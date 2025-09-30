12 U.S. Hotels Serving Halloween Cocktails with a Spirited Twist

Halloween has always been about more than costumes and candy—it’s a celebration of storytelling, imagination, and just the right touch of fright. Across the United States, luxury hotels are conjuring cocktails that blur the line between indulgence and enchantment. From smoky elixirs steeped in folklore to glittering potions topped with Champagne, these limited-edition creations are designed to delight discerning palates while capturing the intrigue of the season. Here are 12 standout properties raising the bar on Halloween mixology this fall.