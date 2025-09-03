Daniel's Miami dining room
Daniel’s Miami to Host the U.S. Debut of The Rare Tour

A Three-Night Four-Hands Dining Experience Unites World-Class Steakhouse Talent From Miami and Sydney

September 3rd, 2025 – Miami’s fine dining landscape is set for an unprecedented moment this fall as Daniel’s Miami, part of the Gioia Hospitality Group, welcomes The Rare Tour to the United States for the very first time. From October 9–11, the Coral Gables steakhouse will transform into an international culinary stage, pairing its acclaimed culinary team with one of the most celebrated names in Australian hospitality for a three-night engagement designed for true connoisseurs of premium beef.

A Global Culinary Fixture Arrives Stateside

Created by London-based Upper Cut Concepts, The Rare Tour has become a sought-after fixture in gastronomic capitals including London, Florence, Hong Kong, and Buenos Aires. Each edition unites two elite kitchens for a “four-hands” collaboration, delivering multi-course menus paired with curated wines that reflect the craftsmanship and heritage of both chefs.

The U.S. debut at Daniel’s Miami marks a milestone for the Gioia Hospitality Group, which recently celebrated the successful July opening of its Coral Gables location, MICHELIN Guide recognition for Daniel’s, A Florida Steakhouse in Fort Lauderdale, and inclusion on the long list for the 2026 World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants.

Two Continents, One Passion for Excellence

The Miami edition will see Culinary Director Danny Ganem of Daniel’s join forces with Group Executive Chef Santiago Aristizabal of Rockpool Bar & Grill in Sydney, ranked No. 12 on the World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants list. Rockpool, an icon in Australia’s dining scene, is known for first-class service, exceptional produce, and a deep commitment to steakhouse tradition—qualities that align seamlessly with Daniel’s philosophy.

Together, Ganem and Aristizabal will craft a five-course menu spotlighting the best of their respective culinary heritages. The experience will begin each evening at 6 p.m. with a canapé reception and Grey Goose Altius cocktails, followed by dinner at 7:30 p.m.

Curated Wine Pairings with Global Prestige

Wine & Beverage Director Daniel Bishop has designed bespoke pairings for each evening, featuring Darioush on Thursday, October 9, and Vega Sicilia on Friday, October 10, and Saturday, October 11. These selections will underscore the richness of the menu, offering guests a seamless progression of flavors and textures across the courses.

A Milestone for Miami’s Dining Scene

“Hosting The Rare Tour for its first appearance in the United States is an extraordinary honor. What a privilege to showcase the talent of our team alongside that of Chef Aristizabal, and to welcome international recognition to Miami in the process. This collaboration reflects the passion and commitment that define everything we do at Gioia Hospitality Group.”

Thomas Angelo, Founder of Gioia Hospitality Group

Tickets and Reservations

The Rare Tour at Daniel’s Miami is an exclusive, limited-seating engagement, with tickets available only via Resy. Given the rarity of this global series appearing on U.S. soil, demand is expected to be high.

About Gioia Hospitality Group

Founded by Thomas Angelo and his daughter Kassidy Angelo, Gioia Hospitality Group operates with a philosophy rooted in warmth, authenticity, and culinary excellence. Alongside Daniel’s in Fort Lauderdale and Miami, the portfolio includes D’s Sports Bar and the forthcoming waterfront concept La Sponda at Vita at Grove Isle.

Daniel’s Miami Cuts Into Coral Gables: A Sophisticated Steakhouse Steps Onto the Scene

