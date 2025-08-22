15 Must-Attend Culinary Experiences at Platform by JBF This September

This September, Platform by the James Beard Foundation transforms Pier 57 into a month-long showcase of artistry, culture, and flavor. The calendar brings together world-renowned chefs, celebrated authors, and leading beverage experts, each event offering a deep dive into the narratives shaping today’s dining culture. Whether the focus is on heritage cuisine, climate action, or exceptional pairing menus, every experience is crafted for an audience that values both taste and substance.

1. Roscioli x Rezdôra: The Ultimate Italian Dinner — September 4

Roscioli x Rezdôra Table Spread
Roscioli X Rezdôra Unites Rome And New York For A One-Night Pasta FeastPhoto Credit: Alex Staniloff

Two icons of Italian gastronomy unite for a one-night collaboration. Roscioli, the Roman institution with nearly two centuries of history, joins forces with Michelin-starred Rezdôra and chef Stefano Secchi. Expect transcendent housemade pastas and a menu that pays homage to the heart of Italy.

2. Cosme x Damian: A Modern Mexican Menu — September 5

Grilled squid with pico de gallo and lime at Cosme x Damian
Seasonal Mexican Flavors Shine As Cosme And Damian Join Forces For A Cross-Coastal Culinary ExperiencePhoto Credit: Sierra Prescott

Chef Enrique Olvera’s acclaimed restaurants—New York’s Cosme and Los Angeles’ Damian—come together for a culinary dialogue between coasts. Chefs Gustavo Garnica and Jesús “Chuy” Cervantes showcase seasonal, sustainable Mexican cuisine rooted in heritage and innovation.

3. A Fried Chicken and Champagne Feast — September 6

Chefs smiling outside Charles Pan-Fried Chicken
Celebrated Chefs Bring Soulful Flavors And Fine Bubbles To A Fried Chicken And Champagne Feast Photo Courtesy of Charles’ Pan-Fried Chicken

A luxurious pairing of comfort and elegance, this dinner highlights Charles Pan-Fried Chicken alongside B. Stuyvesant Champagne. The multi-course menu is crafted by culinary luminaries including Top Chef alum Lana Lagomarsini and James Beard Award–nominated chef Adrienne Cheatham.

4. A Pan-African Culinary Journey — September 9

Colorful African dishes featuring fish, plantains, and rich stews
A Vibrant Showcase Of Pan-African Cuisine Highlights Bold Flavors From Ghana, Nigeria, And CameroonPhoto Courtesy of Dept of Culture / Photo by David A. Lee

Chefs Ayo Balogun, Nana Araba Wilmot, and Andy Allo present a multi-course exploration of Ghanaian, Nigerian, and Cameroonian flavors. The evening blends bold spices, soulful traditions, and refined technique in a celebration of West and Central African cuisines.

5. The Untold History of Bourbon — September 10

Noah Rothbaum holding a bourbon glass during guided whiskey tasting
Spirits Expert Noah Rothbaum Leads An Immersive Tasting And Talk On The Untold History Of Bourbon — September 10Photo Credit: Eric Medsker

Spirits authority Noah Rothbaum leads a guided tasting and conversation revealing the complex history of America’s signature whiskey. Guests will sample standout bourbons featured in his book The Whiskey Bible, available on-site.

6. An American Soul Brunch — September 13

Anela Malik hosts a soulful brunch highlighting Black culinary traditions
Anela Malik Curates A Soulful Brunch Celebrating Black Culinary History And Community ResiliencePhoto Courtesy of An American Soul Brunch

Anela Malik, creator of Feed the Malik and author of American Soul: The Black History of Food in the United States, curates a soulful brunch with chefs Benjamin Shorne and Renae Wilson. Each dish tells a story of resilience, community, and culinary legacy.

7. Books and Bites: 100 Years of Appetizing with Russ & Daughters — September 14

Russ & Daughters Cookbook Cover
Russ & Daughters Marks A Century Of Jewish Culinary Tradition With A Cookbook Celebration Of Smoked Fish, Bagels, And MorePhoto Courtesy of Russ & Daughters

Niki Russ Federman, Josh Russ Tupper, and Joshua David Stein celebrate the release of the Russ & Daughters cookbook. The event features conversation, wines, and signature bites from the legendary Jewish appetizing shop. 

8. A Late Summer Tomato Dinner — September 16

Chef Greg Baxtrom outside Olmsted restaurant in Brooklyn
Chef Greg Baxtrom Co-Hosts A Seasonal Tomato Dinner At OlmstedPhoto Credit: Evan Sung for The New York Times

Chefs Greg Baxtrom and Sam Yoo turn peak-season tomatoes into an inventive multi-course feast. Expect dishes like Olmsted’s Tomato Schnitzel and playful Korean-American interpretations from Golden HOF.

9. The French Wines of Claud and Penny — September 17

Bottles of French wine on ice at Claud and Penny tasting event
Claud And Penny Spotlight Burgundy And Jura Wines In An East Village SeminarPhoto Credit: Karissa Ong

Explore Burgundy and Jura through the lens of East Village favorites Claud and Penny. This seminar, led by their expert wine teams, balances celebrated producers with exciting emerging voices, accompanied by curated snacks.

10. Let’s Party with Dan Pelosi — September 19

Dan Pelosi smiling while holding a tray with bread and tableware
Dan Pelosi Hosts A Cookbook-Inspired Dinner Party Filled With Seasonal FlavorsPhoto Credit: Johnny Miller

Bestselling author and host Dan Pelosi invites guests to a dinner party inspired by his new cookbook Let’s Party. The evening blends seasonal cooking with the warmth and conviviality of a true host’s table.

11. Climate Week NYC: Rick Bayless and Ashleigh Shanti — September 24

Strawberry shortcake dessert with cream and edible flower garnish
Rick Bayless And Ashleigh Shanti Spotlight Sustainability At Climate Week NYCPhoto Courtesy of Rick Bayless and Ashleigh Shanti

In partnership with The Chefs’ Manifesto, this collaboration spotlights sustainable sourcing and cultural preservation. Bayless and Shanti craft a menu that is as thought-provoking as it is flavorful, underscoring the link between climate action and culinary heritage.

12. Bonyeon at the Chef’s Counter — September 27

Assorted premium beef cuts and mushrooms arranged for omakase
Bonyeon Celebrates Chuseok With A 14-Course Steak OmakasePhoto Credit: Mistey Nguyen

Learn More

Timed with Korea’s Chuseok festival, Michelin-starred chef Sangtae Park presents an intimate 14-course steak omakase. Master Sommelier Kyungmoon Kim curates pairings of premium sakes and Korean spirits, with only 22 seats available across two seatings.

13. A Very Vanilla Brunch with Caroline Schiff — September 28

Pastry chef Caroline Schiff redefines vanilla with a three-course brunch presented by Nielsen Massey. From gravlax to French toast cake, every dish—and even the cocktails—showcase the spice’s versatility.

14. The New Rules of Dining Out — September 29

Book cover of The New Rules of Dining Out by Adam Reiner
Adam Reiner Explores Restaurant Culture and Etiquette in His New BookPhoto Courtesy of Adam Reiner

James Beard Award–winning writer Helen Rosner joins author Adam Reiner for a candid conversation on modern restaurant culture, guest etiquette, and the evolving role of dining in community life.

15. ChòpnBlọk and Graft Wine Shop — September 30

Nigerian shrimp dish from ChòpnBlọk Independence menu
A Vibrant Nigerian-Inspired Dish From ChòpnBlọk Paired with Bold Wine SelectionsPhoto Credit: Jonathon Tran

Chef Ope Amosu and sommelier Femi Oyediran collaborate on a Nigerian Independence Day menu that pairs soulful West African dishes with eclectic, small-producer wines. Highlights include ChòpnBlọk’s signature Golden Bowl and inventive street food reimaginings.

A Month of Flavor, Story, and Impact

Platform by JBF’s September programming goes beyond the plate, offering guests a taste of the cultural, environmental, and creative forces shaping today’s culinary landscape. Each event is an invitation to connect with extraordinary talent, explore global flavors, and be part of the conversations driving the future of food in New York City and beyond.

