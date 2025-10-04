Culinary Backstreets Expands to South America with New Food Tours in Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro

Culinary Backstreets, the global leader in narrative-driven food tours, has introduced two new full-day experiences that shine a light on the flavors and histories shaping South America. With Backstreet Bites of Buenos Aires: Cafés, Parrillas and Beyond launched earlier this September and Discovering the Culinary Soul of Old Rio debuting in May, the company extends its footprint with immersive journeys that explore not just what people eat, but why those dishes matter.