17 Exceptional Spots to Celebrate Negroni Week 2025 in Miami

Negroni Week 2025 arrives in Miami from September 22–28, and the city’s top restaurants, cocktail bars, and luxury dining destinations are raising the bar with inventive takes on Italy’s most iconic aperitif. Traditionally made with equal parts gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth, the Negroni has long been celebrated for its bittersweet elegance and effortless sophistication. This year, Miami’s mixologists and chefs are infusing the classic with tropical fruits, smoky spirits, Mediterranean botanicals, and even zero-proof alternatives. With 17 standout venues participating—from Michelin-starred dining rooms in the Design District to waterfront escapes in Coconut Grove—this guide highlights where to sip the most creative Negroni variations in Miami.