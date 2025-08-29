Taste of Iceland Returns to Boston with Three Days of Culinary, Cultural, and Experiential Events

Boston will soon take on the spirit of Reykjavík as Taste of Iceland 2025, organized by Inspired by Iceland, returns September 25–27. This multi-day cultural festival transforms the city into a hub for Icelandic gastronomy, music, literature, science, wellness, and art. With events staged across notable local venues—including Artists for Humanity, Eastern Standard, The Middle East Club – Sonia, Trident Booksellers & Café, and Venture Café Cambridge—visitors will be treated to a curated celebration of Iceland’s heritage and contemporary creativity.

Most events are free and open to the public, though tickets are required for entry and advance reservations are encouraged via the Inspired by Iceland website.