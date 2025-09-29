Brooklyn Chop House to Open in Wynwood This November

Founded in New York by Robert “Don Pooh” Cummins, David Thomas, and Stratis Morfogen, Brooklyn Chop House has earned a reputation as a disruptor in the culinary world. Its ethos is simple yet daring: reimagine the steakhouse through the lens of Asian flavors, while layering in music and cultural touchpoints that elevate dining into an experience. The “chop” in the name speaks to its dual inspiration—chopsticks and chop steak—melding East and West with flair.