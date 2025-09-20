17 Exceptional Spots to Celebrate Negroni Week 2025 in Miami

Negroni Week 2025 arrives in Miami from September 22–28, and the city’s top restaurants, cocktail bars, and luxury dining destinations are raising the bar with inventive takes on Italy’s most iconic aperitif. Traditionally made with equal parts gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth, the Negroni has long been celebrated for its bittersweet elegance and effortless sophistication. This year, Miami’s mixologists and chefs are infusing the classic with tropical fruits, smoky spirits, Mediterranean botanicals, and even zero-proof alternatives. With 17 standout venues participating—from Michelin-starred dining rooms in the Design District to waterfront escapes in Coconut Grove—this guide highlights where to sip the most creative Negroni variations in Miami.
LPM Restaurant & Bar, Miami, is extending Negroni Week into a full fortnight, running September 15–30. Their menu features three daring creations: the Buttered Mango Negroni with Amaretto and tropical richness, the Negroni Provençal with herbal depth courtesy of Herbs de Provence, and La Perle, a decadent union of Bacardi 8, Earl Grey Rubino, white chocolate, and strawberry. Each is priced at $18, with proceeds supporting Slow Food, aligning indulgence with impact.
Renowned Greek restaurant Estiatorio Milos introduces the Botanical Negroni, crafted with Votanikon Gin, Carpano Antica, Roots Diktamo Herbal Liqueur, and Enosis Mastiha. This Greek-inspired interpretation highlights native botanicals and herbal notes, offering a refreshing, Mediterranean-inflected sip that complements Milos’ refined seafood dishes.
At Stubborn Seed, creativity takes a smoky turn with the Negroni A La Ford. This cocktail swaps the traditional gin base for Del Maguey Vida Mezcal, adding layers of complexity with Campari, Cocchi di Torino Vermouth, and ancho chile liqueur. Bold, spicy, and unapologetically daring, it’s a drink with serious attitude.
Amid Miami’s constant cocktail reinvention, Dōma remains steadfast in its devotion to tradition. Their Classic Negroni, priced at $16, balances equal parts premium gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth, stirred to perfection and garnished with an orange twist. Served year-round, it embodies timeless Italian craftsmanship and pairs effortlessly with the restaurant’s house-made pastas.
Riviera Dining Group’s venues—including CLAUDIE, CASA NEOS, and MILA—are uniting under one bold offering: the Passionfruit Negroni. Available September 22–28, this cocktail features Bombay Sapphire, Campari, and Dolin Dry Vermouth washed with passionfruit and milk. Finished with a dark chocolate tile and fresh passionfruit seeds, it is as decadent as it is artful.
In Little Havana, Café La Trova embraces Negroni Week with both tradition and flair. Guests can choose the Negroni Classico or Negroni Sbagliato for $15, or indulge in the $18 Toasted Coconut Negroni, which adds a distinctly Cuban twist. As always, Café La Trova marries craftsmanship with the vibrant spirit of Miami’s cocktail scene.
At The Shelborne by Proper, coastal elegance meets cocktail innovation. Their Pandan Negroni introduces warmth and depth through coconut oil–washed reposado tequila, rosso vermouth, Campari, pandan, and guava. It’s an evocative re-imagining that captures Miami’s tropical edge while remaining faithful to the Negroni’s bittersweet backbone.
Beauty & The Butcher ups the ante with Down for the Count, a layered, spirit-forward creation that swaps gin for Mount Gay Black Barrel Rum and Rémy 1738 Cognac. Campari and vermouth maintain the classic balance, while Grand Marnier and allspice add sweetness and spice. The result is a daring cocktail that is as complex as its name suggests.
Major Food Group’s Contessa Miami brings Northern Italian refinement to the Design District. For Negroni Week, guests can indulge in the House Negroni, crafted with Campari, house gin, Carpano Antica Vermouth, and Punt e Mes, or savor the Boulevardier, a whiskey-based variation made with house bourbon. Both cocktails are grounded in classic technique yet subtly modernized, reflecting Contessa’s old-world elegance with contemporary flair.
With its speakeasy ambiance, Monterrey Bar at The Standard Spa, Miami Beach, presents a trio of inventive options. The Pineapple Espress combines H by Hine Cognac, Lillet Blanc, pineapple, and infused aperitivo for a fruity twist. The Smoki Negroni Sour leans into mezcal and tequila cask–aged Campari for smoky depth, finished with citrus and egg white. For a zero-proof option, the No/Groni employs Lyre’s spirits to deliver complexity without alcohol. Together, these drinks embody The Standard’s reputation for playful sophistication.
Michelin-starred Le Jardinier in the Miami Design District elevates Negroni Week with the Tuscan Ruby, a cocktail infused with seasonal fruit and French craftsmanship. Made with The Botanist Gin infused with pomegranate, Lillet Rouge, Granada Vallet, and bergamotto, the drink delivers layered complexity and freshness. A portion of proceeds supports Slow Food, blending luxury dining with a philanthropic mission.
Bellini at embraces Negroni Week with a lighter, more aromatic interpretation. Their Il Negroni Bianco incorporates Cipriani London Dry Gin, Italicus Bergamotto Liqueur, Regan’s Orange Bitters, and white vermouth. Elegant and fragrant, it reflects Mr. C’s signature Venetian sophistication, bringing a refined sensibility to the Negroni tradition.
Wynwood favorite R House introduces a dual program: the whimsical Pink Pony Negroni, with Atian Rose Gin, strawberry-infused aperitivo, and a shimmering pink finish, and the No-Groni, a thoughtful non-alcoholic option crafted with Bare Zero Proof “gin” and Martini & Rossi Vibrante. Both variations highlight R House’s commitment to inclusivity—whether you seek an Instagram-worthy cocktail or a sophisticated zero-proof sip.
Felice, the Italian dining destination, leans into Negroni Week with four unique cocktails across its Florida locations. Highlights include the Bright Side Sbagliato, elevated with Prosecco and Carpano Bianco; Giotto, a layered blend of Roku Gin and Cocchi Rosa; Fresco, featuring mezcal and rhubarb cordial; and Durante, balancing plum with Italicus and Portofino Gin. Each cocktail is designed to capture the artistry of Italian mixology while staying true to the Negroni’s essence.
Michael’s Genuine in the Design District introduces the Queen Bee, priced at $18 and available September 18–22. This cocktail layers Barr Hill Gin distilled with raw honey, Campari, and Lillet Blanc, rounded with egg white for texture and finished with Angostura bitters. The addition of local honey enhances both the botanical depth and Miami’s connection to terroir, making it as genuine as the restaurant’s ethos.
Amara at Paraiso celebrates Negroni Week with the Wild Thing, a cocktail that embraces its waterfront setting. Barr Hill Gin, Campari, and vermouth are elevated with Fugit Crème de Cacao and fresh cilantro, creating a subtly sweet and herbaceous profile. Priced at $18 and available September 18–22, it’s a drink that feels as expansive as Amara’s views over Biscayne Bay.
enters Negroni Week with dramatic flair, offering four signature cocktails: the raspberry- and thyme-infused New Wave Negroni, the tequila- and passionfruit-driven Age of Aquarius, the vodka- and peach-forward Crimson Current, and the whisky-based White Boulevardier, priced at $28. Each cocktail embodies Sexy Fish’s extravagant aesthetic while supporting ’s global mission.
