Enjoy Wyoming Whiskey
From your perspective, as the American bourbon industry continues to grow and more small-batch brands enter the market, what makes Wyoming Whiskey stand out, particularly as we head into Bourbon Heritage Month?
It’s exciting to see more brands finding their voice in the industry. Wyoming Whiskey has truly come into its own by embracing our unique climate and staying true to our flavor pillars. Caramel Orange Vanilla: Try Small Batch, Single Barrel 96, or National Parks. Dark Dried Fruits: Go for Double Cask, Independence Rock, or select Private Barrels. Spice: Outryder is a standout with hints of rye spice, chocolate, and mocha. This year’s Buffalo Bill Cody release features leather, tobacco, and baking spice.
“Whiskey is about the experience—where you are, who you’re with, and the moment you’re in.”
Brendan Cook, Master Blender
Looking ahead, what excites you most about the future of the brand? Whether it’s a particular project, a creative challenge, or something bigger, what are you most looking forward to?
I’m excited to introduce more people to Wyoming Whiskey and showcase what makes us special. Collaborating with the wider Edrington team to source the finest casks will only deepen the complexity and richness of our whiskeys.
When someone pours a glass of Wyoming Whiskey that you’ve blended, what do you hope they taste or feel in that moment?
To me, whiskey is about the experience—where you are, who you’re with, and the moment you’re in. My goal is for every bottle to resonate with the drinker, whether it’s a celebration or a quiet evening in the great outdoors.
And one last question, just for fun. What’s your favorite way to enjoy Wyoming Whiskey, and how do you recommend someone new to the brand experience it for the first time?
I usually drink my whiskey neat, but I always keep ingredients on hand for a Mint Julep or Old Fashioned. There’s no wrong way to enjoy whiskey. If you like mixing, try a Wyoming Mule with Small Batch, lime, and ginger beer. If cocktails are your thing, an Old Fashioned is a classic. And if you prefer it neat, just grab your favorite glass and enjoy.
Looking Ahead: The Future of Wyoming Bourbon
If the first two decades of Wyoming Whiskey were about proving that world-class bourbon could be made far beyond the borders of Kentucky, the next decade may be about showing just how deeply a spirit can reflect its sense of place. For Brendan Cook, that journey is as much creative as it is technical.
As more bourbon lovers seek out stories of origin, purpose, and craft, Wyoming Whiskey is meeting the moment. It’s a brand rooted in tradition but not bound by it, defined by its environment, elevated by its people, and led by a blender who sees whiskey not just as a product, but as an expression of place.
In a landscape where authenticity is everything, Wyoming Whiskey stands tall, proof that sometimes, the boldest spirits come from the most unexpected places.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter