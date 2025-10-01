¡Salud! Cocktail Month Brings Miami Together with Citywide Drink Specials
Miami’s cocktail culture has long been one of the city’s strongest calling cards, but this October it gets a new stage with the launch of ¡Salud! Cocktail Month. Running throughout the month, the initiative invites locals and visitors alike to explore the city’s bars through exclusive specials, curated events, and neighborhood gatherings designed to champion Miami’s hospitality community.
A Citywide Toast to Miami’s Bars
The festivities officially begin with a trio of happy hours for ¡Salud! members: Dead Flamingo on Wednesday, October 1, ViceVersa on Thursday, October 2, and Brother’s Keeper on Friday, October 3. Each will offer complimentary cocktails while supplies last, setting the tone for a month dedicated to high-quality drinks and communal spirit.
By registering on the ¡Salud! website, guests gain access to the full bar directory, details on featured cocktails, and a calendar of programming that encourages exploration of Miami’s nightlife one sip at a time. The goal is clear: to support Miami’s bartenders, bring locals back to the bar, and highlight the mix of creativity and accessibility that defines the city’s drinking culture.
The Team Behind the Celebration
The people driving ¡Salud! are deeply entrenched in Miami’s hospitality landscape. Gabriel Urrutia, a nationally recognized spirits educator and award-winning author, has long championed the city’s cocktail scene. Joshua Wagner, a hospitality executive with experience launching many of South Florida’s standout venues, adds operational expertise. Together with POPLIFE, the creative agency known for shaping Miami’s cultural and nightlife moments, they’ve built an initiative that feels organic to the city.
“POPLIFE has been a part of great moments across Miami for many years. When Josh and Gabe approached us with the idea behind ¡Salud!, it felt like a natural opportunity to get involved.”
LP Steele, POPLIFE CEO
Steele continued, “It's a chance for us to co-create a community-focused initiative with the team and a number of great brand sponsors, inviting Miamians to come together and socialize at the best bars in town. Our mantra is, ‘Life's Better with Friends,’ and this is our invitation to join us, celebrate the Miami cocktail scene, and make new friends.”
Bars and Brands Elevating the Month
A diverse mix of Miami’s most established bars and rising venues will participate. Standouts include Broken Shaker, a James Beard–recognized bar that put Miami’s cocktail scene on the map; Sweet Liberty, beloved for its award-winning mixology; and newcomers like Magie Wine Bar, adding fresh energy to the lineup. Culinary-driven bars inside restaurants such as Beauty & the Butcher, Contessa Ristorante, and Stubborn Seed ensure that the city’s dining and drinking cultures intersect seamlessly.
Behind the bar, top spirits brands lend their support. With names like 400 Conejos Mezcal, Aperol, Cointreau, Diplomatico Rum, Espolòn Tequila, Fords Gin, Grey Goose, Mount Gay Rum, Patrón Tequila, Santa Teresa Rum, and Westland Whiskey, guests can expect cocktails that go beyond the ordinary. Additional sponsorship from lifestyle and cultural partners including Google, Virgin Voyages, Toast, Filthy Foods, Sweat 440, and Anatomy gym underscore the cross-industry appeal of the series.
A Month of Cocktails and Connection
¡Salud! is an invitation to rediscover Miami’s neighborhoods through the bars that define them. Whether sipping mezcal at a Wynwood hideaway, enjoying champagne cocktails by the beach, or winding down with a classic martini in Brickell, the series places the city’s bartending talent center stage.
The complete roster of participating venues can be found HERE.
Raising a Glass to Community
As Miami continues to evolve as a global destination, its cocktail culture remains a vital part of the city’s identity. With ¡Salud! Cocktail Month, that culture is not only celebrated but also strengthened, giving bartenders, bars, and guests a platform to connect in meaningful ways. This October, the toast belongs to Miami—and the people who keep its glass raised.
