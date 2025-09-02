Lumière at Le Blanc Spa Resort Cancún Named Among Mexico’s Top Wine Restaurants by Wine Spectator
September 1, 2025 — Lumière, the signature French restaurant at the adults-only Le Blanc Spa Resort Cancún, has earned a place on Wine Spectator’s prestigious list of “18 Superb Wine Restaurants in Mexico,” solidifying its reputation as one of the Caribbean’s most refined dining destinations.
An Elegant Expression of French Gastronomy
Helmed by internationally renowned Chef Marco Lopes, Lumière presents a menu rooted in French haute cuisine, elevated by thoughtful seasonal touches. The dining room’s tufted seating, warm lighting, and intimate ambiance set the stage for signature dishes such as:
Beef bourguignon with tender beef cheek
Classic onion soup topped with aged Gruyère
Mussels in white wine with shallots
Lobster-and-shrimp salad with celery mayonnaise
Langouste bisque with fennel
The result is a culinary experience that feels both transportive and personal, balancing technical mastery with an inviting sense of hospitality.
A Wine List That Bridges Mexico and France
Lumière’s award-winning wine program, curated to complement its refined menu, features nearly 200 labels sourced from both Mexican and French producers. Highlights include:
Emile Beyer from Alsace
Louis Latour from Burgundy
Pascal Jolivet from the Loire Valley
This curation reflects Lumière’s philosophy of harmony between plate and glass—creating a seamless journey for the palate that celebrates global wine heritage.
Recognition of Culinary Excellence
“We are honored to be recognized by Wine Spectator as one of Mexico’s most outstanding wine restaurants. This acknowledgment is a testament to our team’s dedication to crafting exceptional dining experiences that celebrate both global wine culture and the artistry of French cuisine.”
Jabib Chapur, Chief Operations Officer of The Palace Company
The accolade also underscores Le Blanc Spa Resort Cancún’s broader commitment to redefining all-inclusive luxury, where world-class gastronomy is offered alongside spa indulgence, wellness programming, and personalized service.
Part of a Distinguished Hospitality Portfolio
Lumière’s home, Le Blanc Spa Resort Cancún, is one of The Palace Company’s flagship properties. The group’s portfolio includes:
Baglioni Hotels & Resorts in Italy and the Maldives
Palace Resorts in Cancún, Playa del Carmen, and Cozumel
Moon Palace Resorts in Cancún and Ocho Rios, Jamaica
Le Blanc Spa Resorts in Cancún and Los Cabos
This network reflects a consistent standard of luxury, whether experienced in Europe, the Caribbean, or the Indian Ocean.
