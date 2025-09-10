CLAUDIE Restaurant a French-Mediterranean Masterpiece in the Heart of Miami

CLAUDIE’s design goes beyond atmospheric—it makes an architectural statement. The bespoke dome light fixture in the main dining room doubles as an art installation, casting warm golden hues that change as the evening progresses. Along one wall, guests encounter a hand-painted mural by artist Victoria Krylov, which brings a dreamlike Riviera landscape into the dining room. This dialogue between light, art, and texture ensures that CLAUDIE is not only a restaurant but also an evolving gallery of Mediterranean culture.