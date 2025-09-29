Brooklyn Chop House to Open in Wynwood This November
Source: Brooklyn Chop House
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
Miami’s dining scene is preparing for a new heavyweight arrival. On November 12, 2025, Brooklyn Chop House—the New York institution celebrated for fusing classic steakhouse dining with bold Asian flavors—will debut inside the Moxy Hotel Wynwood. Perched on the 7th floor and complete with a rooftop lounge, the Miami outpost promises more than just a meal; it will be an immersive cultural experience where food, music, and art converge.
A Concept Rooted in Reinvention
Founded in New York by Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins, David Thomas, and Stratis Morfogen, Brooklyn Chop House has earned a reputation as a disruptor in the culinary world. Its ethos is simple yet daring: reimagine the steakhouse through the lens of Asian flavors, while layering in music and cultural touchpoints that elevate dining into an experience. The “chop” in the name speaks to its dual inspiration—chopsticks and chop steak—melding East and West with flair.
At its Manhattan flagship, Brooklyn Chop House became a social media sensation by taking diner and deli classics like pastrami, Reubens, Philly cheesesteaks, and bacon cheeseburgers and transforming them into dumplings. The playful innovation caught fire online, while the steakhouse staples—dry-aged 30-to-45-day prime cuts like porterhouse for two, New York strip, and bone-in rib eye—anchored the menu in timeless luxury.
The Miami opening carries this DNA forward, but with a distinctly Wynwood twist. By situating the restaurant in one of the city’s most art-driven neighborhoods, Brooklyn Chop House Miami will channel Wynwood’s creative pulse into a dining environment designed for spectacle as much as sustenance.
The Wynwood Experience
Guests can expect a multi-sensory atmosphere that mirrors the dynamism of the neighborhood. Inside the restaurant, the design will merge sleek urban aesthetics with artistic details that nod to Miami’s role as a global cultural hub. Upstairs, the rooftop lounge is set to become a destination in its own right, offering cocktails and bites against the backdrop of the Miami skyline.
Music will be as integral as the menu, a reflection of co-owner Don Pooh’s legacy in hip-hop. The beats, paired with Wynwood’s art and Brooklyn Chop House’s inventive culinary program, promise an energy that feels as alive late at night as it does at dinner service.
Why Miami, Why Now
Brooklyn Chop House’s arrival in Miami comes at a moment when the city’s food culture continues to evolve beyond traditional fine dining into something more layered and experiential. By marrying steakhouse grandeur with Asian culinary daring, and pairing it with art and nightlife, the restaurant taps into the way Miamians already live—dynamic, social, and style-conscious.
Reservations open November 12, but the anticipation is already palpable. For Miami’s tastemakers and visitors alike, Brooklyn Chop House promises to be more than a restaurant: it’s a statement about where dining is headed next.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.