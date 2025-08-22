15 Must-Attend Culinary Experiences at Platform by JBF This September

This September, Platform by the James Beard Foundation transforms Pier 57 into a month-long showcase of artistry, culture, and flavor. The calendar brings together world-renowned chefs, celebrated authors, and leading beverage experts, each event offering a deep dive into the narratives shaping today’s dining culture. Whether the focus is on heritage cuisine, climate action, or exceptional pairing menus, every experience is crafted for an audience that values both taste and substance.
Two icons of Italian gastronomy unite for a one-night collaboration. Roscioli, the Roman institution with nearly two centuries of history, joins forces with Michelin-starred Rezdôra and chef Stefano Secchi. Expect transcendent housemade pastas and a menu that pays homage to the heart of Italy.
Chef Enrique Olvera’s acclaimed restaurants—New York’s Cosme and Los Angeles’ Damian—come together for a culinary dialogue between coasts. Chefs Gustavo Garnica and Jesús “Chuy” Cervantes showcase seasonal, sustainable Mexican cuisine rooted in heritage and innovation.
A luxurious pairing of comfort and elegance, this dinner highlights Charles Pan-Fried Chicken alongside B. Stuyvesant Champagne. The multi-course menu is crafted by culinary luminaries including Top Chef alum Lana Lagomarsini and James Beard Award–nominated chef Adrienne Cheatham.
Chefs Ayo Balogun, Nana Araba Wilmot, and Andy Allo present a multi-course exploration of Ghanaian, Nigerian, and Cameroonian flavors. The evening blends bold spices, soulful traditions, and refined technique in a celebration of West and Central African cuisines.
Spirits authority Noah Rothbaum leads a guided tasting and conversation revealing the complex history of America’s signature whiskey. Guests will sample standout bourbons featured in his book The Whiskey Bible, available on-site.
Anela Malik, creator of Feed the Malik and author of American Soul: The Black History of Food in the United States, curates a soulful brunch with chefs Benjamin Shorne and Renae Wilson. Each dish tells a story of resilience, community, and culinary legacy.
Niki Russ Federman, Josh Russ Tupper, and Joshua David Stein celebrate the release of the Russ & Daughters cookbook. The event features conversation, wines, and signature bites from the legendary Jewish appetizing shop.
Chefs Greg Baxtrom and Sam Yoo turn peak-season tomatoes into an inventive multi-course feast. Expect dishes like Olmsted’s Tomato Schnitzel and playful Korean-American interpretations from Golden HOF.
Explore Burgundy and Jura through the lens of East Village favorites Claud and Penny. This seminar, led by their expert wine teams, balances celebrated producers with exciting emerging voices, accompanied by curated snacks.
Bestselling author and host Dan Pelosi invites guests to a dinner party inspired by his new cookbook Let’s Party. The evening blends seasonal cooking with the warmth and conviviality of a true host’s table.
In partnership with The Chefs’ Manifesto, this collaboration spotlights sustainable sourcing and cultural preservation. Bayless and Shanti craft a menu that is as thought-provoking as it is flavorful, underscoring the link between climate action and culinary heritage.
Timed with Korea’s Chuseok festival, Michelin-starred chef Sangtae Park presents an intimate 14-course steak omakase. Master Sommelier Kyungmoon Kim curates pairings of premium sakes and Korean spirits, with only 22 seats available across two seatings.
Pastry chef Caroline Schiff redefines vanilla with a three-course brunch presented by Nielsen Massey. From gravlax to French toast cake, every dish—and even the cocktails—showcase the spice’s versatility.
James Beard Award–winning writer Helen Rosner joins author Adam Reiner for a candid conversation on modern restaurant culture, guest etiquette, and the evolving role of dining in community life.
Chef Ope Amosu and sommelier Femi Oyediran collaborate on a Nigerian Independence Day menu that pairs soulful West African dishes with eclectic, small-producer wines. Highlights include ChòpnBlọk’s signature Golden Bowl and inventive street food reimaginings.
Platform by JBF’s September programming goes beyond the plate, offering guests a taste of the cultural, environmental, and creative forces shaping today’s culinary landscape. Each event is an invitation to connect with extraordinary talent, explore global flavors, and be part of the conversations driving the future of food in New York City and beyond.
