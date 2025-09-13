Where to Celebrate National Guacamole Day 2025 in Miami

At Mayami, guacamole is as much a spectacle as it is a dish. Guests can opt for the Guacalote, a colorful medley of avocado, radish, corn, and queso fresco atop crispy Tlayuda, or the classic version with serrano pepper and tomato. The Build Your Own Tostada option with heirloom blue corn and house-made sauces invites customization. As aerialists and fire dancers light up the night, the guacamole flows alongside the vibrant party atmosphere.