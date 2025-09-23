Hispanic Heritage Month 2025: Miami’s Finest Celebrations of Food, Art, and Culture

On October 10, Coral Gables’ Arcano will host an expanded version of its monthly Noche de Raíces dinner, this time spotlighting guest chef Pedro Mederos of Kojin. The evening begins with a cocktail reception followed by a three-course dinner paired with cocktails or bespoke mocktails. Guests can elevate the experience with the Chef’s Table VIP package, which includes priority seating, an additional tasting course, premium spirits, and a pre-batched cocktail to take home. Live Latin jazz will set the tone for an evening dedicated to culinary artistry and community, with a portion of proceeds benefitting the Coral Gables Community Foundation.