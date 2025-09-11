Miriam Marks 20 Years with Two New Manhattan Restaurants
Source: Miriam
Reported By: Caroline Dalal
After two decades of defining Brooklyn’s Mediterranean dining scene, Miriam is expanding its reach across Manhattan with the opening of Miriam West Village on September 10 and the forthcoming debut of Miriam Upper East Side this fall. The milestone marks a new chapter for Chef and Restaurateur Rafael “Rafi” Hasid, whose heartfelt homage to his mother has grown into a six-restaurant hospitality group under 6R Hospitality.
A Legacy of Flavor and Community
Since opening in Park Slope in 2005, Miriam has built a reputation for abundant brunches, shareable Middle Eastern, inspired plates, and a warm, communal dining experience rooted in Hasid’s upbringing. Today, its menu remains a celebration of Mediterranean flavors reimagined with modern accessibility, served with a generous side of conviviality.
Brunch remains central to the brand’s identity, with signature plates that draw lines at every location: the Burekas Breakfast ($20), a flaky pastry with hard-boiled eggs, tomato, olives, and tahini; Turkish Eggs ($19) over creamy yogurt with roasted eggplant and harissa oil; and Malawach ($21), a layered Yemenite flatbread with melted cheeses and traditional accompaniments.
Dinner continues the theme of plates designed for the table, from Jerusalem Sesame Bread ($15) with muhammara to the return of the original Spanakopita ($16) baked with swiss chard and feta. Larger entrées include the theatrical Lamb Shawarma Terracotta ($34), slow-cooked lamb and rice baked under flatbread and cut tableside; Chicken Schnitzel ($26) with lemon sauce and mashed potatoes; and the new Steak Levant ($33), a tri-tip skewer served with salsa verde and crisp fried onions. Desserts tempt guests to linger, with options like Burnt Cheesecake ($13) with blueberry coulis, Kadaif Cannoli ($14) filled with labneh and pistachio crème, and warm Rose Babka ($15) served with ice cream.
A Cocktail Program with Regional Flair
Helmed by Will Rivas, Miriam’s bar program draws from Mediterranean and Middle Eastern flavors. Standouts include Paradise Lost, a date-garnished cocktail with Arak, Mission Fig, ginger, and date syrup; and Setting the Table, a cucumber-forward mix of El Jimador Blanco, fresh watermelon juice, ginger syrup, lemon juice, and rose water, a refreshing counterpart to the restaurant’s colorful, spice-rich dishes.
Design that Feels Like Home
Spanning 2,700 square feet with seating for 124, Miriam West Village was designed by Barak Pliskin of Pliskin Architecture and Sarit Holzmann. The concept channels the layered, eclectic warmth of a Mediterranean home, with each dining space offering its own mood and palette.
The Sun Room greets guests with atrium-inspired brightness, lush greenery, and hanging plants.
The Main Bar features a 12-seat marble counter and high-top tables for casual drinks or lingering post-dinner conversations.
The Dining Room seats 50 in a vibrant, textured space accented in pink, nude, and blue, anchored by a mezze counter.
The Family Room offers a more intimate, nostalgic feel, with sea-green banquettes and ceramic pendant lighting.
The Living Room serves as a private dining space for 22, with layered artwork and a blend of vintage and modern design elements.
Where Food Meets Art
Miriam West Village has also partnered with Art of the Blue to curate rotating exhibitions that transform the restaurant into a cultural space. The inaugural collection, celebrating women artists and diverse expressions of femininity, features works by Mari Keeler Cornwell, Simone Christen, Rotem Amizur, and Kimberly Witham, all available for purchase. Exhibitions will rotate throughout the year, spotlighting local and tri-state artists.
Two Neighborhoods, One Philosophy
“The West Village has always been a true food destination with a vibrant going-out scene. People wander, discover new restaurants and linger over drinks. The Upper East Side on the other hand, has a more family-oriented feel similar to our Park Slope and Upper West Side locations. What ties them together and what we strive to create at Miriam is a shared sense of community and connection around the table.”
Chef/Owner Rafi Hasid
With its signature blend of approachable yet elevated dining, layered design, and community spirit, Miriam’s expansion into Manhattan signals more than growth, it reflects a brand confident in its identity yet eager to evolve with the neighborhoods it serves.
