Daniel’s Miami to Host the U.S. Debut of The Rare Tour

September 3rd, 2025 – Miami’s fine dining landscape is set for an unprecedented moment this fall as Daniel’s Miami, part of the Gioia Hospitality Group, welcomes The Rare Tour to the United States for the very first time. From October 9–11, the Coral Gables steakhouse will transform into an international culinary stage, pairing its acclaimed culinary team with one of the most celebrated names in Australian hospitality for a three-night engagement designed for true connoisseurs of premium beef.