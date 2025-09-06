Martini tray with garnishes at Mary Lou’s Palm Beach
Martinis served with flair at Mary Lou’s, where every cocktail tells a storyPhoto Courtesy of Mary Lou’s

Mary Lou’s Brings Elevated Cocktail Culture to Palm Beach and the Hamptons

Inventive Martinis, Seaside Ambiance, And A Touch Of Intrigue Define These Coastal Destinations

Source: Mary Lou’s

Reported By: Matthew Kennedy

For those seeking a night out that balances refined mixology with a coastal sense of ease, Mary Lou’s Palm Beach and its Hamptons counterpart, Mary Lou’s Montauk, offer a cocktail experience that is as artful as it is enticing. Known for its inventive beverage program, scenic settings, and lively entertainment, Mary Lou’s has become a destination where every drink tells a story—and where appearances are rarely what they seem.

Seating and lounge area at Mary Lou’s Palm Beach
Seating and lounge area at Mary Lou’s Palm BeachPhoto Courtesy of Mary Lou’s
Interior bar atmosphere at Mary Lou’s Montauk
Interior bar atmosphere at Mary Lou’s MontaukPhoto Courtesy of Mary Lou’s

A Martini Program with Personality

The martini menu alone warrants a visit. Guests can sip on creations like the Silver Spoon, a distinctive blend of Bombay Sapphire, dry vermouth, red onion, and pickle brine—its savory profile offering a sophisticated twist on the classic. For those who appreciate subtle detail, the garnish selection is as intentional as the spirits, ensuring each sip delivers layered complexity.

Silver Spoon cocktail
Silver Spoon cocktailPhoto Credit: Carlos Nunez

Cocktails Crafted for Conversation

Beyond the martinis, the cocktail list spans a curated range of profiles, from refreshing spritzes to rich, layered compositions. A standout is The Mistress, Mary Lou’s inventive take on a Paloma. Crafted with Casamigos Blanco Tequila, carbonated grapefruit, gochujang, and a chili salt rim, it offers a bold interplay of bright citrus and subtle heat—an ideal companion to an ocean breeze and a summer evening.

The Mistress cocktail
The Mistress cocktailPhoto Credit: Carlos Nunez
Martini tray with garnishes at Mary Lou’s Palm Beach
The Rise of Mindful Drinking: Why More People Are Choosing Modern Mocktails

The Atmosphere: Seaside Glamour Meets Playful Energy

Both locations combine the allure of a scenic shoreline with the energy of a destination bar. In Palm Beach, guests sip under the glow of a tropical sunset; in Montauk, the scene is framed by the rugged elegance of the East End. Each location pairs its menu with a roster of live entertainment, ensuring the atmosphere is as dynamic as the drinks.

Interior atmosphere at Mary Lou’s Montauk
Interior atmosphere at Mary Lou’s Palm Beach
Interior atmosphere at Mary Lou’s Montauk

A Go-To for Date Nights and Coastal Getaways

Whether it’s part of a weekend escape, an evening out with friends, or a romantic date night, Mary Lou’s offers a setting that blends craftsmanship, ambiance, and entertainment in equal measure. The menu is built for discovery, encouraging guests to explore new flavors while enjoying the sense of occasion that comes with every pour.

Mary Lou’s is a destination for those who value creativity in the glass and an experience that unfolds beyond it. With Palm Beach and Montauk offering their own distinct charm, the only real question is which coastal escape to choose first.
Close-up of martinis at Mary Lou’s bar
Evening ambiance enhances Mary Lou’s inventive martini programPhoto Courtesy of Mary Lou’s
Inspired by what you read?
