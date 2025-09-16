Between Wine Country and the Andes: Why Mendoza Appeals to Both Wine Lovers and Adventure Travelers

The adrenaline continues in the Mendoza River, where seasonal flows create ideal conditions for whitewater rafting. In winter, the Andes transform into a haven for rock and ice climbers, offering challenges that range from beginner-friendly walls to technical ascents. For those seeking a more contemplative form of exploration, horseback riding across valleys and mountain passes evokes the spirit of the Argentine gaucho. Some trails even retrace the paths once taken by soldiers journeying into Chile, merging outdoor recreation with a sense of historical pilgrimage.