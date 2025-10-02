Casadonna Welcomes Craig Giunta as Executive Chef in Miami’s Edgewater
Source: Casadonna
Reported by: Caroline Dalal
Casadonna, the celebrated waterfront restaurant in Edgewater created by Groot Hospitality and Tao Group Hospitality, has named Craig Giunta as its new Executive Chef. Known for his refined technique, commitment to seasonality, and creative innovation, Giunta brings nearly two decades of experience in some of the country’s most acclaimed kitchens to his new role at the Mediterranean revival landmark.
“Craig’s creativity and passion for locally sourced, seasonal ingredients make him the perfect fit for Casadonna. He has a talent for turning simple, quality products into memorable dishes. We're excited for our guests to re-discover Casadonna with Craig in the kitchen.”
David Grutman, aka "Mr. Miami"
A Career Shaped by Mentorship and Michelin Stars
A graduate of The French Culinary Institute in New York, Giunta honed his skills under James Beard Award–nominated chefs Jeremy Fox and Michael Pirolo, as well as at Michelin-starred institutions including Eleven Madison Park, Tailor, and Double Crown. His résumé reflects both range and depth: Chef de Cuisine at Mother Wolf in Las Vegas and Miami, an opening team member at Walrus Rodeo where he introduced a wood-fired program and pasta-focused menu, and Sous Chef at the Michelin-starred Boia De. Most recently, he served as Executive Chef at Rosemary’s in Miami, successfully leading the restaurant’s expansion into the city.
A Fall-Inspired Menu for Miami
At Casadonna, Giunta debuts a menu that marries Riviera-style Italian cooking with seasonal precision. Highlights include:
Roast Squash Agnolotti with kabocha squash, brown butter, and sage
Whole Roasted Dorade with Calabrian chili butter and herb salad
Shaved Artichoke Salad with celery root, lemon vinaigrette, and parmigiano reggiano
Zucchini Blossoms with ricotta and parmigiano reggiano
King Prawns with nduja butter, chive, and lemon
Linguini alla Zucca with zucchini, lemon, and mint
Chicken Milanese with white bean salad and grilled lemon
Mussels in White Wine and Fennel served with focaccia
The dishes reflect Giunta’s philosophy of combining tradition with innovation, allowing local ingredients to shine while honoring Italy’s coastal culinary traditions.
Casadonna’s Setting and Spirit
Housed in the historic Women’s Club of Miami building, Casadonna was designed by Ken Fulk and seats up to 366 guests across indoor and outdoor dining spaces. Its name, translating to “house of the woman,” reflects both its location and the restaurant’s dedication to hospitality as an art form. The menu, rooted in recipes inspired by Naples, Positano, Taormina, Bari, and Gaeta, is complemented by bespoke cocktails and an extensive wine program.
With Giunta at the helm, Casadonna strengthens its position as one of Miami’s most sought-after dining destinations—an address where Riviera-inspired cuisine, modern creativity, and timeless design meet along Biscayne Bay.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.