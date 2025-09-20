Buchanan’s Green Seal Brings Latin Luxury to the Whisky World
Source: Buchanan’s Scotch Whisky
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
Introducing a New Code of Luxury
Buchanan’s Blended Scotch Whisky has unveiled a striking new expression: Buchanan’s Green Seal, a blend designed to capture both craftsmanship and cultural spirit. Announced on September 17, 2025, this permanent addition to the brand’s portfolio embodies the pulse of ritmo Latino—a love letter to Latinidad and a toast to the inner circle that defines every great celebration.
Crafted with a never-before-released Glen Elgin single malt and an experimental wine yeast, Green Seal delivers layers of tropical fruit, zesty citrus, milk chocolate, creamy vanilla, and warm wood spice. Hints of toffee and apricot jam, drawn from American Oak Bourbon Casks, bring further depth, while a more subdued peatiness sets it apart from other Buchanan’s expressions. The result is an approachable whisky with a refined edge, best enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or with a splash of coconut water.
A Celebration of Latin Luxury
At its core, Green Seal speaks directly to a new generation of collectors and connoisseurs—200%ers who seamlessly blend Hispanic and American culture. As Linda Lagos-Morales, Brand Director of Buchanan’s Blended Scotch Whisky, explains:
“For years, Buchanan's has been celebrating Latin luxury and those creating it, and as that boldness and creativity continue to impact mass culture, we want to recognize the new class that continues defining and redefining luxury. With Green Seal, we wanted to embrace the beat of Latin culture and create more than just a whisky, but a spark for the ritmo latino that pulses wherever and whenever our familia celebrates – a spirit that honors creativity, boldness and elevates the moments when we embrace who we are – where Latin luxury and presence take center stage.”
Linda Lagos-Morales
This fall, Buchanan’s will amplify Green Seal’s debut through digital content, live events, and cultural collaborations designed to bring its rhythm to life. Expect to see the whisky center stage at moments where music, style, and heritage intersect, transforming gatherings into elevated celebrations of identity and creativity.
The Art of the Bottle
More than flavor defines Green Seal’s identity. Its emerald-green glass and gold accents strike a balance between heritage and modernity, while a circular emblem inspired by Buchanan’s historic seal represents the “inner circle” that the whisky was created to honor. The design itself becomes a statement piece, reflecting both the richness of Latino culture and the luxury of shared experiences.
Craig Wallace, Master Blender of Buchanan’s Whisky, captured its essence succinctly:
“Green Seal marries the craftsmanship of luxury whisky with an innovative twist of vibrant, tropical fruit notes – keeping rhythm at the center of this exceptional blend. With a more subdued peatiness than Buchanan's other luxury variants, it delivers a blended whisky with a delicate and approachable flavor, perfect for sharing with your inner circle.”
Craig Wallace
Cocktails with Ritmo
Buchanan’s Green Seal also inspires a suite of signature serves meant for high-energy occasions. The “Seal the Coco,” paired with coconut water, offers a rounded and elegant profile, while the “Verde Highball” delivers a lighter, effervescent expression. Both cocktails highlight the whisky’s versatility and cultural flair, designed to flow effortlessly between the club, the sobremesa, or milestone celebrations.
Availability
With an ABV of 40%, Buchanan’s Green Seal is now a permanent part of the portfolio. It is available for purchase nationwide at fine spirits retailers and online via ReserveBar.com, with a suggested retail price of $99.99.
A Love Letter to Latinidad
Buchanan’s Green Seal is more than just a whisky release—it is a cultural statement. By blending heritage, innovation, and community, it reflects a growing movement where luxury is not only defined by exclusivity but also by authenticity and shared rhythm. In every pour, Green Seal invites its audience to unseal the night and honor life’s most memorable moments with those who matter most.
