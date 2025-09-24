Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month: 8 Culinary Icons and Leaders Shaping Miami’s Dining and Hospitality Scene

Miami’s culinary and hospitality scene thrives on the stories of the people who shaped it, and Hispanic Heritage Month offers the perfect moment to spotlight the visionaries whose roots and traditions continue to define the city’s flavor. Across kitchens, cocktail bars, and global hospitality brands, these chefs and leaders honor their heritage while pushing Miami forward as a destination for innovation and culture. Their journeys—marked by resilience, creativity, and community—speak to the depth of influence Hispanic talent brings to one of the world’s most dynamic dining landscapes.
A cultural icon in Miami’s Little Havana, Julio Cabrera has elevated Cantinero-style cocktail craft to international acclaim. Born in Cuba, his decades-long career has spanned Havana, Italy, Mexico, and the U.S., culminating in recognition as Best American Bartender at the Tales of the Cocktail Spirited Awards and the 2023 Roku Industry Icon. At Café La Trova—ranked among the World’s 50 Best Bars—Cabrera not only showcases Cuban heritage through cocktails but also mentors the next generation of bartenders, ensuring this storied tradition thrives.
Michelle Bernstein, a Miami native of Jewish and Latinx heritage, has become one of the city’s most celebrated chefs. Known for her Latin-inspired cuisine, Bernstein’s portfolio includes Michelle Bernstein Catering, Café La Trova, La Cañita, Sweet Liberty, and the beloved Sra. Martinez. Her culinary achievements extend to television, philanthropy, and education, particularly through her work with Common Threads, which promotes healthy eating among children. Bernstein continues to shape Miami’s dining landscape while honoring her roots.
As co-founder and CEO of Nikki Beach Hospitality Group, Nicaraguan-born Lucia Penrod has built one of the world’s most recognizable lifestyle brands. Since its launch in 1998, Nikki Beach has expanded globally under her leadership, with beach clubs and resorts spanning Europe, Asia, and the Americas. Penrod has also championed philanthropy through Nikki Cares and the Fabretto Foundation, which supports education and nutrition for children in Nicaragua. Her visionary leadership continues to shape Miami’s international profile as a hub of hospitality and culture.
Born in Lima and trained across South America and Japan, Martha Palacios brings two decades of global experience to her role at JARANA in Aventura. Influenced by her grandmothers’ teachings and her education at San Ignacio de Loyola University, Palacios blends tradition and technique to deliver soulful Peruvian cuisine. Named “Best Female Chef” by El Comercio in 2022, she exemplifies how culinary heritage can inspire leadership and innovation.
William Milian’s story is one of resilience and reinvention. Born in Havana, he defected from Cuba at age 23, enduring more than a year at Guantánamo Bay before resettling in Miami. Starting as a dishwasher, he worked his way up to head sushi chef, then trained at Le Cordon Bleu and under culinary luminaries including Michael Psilakis and José Andrés. Today, as Executive Chef at Cana, Milian reimagines the Cuban dishes of his childhood with modern flair, embodying the perseverance and passion celebrated during Hispanic Heritage Month.
After earning Peru’s prestigious “Somos Award” for Best Italian Restaurant, husband-and-wife chefs Juan Manuel Umbert and Janice Buraschi introduced their artisanal pasta concept, PASTA, to Miami’s Wynwood district. Their menu blends traditional Italian craftsmanship with Peruvian influences, offering dishes that celebrate authenticity and innovation. Umbert’s recognition as a 2025 StarChefs Miami Rising Star Chef and Buraschi’s acclaimed desserts showcase the duo’s commitment to excellence and creativity.
Chef Ivan Barros has redefined what it means to run a wine bar in Miami. At Magie Wine Bar in Little River and Coconut Grove, Barros pairs inventive, chef-driven plates with a refined approach to hospitality. A graduate of Le Cordon Bleu, he honed his skills alongside James Beard Award winners like Mike Pirolo and Nina Compton before taking on leadership roles in New Orleans, Los Angeles, and back home in Miami. Winner of Food Network’s Ciao House Season 2 and named a 2025 StarChefs Rising Star, Barros represents a new generation of culinary innovators.
Colombian-born Cesar Zapata is the creative force behind Phuc Yea, Miami’s pioneering Vietnamese-Colombian restaurant, which has held a Michelin Bib Gourmand distinction for four consecutive years. His media presence spans Food Network, Bravo, Vice, and Tastemade, and he recently appeared as a guest judge on Chopped. Zapata’s culinary ventures also include Pho Sho and LcKy ChKn at Hard Rock Stadium, underscoring his versatility and entrepreneurial spirit. Off the plate, he advocates for migrant workers’ rights and childhood hunger relief, proving that leadership extends far beyond the kitchen.
These chefs and leaders embody the cultural richness that defines Miami. By fusing innovation with tradition, they not only honor their heritage but also create opportunities for future generations. As Hispanic Heritage Month unfolds, their contributions remind us of the power of food, hospitality, and community to bring people together and tell stories that transcend borders.
