Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: 8 Culinary Icons and Leaders Shaping Miami’s Dining and Hospitality Scene

Miami’s culinary and hospitality scene thrives on the stories of the people who shaped it, and Hispanic Heritage Month offers the perfect moment to spotlight the visionaries whose roots and traditions continue to define the city’s flavor. Across kitchens, cocktail bars, and global hospitality brands, these chefs and leaders honor their heritage while pushing Miami forward as a destination for innovation and culture. Their journeys—marked by resilience, creativity, and community—speak to the depth of influence Hispanic talent brings to one of the world’s most dynamic dining landscapes.