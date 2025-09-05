Food and Drink

Cymbiotika Launches First Wellness Bar at Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Grand Opening Draws Gunna, David Grutman, FOODGOD, and John Summit, Who Unveils His Signature Smoothie
Cymbiotika Launches First Wellness Bar at Fontainebleau Las Vegas With a Star-Studded OpeningPhoto Courtesy of Cymbiotika
Published on

Source: Cymbiotika

Reported By: Caroline Dalal

September 4th, 2025 — Wellness and nightlife converged on August 30 as Cymbiotika celebrated the opening of its first-ever retail location, the Cymbiotika Wellness Bar, inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas. Situated in the resort’s Promenade Food Hall, the debut event drew an eclectic guest list that blended the music, hospitality, and wellness worlds.

Ice Sculpture Showcases Cymbiotika Wellness Formulas at Grand OpeningPhoto Courtesy of Cymbiotika

Among those in attendance were Grammy Award-nominated rapper Gunna, Fontainebleau Las Vegas President Maurice Wooden, Senior Vice President of Nightlife and Hospitality Michael Waltman, Groot Hospitality’s David Grutman, reality television personality FOODGOD, and Cymbiotika co-founders Durana and Shahab Elmi.

A Surprise Appearance from John Summit

The evening’s most talked-about moment came when world-renowned DJ John Summit made an unannounced appearance to debut his signature smoothie, now a permanent fixture on the Wellness Bar menu — though available for only a limited time.

The Summit Smoothie is a performance-driven blend that channels Summit’s own wellness priorities: banana, green apple, pineapple, cinnamon, local desert honey, almond milk, super greens, liquid colostrum, and activated charcoal. Designed to support energy, recovery, and clean living, it mirrors the demands of a DJ lifestyle that balances late nights with the discipline of maintaining peak performance.

John Summit Debuts His Signature Smoothie at Cymbiotika OpeningPhoto Courtesy of Cymbiotika

Where Wellness Meets Las Vegas Energy

The collaboration reflects a shared ethos between Cymbiotika’s wellness-first philosophy and Summit’s high-energy career. In a city where excess and indulgence dominate, the Cymbiotika Wellness Bar offers an alternative — a space where performance-focused nutrition stands alongside world-class dining and entertainment.

By choosing Fontainebleau Las Vegas for its first retail outpost, Cymbiotika places itself within a destination known for merging luxury hospitality with a curated lifestyle experience, appealing to travelers and locals who prioritize both indulgence and well-being.
Guest Poses With Tote and Cymbiotika Product at Launch EventPhoto Courtesy of Cymbiotika
