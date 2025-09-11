Miriam Marks 20 Years with Two New Manhattan Restaurants

Dinner continues the theme of plates designed for the table, from Jerusalem Sesame Bread ($15) with muhammara to the return of the original Spanakopita ($16) baked with swiss chard and feta. Larger entrées include the theatrical Lamb Shawarma Terracotta ($34), slow-cooked lamb and rice baked under flatbread and cut tableside; Chicken Schnitzel ($26) with lemon sauce and mashed potatoes; and the new Steak Levant ($33), a tri-tip skewer served with salsa verde and crisp fried onions. Desserts tempt guests to linger, with options like Burnt Cheesecake ($13) with blueberry coulis, Kadaif Cannoli ($14) filled with labneh and pistachio crème, and warm Rose Babka ($15) served with ice cream.