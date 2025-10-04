Culinary Backstreets Expands to South America with New Food Tours in Buenos Aires and Rio de Janeiro
Culinary Backstreets, the global leader in narrative-driven food tours, has introduced two new full-day experiences that shine a light on the flavors and histories shaping South America. With Backstreet Bites of Buenos Aires: Cafés, Parrillas and Beyond launched earlier this September and Discovering the Culinary Soul of Old Rio debuting in May, the company extends its footprint with immersive journeys that explore not just what people eat, but why those dishes matter.
Buenos Aires: Cafés, Parrillas, and a Port-City Story
In Argentina’s capital, guests trace the layers of Buenos Aires’ culinary evolution through historic cafés, bodegones (traditional taverns), bakeries, and parrillas (steakhouses). The itinerary showcases Argentina’s immigrant influences, with Italian, Spanish, Syrian, and other traditions converging at the Argentine table. Tastings range from delicate medialunas and empanadas to towering platters of grilled meats, reflecting the city’s passion for both craftsmanship and conviviality.
Stops include a century-old spice shop, a beloved pizzeria serving fugazzetta, and even a hidden cellar beneath a flower shop where port-city influences linger on the menu. The day ends with helado swirled in dulce de leche, a sweet finale that celebrates Argentina’s most iconic flavor.
The Buenos Aires experience runs Monday through Saturday for small groups of two to seven guests. Covering about four miles of mostly flat terrain, the tour is designed for a full-day exploration and is priced at $135 USD per person. The cuisine leans heavily toward meat, with limited substitutions available for pescatarians and vegetarians. Vegan and gluten-free diets, however, cannot be accommodated.
Rio de Janeiro: The Culinary Soul of Old Rio
In Rio, the focus shifts to the city’s oldest neighborhoods, where food and history intertwine. Discovering the Culinary Soul of Old Rio begins in the port zone, tracing stories from Portuguese colonists to enslaved Africans who preserved their foodways under oppression. Along the way, guests taste Brazil’s most emblematic dishes—feijoada, moqueca, and fresh tropical juices—while uncovering the culinary contributions of Afro-Brazilian communities and successive waves of immigrants, from Lebanese traders to Japanese farmers.
Stops along the route include Rio’s oldest café, a lively open-air market, and the restaurant of an Afro-Brazilian chef reimagining Bahian classics with contemporary flair. The experience also weaves in food’s role as a form of cultural resistance, spotlighting everything from samba’s origins in backyard gatherings to the rise of community kitchens in favelas.
This tour is offered Tuesday through Saturday, lasting about 5.5 hours and covering four miles of walkable terrain with occasional uneven surfaces in historic districts. It is priced at $135 USD per person.
A Deeper Philosophy of Travel
Both tours embody Culinary Backstreets’ ethos: that food is more than sustenance. It is a living archive of migration, resilience, and memory. Rather than highlighting trendy restaurants or celebrity chefs, Culinary Backstreets seeks out the bakers, grill masters, spice sellers, and street cooks who sustain culinary traditions and give each city its distinctive taste.
“We don’t just eat—we listen, we learn, and we honor the people who make a place taste like itself. These new tours in Buenos Aires and Rio aren’t just about food—they’re about the soul of a place, told through the hands that feed it.”
Ansel Mullins, co-founder of Culinary Backstreets
About Culinary Backstreets
Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Washington, D.C., Culinary Backstreets operates in more than 20 cities worldwide, including Istanbul, Lisbon, Tokyo, Mexico City, and Athens. Its tours are led by deeply rooted local guides who blend historical context with personal storytelling. Beyond tours, the company publishes longform articles and photo essays that spotlight culinary artisans, neighborhood histories, and the social dynamics behind what’s on the plate.
With its latest expansion into Buenos Aires and Rio, Culinary Backstreets continues to champion cultural preservation and meaningful travel experiences—inviting guests to taste South America’s past and present in every bite.
