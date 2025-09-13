Where to Celebrate National Guacamole Day 2025 in Miami

National Guacamole Day on September 16 offers the perfect excuse to indulge in one of Miami’s most beloved culinary staples. Across the city, luxury hotels, elevated rooftops, and celebrated dining destinations are serving creative takes on the classic, from Michoacan-sourced avocados to inventive flavor pairings. Here’s where discerning guacamole lovers should raise a toast — and a tortilla — this year.
In the lush tree canopy of Coconut Grove, KoKo by Bakan brings the authenticity of Mexico to the heart of Miami. The guacamole here is a study in tradition, crafted with ripe Michoacan avocados, lemon, chopped onion, serrano chile, fresh cilantro, and cotija cheese. Each serving is accompanied by daily-made tortillas prepared through the ancient Aztec process of Nixtamalization, enhancing flavor and nutrition. Paired with the restaurant’s breezy atmosphere, it’s an indulgence rooted in heritage.
Perched above the lively streets of South Beach, Serena Rooftop invites guests to mark the holiday with a one-day-only Guacamole Trio ($20), offering classic, spicy, and a bacon-and-pickled-onion twist. For purists, the traditional guacamole is available with $5 off in honor of the occasion. It’s a rooftop rendezvous where ocean breezes meet bold flavors.
At MATADOR ROOM, Jean-Georges Vongerichten’s reimagined supper club blends culinary artistry with Miami’s signature glamour. For National Guacamole Day, the spotlight falls on the Sweet Pea Guacamole, adorned with toasted sunflower seeds and served with warm, crunchy tortillas. Under the hanging gardens and vintage-inspired interiors, each bite feels like a moment suspended in time.
Steps from the shoreline, The Shelborne By Proper offers its signature Shelborne Guac’, made with creamy Florida avocado, fresh green onion, and a touch of lime. Served with crisp tostadas, it’s available at the Pool Café, Pool Deck, and Cabanas — the ideal accompaniment to a sun-soaked afternoon.
At Mayami, guacamole is as much a spectacle as it is a dish. Guests can opt for the Guacalote, a colorful medley of avocado, radish, corn, and queso fresco atop crispy Tlayuda, or the classic version with serrano pepper and tomato. The Build Your Own Tostada option with heirloom blue corn and house-made sauces invites customization. As aerialists and fire dancers light up the night, the guacamole flows alongside the vibrant party atmosphere.
In the heart of Wynwood, Bakan serves guacamole made with Michoacan avocados, lemon, chopped onion, serrano chile, fresh cilantro, and cotija cheese. Like its Coconut Grove counterpart, the tortillas are prepared through Nixtamalization and grilled over a wood fire. It’s a dedication to authenticity that elevates each bite.
For those seeking a sun-lounger setting, Soleo Pool & Beach at Andaz Miami Beach offers guacamole with a fresh twist. Their $17 rendition combines pomegranate, fresh herbs, and corn tostadas, creating a balance of creamy, tangy, and crisp — the ideal refreshment between dips in the pool.
This September 16, Miami’s top dining spots are transforming a beloved dip into a culinary celebration. Whether enjoyed with skyline views, beside the ocean, or amid the energy of Wynwood nightlife, these guacamole creations prove that in Miami, even a humble avocado can be dressed for the occasion.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter