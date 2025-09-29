PATRÓN Brings Transparency to Midtown with the One-Day Speakuneasy

PATRÓN’s Speakuneasy brought its Censored Truth campaign to life, highlighting the paradox facing tequila producers today. While the brand has always crafted its tequila with just three ingredients—100% Blue Weber agave, water, and yeast—strict industry guidelines make it difficult to communicate openly that no additives are ever used. The result has been marketing materials peppered with bleeps and visual redactions, a deliberate censorship now turned into theater.