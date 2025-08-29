Taste of Iceland Returns to Boston with Three Days of Culinary, Cultural, and Experiential Events
Source: Taste of Iceland
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
Boston will soon take on the spirit of Reykjavík as Taste of Iceland 2025, organized by Inspired by Iceland, returns September 25–27. This multi-day cultural festival transforms the city into a hub for Icelandic gastronomy, music, literature, science, wellness, and art. With events staged across notable local venues—including Artists for Humanity, Eastern Standard, The Middle East Club – Sonia, Trident Booksellers & Café, and Venture Café Cambridge—visitors will be treated to a curated celebration of Iceland’s heritage and contemporary creativity.
Most events are free and open to the public, though tickets are required for entry and advance reservations are encouraged via the Inspired by Iceland website.
Culinary Highlights: Iceland on a Plate
The festival’s culinary programming is anchored by Icelandic Menu at Eastern Standard, where Chefs Bjarki Snær Þorsteinsson and Brian Rae will present an Icelandic-inspired prix fixe dinner nightly from 5 to 9 p.m. Diners can expect premium ingredients sourced directly from Iceland, including cod from Icelandic Seafood and High Liner Foods, and lamb from Icelandic Lamb.
On Friday, September 26, Demo & Dine: Icelandic Lunch Experience will offer a midday immersion into Iceland’s culinary traditions. Chefs Hafliði Halldórsson and Bjarki Snær Þorsteinsson will guide guests through the preparation of signature dishes, from wild Icelandic cod to skyr-based desserts.
Wellness and Beauty Inspired by the Blue Lagoon
Also on September 26, Blue Lagoon Iceland: A Taste of Icelandic Beauty & Wellness invites guests to discover the story behind Iceland’s geothermal wonder, named a National Geographic Wonder of the World. Attendees will experience the award-winning skincare line crafted from mineral-rich waters while enjoying a light lunch in Boston’s South End.
Music, Comedy, and Cultural Storytelling
Music lovers can head to The Middle East Club – Sonia on Thursday evening for Iceland Airwaves Off-Venue, featuring indie band superserious, trip-hop artist Sunna Margrét, and celebrated DJ Hermigervill.
Saturday evening brings Comedy & Cocktails with Ari Eldjárn, Iceland’s premier stand-up comedian and star of the Netflix special Pardon My Icelandic. Guests will be treated to a complimentary cocktail showcasing flavors inspired by Iceland’s regions, courtesy of Icelandair and the Iceland Hotel Collection by BERJAYA.
Innovation, Literature, and the Arts
On September 25, From Glaciers to Genomes: Life Science Innovation in Iceland will explore the nation’s contributions to biotech, health tech, and genetic research.
Saturday’s programming spans the arts, beginning with Experience Real Icelandic Lava in Boston—a live molten lava show at Artists for Humanity, the only portable lava furnace of its kind in the world.
Literature takes center stage at Trident Booksellers & Café with Celebrate the Legacy of the World’s First Female President with Rán Flygenring, an author talk highlighting her illustrated children’s book on Vigdís Finnbogadóttir, Iceland’s pioneering president.
Photography enthusiasts can explore Viewpoint, an Icelandair-hosted exhibition revealing candid, multifaceted perspectives of Icelandic life, with a talk by featured artist Snædís Malmquist at 1 p.m.
Exploring the Natural Wonders of Iceland
Science educator Sævar “Star-Sævar” Helgi Bragason will host Northern Lights in Boston, detailing the science and timing behind Iceland’s spectacular aurora borealis displays, including
optimal viewing seasons through 2027. Guests can also experience Iceland through VR, with immersive previews of northern lights tours, glacier hikes, and ATV excursions.
Festival Impact and Partnerships
Taste of Iceland is presented with support from Icelandair, Reykjavík, Icelandic Seafood, Business Iceland, Blue Lagoon Iceland, Icelandia, Iceland Music, Icelandic Lamb, Lava Show, Iceland Hotel Collection by BERJAYA, and Keflavik Airport. The Boston edition is part of a North American tour that will conclude in Toronto from November 20–22.
By combining immersive experiences with Iceland’s rich cultural identity, Taste of Iceland offers Bostonians a rare opportunity to connect with the country’s culinary excellence, artistic innovation, and natural beauty—all without boarding a plane.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter