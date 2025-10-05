BLEND Cookies Brings Madrid’s Cult-Favorite Confections to Miami
Source: BLEND Cookies
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
Miami has long been a launchpad for global culinary names, and this October the city becomes the stage for BLEND Cookies, Madrid’s cult-favorite cookie atelier now making its U.S. debut. Known for reimagining the nostalgic treat into a decadent, handcrafted indulgence, BLEND arrives with all the hallmarks of luxury: premium European ingredients, chef-driven artistry, and a concept rooted in cultural fusion.
A Sweet Story with Global Roots
Founded in 2023 by four women from across Latin America, BLEND takes its name from the “blending” of their backgrounds and shared vision. At the helm is Pastry Chef Marianne Focke, a Le Cordon Bleu graduate whose résumé includes Dominique Ansel Bakery in New York, Cakes & Bubbles at London’s Hotel Café Royal under Albert Adrià, and five-star institutions such as Claridge’s and The Connaught.
For Focke, cookies are as much about memory as they are about flavor.
“Cookies take me back to my childhood where I cherished baking and sharing with family and friends…that connection and those memories are what inspired me to turn something so simple into something meaningful. This project reflects not only my love for baking, but also my desire to elevate cookie culture, with a focus on quality, innovation, and creating moments of joy to share.”
Marianne Focke
Joining her is Miami native and branding expert Mariana Echeverri, who saw the city’s international culinary evolution as the perfect landing point for BLEND.
“Miami’s energy and elevated taste make it the perfect place for our U.S. introduction…. we think it’s the perfect blend of cultures, colors, creativity… not to mention chic.”
Mariana Echeverri
What Sets BLEND Apart
BLEND’s cookies are crafted with 83% European butter, Callebaut chocolate, premium flours, and fresh fruits. Each cookie is delivered with reheating instructions to ensure the ideal crisp edge and molten center. The generously sized confections are available individually or in boxes of five to eight, starting at $5.50 per cookie.
Signature creations include:
Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie – A timeless classic filled with Callebaut milk chocolate chips.
Strawberry White Chocolate Chip Cookie – Dough infused with fresh strawberries, packed with Callebaut white chocolate.
Vegan Hazelnut Cookie – Plant-based hazelnut dough with dark chocolate chips and a filling of housemade praline caramel.
Miso White Chocolate Chip Cookie – A savory-sweet twist with miso dough and Callebaut white chocolate chips.
Alongside these staples, BLEND is known for limited-edition flavor drops—ranging from Dubai Chocolate and Apple Pie to Birthday Cake and Biscoff—that keep its cult following engaged and eager for the next release.
Miami Debut at The Standard
The brand’s first U.S. appearance takes place October 10–12 with a pop-up at The Standard’s Café. Guests will be able to taste the Cafecito Cookie ($5), a Miami-exclusive collaboration with local roasters Suite Habana, blending brown butter coffee and housemade toffee.
On October 11, the Café will host Not Your Standard Cookie Party from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., featuring Miami personality @Mr.Eats305 and small-batch ice cream brand Roro’s Café. Highlights include:
Complimentary Cafecito Cookies and scoops for the first 50 guests.
A DJ set by @Mr.Eats305 at 3:05 p.m.
Exclusive artisan ice cream scoops by Roro’s.
The weekend will close on October 12 at Monterey Bar, where guests can pair espresso martinis with a complimentary mini Cafecito Cookie beginning at 5 p.m. Both events are open to the public with free entry and no RSVP required.
Beyond the Pop-Up
BLEND Cookies operates as a ghost kitchen in Miami and is available for delivery via Uber Eats, with nationwide shipping to follow. This flexible model aligns with the brand’s contemporary sensibilities, merging high-quality artisanal baking with the convenience of on-demand service.
A New Era of Cookie Culture
BLEND has already been named one of Madrid’s best cookies by Tapas Magazine and praised by Time Out Madrid, and its arrival in Miami underscores the city’s position as a trendsetting gateway for international food culture. By combining heritage pastry techniques with modern flavor profiles, the brand speaks to both nostalgia and novelty, offering Miami’s discerning food community an elevated take on a childhood classic.
As the first U.S. city to welcome BLEND, Miami sets the tone for the brand’s stateside journey—one that promises to be as indulgent, chic, and culturally layered as the cookies themselves.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.