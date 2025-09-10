CLAUDIE Restaurant a French-Mediterranean Masterpiece in the Heart of Miami
Miami’s ever-evolving culinary scene has a dazzling new jewel: CLAUDIE. Nestled in Brickell, this French-Mediterranean restaurant captures the timeless allure of the Côte d’Azur with a menu, ambiance and energy that transport diners straight to the South of France. The restaurant celebrates “la cuisine du soleil,” a culinary style pioneered by Roger Vergé that emphasizes the light, fresh and sun-kissed flavors of the Mediterranean.
CLAUDIE is the latest milestone for Riviera Dining Group, the creators of MILA, AVA MediterrAgean, and CASA NEOS, and continues their legacy of redefining high-energy, experiential hospitality. Founded by Gregory Galy and guided by the culinary mastery of Chef Michaël Michaelidis—who honed his craft at celebrated establishments such as Le Louis XV – Alain Ducasse and Joël Robuchon—CLAUDIE is an elevated dining experience where artistry and gastronomy converge.
A Riviera-Inspired Escape
From the moment you enter, CLAUDIE envelops you in the timeless charm of the Côte d’Azur. The space exudes Mediterranean sophistication, proffering an experience that is as much about ambiance as gastronomy.
Outside, a 2,470-square-foot terrace welcomes diners into a lush Mediterranean garden complete with a radiant fountain centerpiece. A stunning bronze sculpture by Ada Da Silva serves as a focal point, further anchoring the alfresco dining area’s artistic sensibility. While high energy music is piped throughout both the indoor and outdoor dining space, a roving group of musicians amplifies the festive sensibility.
Other design and décor details are as notable. Flooring throughout features Mediterranean-inspired tiles, while rich natural finishes—lime-wash walls, warm wood, and natural stonework—evoke the Côte d’Azur’s coastal villages. Handcrafted furnishings in rattan, wicker, and clay tones create a breezy, sun-drenched vibe, complemented by lush olive trees and greenery that blur the line between indoor and outdoor living. The centerpiece, a cascading fountain adorned with candles and florals, serves as both sculpture and gathering point, anchoring the restaurant in romance and ritual.
CLAUDIE’s design goes beyond atmospheric—it makes an architectural statement. The bespoke dome light fixture in the main dining room doubles as an art installation, casting warm golden hues that change as the evening progresses. Along one wall, guests encounter a hand-painted mural by artist Victoria Krylov, which brings a dreamlike Riviera landscape into the dining room. This dialogue between light, art, and texture ensures that CLAUDIE is not only a restaurant but also an evolving gallery of Mediterranean culture.
Classics Meet Creativity
While CLAUDIE’s menu brims with temptations—like theatrical table-side gazpacho, indulgent seafood towers and elegant entrecôte wagyu & frites—several dishes stood out during my visit.
The Escargots were a decadent nod to tradition, bathed in Burgundy garlic and parsley butter that melded into each delicate bite. The Burrata di Puglia, elevated with fig, perfectly ripe heirloom tomato and basil oil, offered a refreshing yet indulgent balance of creamy richness and bright Mediterranean flavor.
Equally memorable was the New Caledonian obsiblue prawns, presented with lemon zest and extra virgin olive oil. Sweet, delicate and lovely in presentation, the prawns exemplified the clean flavors of “cuisine du soleil.”
Among the mains, the Rack of Lamb was a striking success—succulent Australian lamb smothered in fragrant herbs and paired with smoked eggplant caviar that added depth and refinement. The Truffle Toupie Macaroni, with its infusion of truffle, ham and Comté cheese, delivered a rich and indulgent counterpoint: decadent comfort food elevated to haute cuisine.
Truly stealing the show was the Lobster Spaghetti, featuring one and a quarter pounds of Maine lobster bathed in a creamy bisque sauce with just the right touch of spice—a dish that epitomizes CLAUDIE’s fusion of luxury, showmanship and approachability.
And for dessert, the Sicilian Pistachio Ice Cream with golden praline and Etna olive oil, which is generously portioned to serve three to four people, provided an unforgettable finale: nutty, creamy and beautifully complex.
Hospitality Elevated Through Art & Ambiance
With every element thoughtfully considered—from design and décor to cuisine and cocktails—CLAUDIE embodies the chic, celebratory spirit of the French Riviera. More than a restaurant, it is an escape where art and nature meet, where every meal becomes a moment and where guests are encouraged to embrace the mantra of “Carpe Diem.”
“The roots of CLAUDIE are deeply personal, drawing inspiration from the South of France, particularly the village of Mougins, where I grew up and where my father has served as mayor for decades.”
Gregory Galy, Founder & CEO of RDG
Galy continued, “Mougins is celebrated for its blend of artistry and Michelin-starred cuisine, epitomizing a way of life centered on slow living, effortless sophistication and an appreciation for beauty and culture. At CLAUDIE, under the leadership of Chef Michaël Michaelidis, we are dedicated to offering an elevated culinary experience that embodies our unwavering commitment to excellence.”
Like its sister venues—MILA, AVA MediterrAgean, and CASA NEOS—CLAUDIE reflects RDG’s vision of hospitality as lifestyle. The restaurant isn’t designed merely as a meal stop but as a multi-sensory destination where food, design, art, and music converge. The experience flows from intimate indoor dining to breezy patio seating, each area carefully curated with Mediterranean pottery, woven textiles, and artisan tableware. These elements underscore the group’s philosophy: that the ritual of dining should embody “slow living,” balancing indulgence with ease.
The result is a transportive epicurean escape into Riviera glamour. From exquisite cuisine to inspired design, CLAUDIE is a testament to the art of living beautifully.
