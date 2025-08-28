Where to Sip Frozen Cocktails in New York This Labor Day Weekend

As summer slips into its final act, New York’s culinary scene is serving one last, frosty encore. Across the city, bartenders and chefs are crafting frozen cocktails that capture the spirit of the season—playful, refreshing, and ideal for savoring during Labor Day weekend. Here’s where to find some of the city’s most creative chilled pours before the curtain falls on summer.
Chef Jessica Lee-An has made SAE RON a go-to for elevated takes on Korean comfort food, and this summer she’s given the drinks menu a seasonal flourish. The Froju, a frozen riff on the restaurant’s house-made soju, rotates through flavors like Peach Makegolli and Korean Pear. Light, crisp, and available only for a limited time, it’s a refreshing complement to the restaurant’s rich, soulful dishes—and a nod to Korea’s tradition of rice-based brews with a contemporary NYC twist.
Known for its award-winning beers, Threes Brewing is adding frozen cocktails to its repertoire at the flagship Gowanus backyard. Two seasonal highlights have been keeping guests cool: the Hellbent Freezes Over, blending vodka, Aperol, triple sec, and grapefruit juice for a citrusy, bittersweet kick; and Tropical Delusion, an island-inspired mix of rum, sherry, pineapple, coconut, and lime. It’s a fitting pairing for their relaxed outdoor space—where pints meet playful frozen pours.
Perched above Central Park, Bourbon Steak New York’s La Terrasse patio is a polished escape for warm-weather indulgence. This summer’s signature is the Hugo Spritz, made with St-Germain, Grey Goose, citrus, and mint—a light, floral refresher equally suited for on-the-rocks or frozen service. Another standout is the St-Germain NY Sour, marrying Angel’s Envy Bourbon, citrus, and red wine into a layered, aromatic cocktail that takes beautifully to the blender. Both options offer a sophisticated spin on frozen drinking, perfect for an upscale Labor Day toast.
Whether your Labor Day weekend calls for a laid-back afternoon in a brewery backyard, a night of Korean-inspired flavor downtown, or an elegant toast above Central Park, these frozen cocktails offer a final, icy salute to summer in New York. Sip slowly, savor the season’s last breezes, and let each chilled glass mark the perfect send-off to the city’s warmest days.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter