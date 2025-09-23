Hispanic Heritage Month 2025: Miami’s Finest Celebrations of Food, Art, and Culture

Every September, Miami becomes a stage for the rich traditions, flavors, and artistry of Latin America, and Hispanic Heritage Month 2025 is no exception. From culinary collaborations led by award-winning chefs to rooftop soirées set to the rhythm of salsa, this year’s programming brings together a sophisticated mix of food, drink, art, and culture. Here are the most notable experiences to savor and celebrate across the city.
On October 10, Coral Gables’ Arcano will host an expanded version of its monthly Noche de Raíces dinner, this time spotlighting guest chef Pedro Mederos of Kojin. The evening begins with a cocktail reception followed by a three-course dinner paired with cocktails or bespoke mocktails. Guests can elevate the experience with the Chef’s Table VIP package, which includes priority seating, an additional tasting course, premium spirits, and a pre-batched cocktail to take home. Live Latin jazz will set the tone for an evening dedicated to culinary artistry and community, with a portion of proceeds benefitting the Coral Gables Community Foundation.
The InterContinental Miami is presenting a robust lineup of events and activations throughout Hispanic Heritage Month, weaving together visual art, live music, and gastronomy.
A weekly art residency featuring Chilean artist Pamela Vasquez in September and a Celia Cruz Centennial exhibition in October. The October programming includes interactive art activations, live works, and a birthday celebration honoring the late salsa legend.
Dance workshops, pool parties, and concerts headlined by Nic N’Taya, Harold Montañez, and David Lucca Y Los Clásicos bring the rhythm of salsa to downtown Miami.
Chef Richard Sandoval introduces a specialty menu rooted in Mexican tradition, with dishes like Lobster Pozole and Lamb Tenderloin with smoky chipotle hibiscus sauce. Cocktails inspired by lunar phases complete the multi-sensory dining experience.
At Little Havana’s celebrated Café La Trova, Maestro Cantinero Julio Cabrera is marking Hispanic Heritage Month with limited-time cocktails. Highlights include the Cuban Manhattan, crafted with aged rum and coffee-chocolate bitters, and the Paloma Sagüesera, a tequila and mezcal creation with Aperol, grapefruit, lime, and agave. Both are available for $16 through October 15.
Aventura’s Jarana invites guests to explore Peruvian-inspired dishes with bold Hispanic twists. Standouts include Cebiche Power with Hokkaido scallops and uni, Anticucho de Short Rib marinated in birria adobo, and King Crab Wantacos filled with tartare and aji amarillo sauce. Dessert lovers will find indulgence in the Suspiro Loco, layered with manjar de yemas foam and dulce de leche ice cream.
Grupo RosaNegra brings together Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Colombia, and Brazil under one roof at RosaNegra Miami in Wynwood. The menu reinterprets traditional flavors, with dishes like Burrata with Mole made from more than 100 spices and Green Ceviche enlivened with serrano chile. An extensive beverage program spotlights Latin American spirits, from Brazilian cachaça to artisanal mezcals.
Art meets technology at Superblue Miami, where Mexican-Canadian artist Rafael Lozano-Hemmer’s installation Pulse Topology features 3,000 suspended light bulbs that flicker to visitors’ heartbeats. The result is a meditative, participatory work that reflects on individuality, memory, and collective connection.
Families can join the Kid Music Festival at the Miami Children’s Museum, featuring PJ Kids – Periko and Jessi Leon. The outdoor performance in the musical garden highlights generational connection through Latin favorites like “La Vaca Lola,” with young musicians, including a four-year-old drummer, sharing the stage.
At Faena Miami Beach, Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann offers its signature Sunday Asado. Guests enjoy wood-fired meats, seafood, and sides, complemented by a dessert buffet and the option to add a premium beverage package featuring Perrier-Jouët champagne and Faena’s house wines.
Historic Ball & Chain continues to pulse as one of Little Havana’s cultural anchors. Alongside Cuban staples like ropa vieja and guava pastelitos, guests can sip the venue’s World Famous Mojito and take part in complimentary Latin dance classes offered throughout the week.
High above Coconut Grove, Level 6 channels Spanish heritage with a refined menu, curated cocktails, and panoramic views of Biscayne Bay. Thursday nights come alive with the You Had Me at Hola parties, where salsa dancers and live musicians blend Miami’s skyline with the soul of Hispanic rhythms.
Hispanic Heritage Month in Miami is a living expression of identity, flavor, and creativity. From immersive art installations to rooftop salsa nights, the city offers endless ways to engage with the traditions and innovations of Latin America. This year’s celebrations invite Miami locals and visitors alike to explore, connect, and raise a glass to the community that continues to shape the city’s cultural heartbeat.
