ViceVersa Celebrates Negroni Month with Seasonal Collaborations, Aperitivo Updates, and a Star Chef Appearance
A Month-Long Ode to the Negroni
This September, ViceVersa is amplifying its Italian-inspired aperitivo culture with an ambitious month-long celebration dedicated to the Negroni. While the iconic cocktail traditionally gets its moment during Negroni Week, the team at ViceVersa is extending the festivities across the entire month, infusing each week with a distinct seasonal twist.
Partnering with specialty produce supplier Natoora, ViceVersa will showcase fruit from exceptional farms, using each as the starring flavor in that week’s featured Negroni. The series kicks off on September 1 with the Grenade Pluot Negroni—a $16 creation blending Canaima gin, white tea, beehyo wine, Campari, and white bitter, anchored by the Flavor Grenade Pluot from Galpin Family Farms. This hybrid of plum and apricot delivers a sweet, juicy profile with a slightly tart, tangy edge, perfectly complementing the cocktail’s layered bitterness.
The Galpins, second-generation farmers in California’s Central Valley, are renowned for their stone fruits, citrus, and grapes—making their produce a natural fit for ViceVersa’s thoughtful, farm-driven approach. Additional fruit-inspired Negronis will debut on September 8 and September 15, leading up to the grand finale on September 22 for Negroni Week. For the final week of the month, guests can sample all four special cocktails, each priced at $16.
A Culinary Finale with Sarah Cicolini
To close out Negroni Month, ViceVersa is welcoming one of Rome’s most dynamic culinary talents—Chef Sarah Cicolini—on September 24. Known for her bold, ingredient-forward interpretations of Italian classics, Cicolini’s Miami appearance promises to be a highlight of the season. While details are still under wraps, reservations are expected to fill quickly for this one-night collaboration.
Aperitivo, the ViceVersa Way
September also ushers in an updated Aperitivo Menu, available Tuesday through Friday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Described by owner Valentino as “happy hour but for people with Italian accents,” the menu offers a refined yet relaxed way to unwind, featuring new small plates alongside returning crowd favorites.
New Additions include a selection of Tramezzini—delicate Italian sandwiches—filled with combinations like tuna and tomato, ham and cheese, and figs with buffalo mozzarella ($8–$10).
Returning Favorites bring back the $1.50 oysters, curated salami and cheese boards, and marinated olives. The cocktail lineup, priced at $10 during aperitivo, includes:
Negroni and Soda – also available canned for on-site sipping or takeaway ($18 outside happy hour)
White Wine Spritz – a refreshing blend of Soave classic, peach liqueur, Italicus, St-Germain, and soda water
VV Martini – ViceVersa’s custom dry vermouth blend with gin or vodka
Vavroom – a playful boilermaker pairing a lager with a shot of ViceVersa’s Mi-To blend
Where Italian Heritage Meets Miami Energy
By pairing Italy’s timeless cocktail culture with the flavors of American farms, ViceVersa is crafting an ongoing dialogue between tradition and innovation. With each weekly Negroni acting as a passport to a different farm’s harvest, and an aperitivo menu designed for indulgence and discovery, September promises to be an essential stop for Miami’s cocktail lovers and culinary explorers alike.
