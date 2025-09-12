Raising the Bar: Simon Pearce and Via Carota Craft Cocktails Debut the Greenwich Lowball
Source: Simon Pearce & Via Carota Craft Cocktails
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
In a union of artisanal excellence, Simon Pearce and Via Carota Craft Cocktails have come together to introduce the Greenwich Lowball — a hand-blown glass that embodies elegance, precision, and the shared philosophy of quality above all. The launch marks the first collaboration between the Vermont-based glassware icon and the West Village–born cocktail brand, founded by James Beard Award-winning chefs Jody Williams and Rita Sodi.
A Design Rooted in Character
The Greenwich Lowball is distinguished by the chevron pattern that also graces Via Carota Craft Cocktails’ bar-cart-worthy bottles, offering a visual nod to the brand’s elevated, classic recipes. Handcrafted in Simon Pearce’s Vermont workshop, each glass reflects the brand’s decades-long mastery of form and function.
“We look for collaborators who value quality and character of the handmade — those who understand that good design is as much about how something makes you feel as how it functions.”
James Murray, Senior Vice President of Design + Product Development at Simon Pearce
Murray continued, “Via Carota Craft Cocktails shares that philosophy. Their care, their balance, their commitment to the experience—it all aligns. The Greenwich Lowball is our way of raising a glass to a shared ethos, celebrating craft cocktails and handmade glass.”
The Greenwich Lowball will be sold as a pair for $160, available both at simonpearce.com and in Simon Pearce’s 13 retail locations across the U.S.
The Art of Elevated Entertaining
For those seeking a complete experience, the two brands have created an exclusive set that captures the spirit of their partnership. The kit includes two Greenwich Lowball glasses, a gold cocktail stirrer, and two bottles from Via Carota Craft Cocktails’ portfolio — designed for those who appreciate the ease of ready-to-serve without sacrificing craftsmanship. Priced at $239, the set will be offered exclusively through drinkviacarota.com.
“This collaboration is a true meeting of minds — celebrating craftsmanship, hospitality, and the art of living well. Simon Pearce shares our belief that beauty and quality go hand-in-hand and we’re thrilled to bring our vision for elevated, effortless entertaining to homes through this timeless collection.”
Jody Williams and Rita Sodi, Founders of Via Carota
About Via Carota Craft Cocktails
Via Carota Craft Cocktails redefines the at-home cocktail experience, translating the warmth and refined charm of the West Village restaurant into a bottle. The collection spans classics such as the Negroni, Old Fashioned, Manhattan, and Espresso Martini, alongside sparkling variations like the Spritz, Paloma, and French 75 — each crafted for balance, depth, and immediate enjoyment.
About Simon Pearce
Founded in Vermont and committed to American craftsmanship, Simon Pearce is a leader in artisanal glassware and home décor. Its workshops in Vermont and Maryland produce every piece by hand, one at a time, with a network of retail locations, a flagship destination in Quechee that houses a glassblowing workshop and restaurant, and an extensive online store serving clients nationwide.
A Shared Toast to Craft
The Greenwich Lowball collaboration is more than a product launch; it’s a statement of shared values between two brands that see beauty as inseparable from function. For those who savor the details — in design, in flavor, in the moment itself — this partnership offers a way to make every pour a celebration.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter